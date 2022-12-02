ajc logo
Blessed Trinity football coach Hall retires; Central-Macon coach steps down

High School Sports Blog
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Blessed Trinity coach Tom Hall retired Thursday after two seasons as head coach and 13 years at the school, and Joaquin Sample announced he would not return next season at Central of Macon, his alma mater.

Blessed Trinity was 9-5 and 7-4 under Hall, reaching the semifinals in Class 5A in 2020 and the first round in 6A this season. Hall was on Blessed Trinity’s staff from 2007 to 2017 and was offensive coordinator on the 2017 team that won a Class 4A championship. Hall was on the staff of Somerset Academy Canyons in Florida when Blessed Trinity hired him back in 2020.

“We are grateful for his dedication to our students, athletes and the Blessed Trinity athletic program,’' Blessed Trinity principal Cathy Lancaster and athletic director Ricky Turner said in a joint statement. “Coach Hall is looking forward to spending his retirement with his family, including his newborn granddaughter. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. He will be missed but will always be a part of the BT family. Once a Titan, always a Titan.

Sample’s teams were 16-36 in five seasons, 3-8 in 2022. He made his announcement on social media, and it was reported first by 41 MGTV in Macon.

“I can confidently say that every space I was tasked with ... was left better than I found it. With that knowledge, I am at peace with the decision,’' he said.

Those mark the 23rd and 24th reported coaching opening since the end of the regular season. They are listed below with the former coaches and the one hire, Vidalia’s Rodney Garvin.

Armuchee - Jeremy Green

Berkmar - Cole Meyer

Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall

Cairo - David Coleman (interim)

Campbell - Howie Decristofaro

Central (Macon) - Joaquin Sample

Central (Talbotton) - Chris Cowart

Chattahoochee - Mike Malone

Chattooga - Shawn Peek

Chestatee - Shaun Conley

Dacula - Casey Vogt

Forsyth Central - David Rooney

Griffin - Rusty Easom

Jackson County - Rich McWhorter

Jefferson County - J.B. Arnold

Lowndes - Zach Grage

Metter: Rodney Garvin

Peach County: Chad Campbell

Pope - Tab Griffin

Rockdale County - Lee Hannah

Salem - Jarrett Laws

Shaw - Blair Harrison

Vidalia - Jason Cameron (New coach: Rodney Garvin)

Walker - Tom Evangelista

