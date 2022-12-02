Blessed Trinity football coach Hall retires; Central-Macon coach steps down

Blessed Trinity was 9-5 and 7-4 under Hall, reaching the semifinals in Class 5A in 2020 and the first round in 6A this season. Hall was on Blessed Trinity’s staff from 2007 to 2017 and was offensive coordinator on the 2017 team that won a Class 4A championship. Hall was on the staff of Somerset Academy Canyons in Florida when Blessed Trinity hired him back in 2020.

“We are grateful for his dedication to our students, athletes and the Blessed Trinity athletic program,’' Blessed Trinity principal Cathy Lancaster and athletic director Ricky Turner said in a joint statement. “Coach Hall is looking forward to spending his retirement with his family, including his newborn granddaughter. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. He will be missed but will always be a part of the BT family. Once a Titan, always a Titan.