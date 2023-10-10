Bleckley County’s victory sends Dublin out of rankings

In a week where early October region beatdowns were prevalent, Bleckley County’s 42-28 victory against then-No. 9 Dublin allowed the No. 6-ranked Royals to maintain their spot in the Class A Division 1 rankings while sending Dublin out.

Josh Stanley had two touchdown runs for the Royals, and quarterback Kam’Ryn Everett completed 10-of-13 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Bleckley led 14-7 at the half before pulling away.

There was one close game in the Division I top-10, earning Bryan County a No. 10-ranking after beating Metter 21-20 when the Tigers missed a game-tying field goal attempt.

The Redskins have beaten Lincoln County 28-16, Treutlen 51-0, Wheeler County 20-0, Portal 22-14 and Montgomery County 42-0, with one 16-7 loss to Division II No. 10 Telfair County. Historically, Bryan County has not had much postseason success and could be peaking at the right time.

Bryan has been playing football since 1976 and only advanced to the playoffs eight times – including two regional playoffs in 1986 and 1991. Bryan County made the playoffs last season before losing to Heard County 27-16 in the first round in coach Cherard Freeman’s third season. The team earned playoff berths in 2013, 2014 and 2015, but had not made the playoffs since 2006 and 2007.

Class A Division I top-10 results

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1) did not play.

2. (2) Swainsboro (7-0) beat Jefferson County 54-7.

3. (3) Trion (6-0) beat Coosa 49-6.

4. (4) Rabun County (6-1) beat St. Francis 49-13.

5. (5) Elbert County (6-1) beat Whitefield Academy 34-16.

6. (6) Bleckley County (5-2) beat Dublin 42-28.

7. (7) Commerce (6-1) beat Social Circle 34-0.

8. (8) Lamar County (5-2) did not play.

9. (10) Mount Vernon (5-2) beat Mt. Zion-Carroll 42-17.

10. (NR) Bryan County (6-1) beat Metter 21-20.

Out: No. 9 Dublin (4-2) lost to Bleckley County 42-28

Class A Division II to-10 results

1. (1) Schley County (6-0) did not play.

2. (2) Greene County (7-0) beat Warren County 34-6.

3. (3) Manchester (5-1) did not play.

4. (4) Macon County (4-2) beat Central-Talbotton 42-6.

5. (5) Clinch County (6-1) beat Lanier County 35-16.

6. (6) Bowdon (6-2) beat Forest Park 63-14.

7. (8) Jenkins County (7-0) beat McIntosh County Academy 47-0.

8. (7) Early County (5-1) beat Randolph-Clay 29-14.

9. (9) Aquinas (6-1) beat Towns County 40-6.

10. (10) Telfair County (6-0) beat Wilcox County 29-15.