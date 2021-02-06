Basketball and Soccer scores from Friday

Boys Soccer
Bradwell Institute 4, Toombs County 0
Calhoun 5, Dawson County 0
Callaway 10, Crawford County 0
Cross Keys 4, Cambridge 1
Dalton 7, Allatoona 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 3, Marist 1
Hillgrove 9, Osborne 0
Houston County 3, Academy For Classical Education 2
Jackson 6, Strong Rock Christian 1
Jeff Davis 2, Tattnall County 0
Lovett 7, Walker 0
South Effingham 7, Bryan County 0
St. Anne Pacelli 4, Providence Christian 1
Stone Mountain 8, Social Circle 2
Woodstock 2, Paulding County 1
Girls Soccer
Apalachee 5, Oglethorpe County 2
Armuchee 10, Sonoraville 1
Brookwood 3, Loganville 0
Calhoun 5, Dawson County 1
Campbell 10, Wheeler 1
Cass 3, Cedartown 1
Flowery Branch 6, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Grady 1, Decatur 0
Harrison 1, Parkview 1
Houston County 10, Academy For Classical Education 0
Jackson 7, Strong Rock Christian 2
Mill Creek 4, Norcross 1
North Atlanta 3, Atlanta International 3
North Forsyth 4, Jackson-Atlanta 1
North Gwinnett 5, Lanier 0
North Oconee 8, Clarke Central 0
Pope 2, Forsyth Central 1
Screven County 5, Johnson-Augusta 0
Southeast Whitfield 7, Murray County 0
St. Pius X 9, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Wesleyan 1, Buford 1
White County 8, Stephens County 0
Whitewater 3, Alexander 2
Boys Basketball
Appling County 78, Pierce County 56
Athens Academy 77, Loganville Christian 55
Bainbridge 85, Cairo 52
Bowdon 85, Gordon Lee 42
Brooks County 43, Charlton County 38
Butler 74, Putnam County 58
Callaway 61, Heard County 54
Carver-Atlanta 56, Redan 49
Central-Carroll 72, Ridgeland 39
Chapel Hill 82, Grady 43
Cherokee 72, Alpharetta 37
Christian Heritage 66, Walker 49
Clarke Central 54, Walnut Grove 43
Columbus 63, Kendrick 44
Crisp County 86, Pike County 25
Cross Creek 54, Morgan County 41
Dalton 63, Carrollton 47
Denmark 50, Lambert 48
Discovery 58, Archer 53
Dougherty 59, Monroe 49
Drew Charter 83, Armuchee 33
Dutchtown 69, Jones County 55
Fayette County 62, Riverdale 41
Glynn Academy 65, South Effingham 52
Greater Atlanta Christian 48, Cedar Grove 37
Greene County 71, Commerce 67
Jonesboro 83, Creekside 64
Landmark Christian 70, Our Lady of Mercy 61
Miller Grove 50, Mays 48
Model 80, Gordon Central 56
Monroe Area 74, East Jackson 65
Murray County 47, Coahulla Creek 25
New Manchester 64, Villa Rica 51
North Oconee 72, East Hall 61
Pepperell 63, Fannin County 62
Portal 55, Claxton 50
Sandy Creek 82, Westminster 46
Screven County 55, Jenkins County 51
South Atlanta 75, Elite Scholars Academy 36
St. Francis 83, Fellowship Christian 52
St. Pius X 48, Southwest DeKalb 47
Starr’s Mill 71, Whitewater 44
Stephenson 49, Arabia Mountain 42
Swainsboro 67, Vidalia 46
Treutlen 68, Johnson County 59
Tri-Cities 95, Banneker 65
Trion 74, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 53
Turner County 54, Clinch County 41
Veterans 70, Wayne County 56
Washington County 60, Bleckley County 33
Westlake 70, Langston Hughes 64
Whitefield Academy 69, W.D. Mohammed 36
Woodward Academy 75, Drew 57
Girls Basketball
Brooks County 47, Charlton County 41
Brunswick 40, Richmond Hill 37
Buford 62, Southwest DeKalb 44
Burke County 56, Hephzibah 51
Butler 61, Putnam County 45
Callaway 58, Heard County 53
Cambridge 63, Johns Creek 58
Cedar Grove 49, Greater Atlanta Christian 48
Cherokee 66, Alpharetta 45
Claxton 51, Portal 23
Clinch County 60, Turner County 49
Colquitt County 39, Lowndes 38
Commerce 60, Greene County 27
Coretta Scott King 41, KIPP Atlanta Charter 33
Dacula 39, Shiloh 28
Dade County 50, Chattooga 44
Deerfield-Windsor 49, Mt. de Sales 21
Dougherty 62, Monroe 54
Douglas County 57, Alexander 45
East Coweta 84, Newnan 41
East Hall 60, North Oconee 35
Fannin County 69, Pepperell 34
Glynn Academy 60, South Effingham 42
Greenbrier 74, Johnson-Gainesville 15
Hiram 55, Blessed Trinity 33
Jackson County 54, Apalachee 16
Jones County 49, Dutchtown 38
Jonesboro 63, Creekside 23
Kennesaw Mountain 51, South Cobb 29
Lakeside-Evans 46, Alcovy 27
Lumpkin County 68, White County 57
M. L. King 68, Decatur 35
McIntosh 45, Harris County 38
Montgomery County 51, Dooly County 32
Pace Academy 36, Lovett 27
Rockdale County 77, Heritage-Conyers 24
Roswell 71, Milton 34
Screven County 62, Jenkins County 53
Sequoyah 74, Riverwood 53
St. Francis 88, Fellowship Christian 24
Statesboro 52, Northside-Warner Robins 45
Stone Mountain 43, Clarkston 37
Thomasville 44, Berrien 40
Trinity Christian 59, Brookstone 43
Union Grove 55, Locust Grove 9
Wayne County 56, Veterans 42
Westminster 63, Sandy Creek 47
Woodland-Stockbridge 62, Ola 34
Woodward Academy 72, Drew 22
