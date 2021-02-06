X

Basketball and Soccer scores from Friday

Seth Ellerbee

Boys Soccer

Bradwell Institute 4, Toombs County 0

Calhoun 5, Dawson County 0

Callaway 10, Crawford County 0

Cross Keys 4, Cambridge 1

Dalton 7, Allatoona 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 3, Marist 1

Hillgrove 9, Osborne 0

Houston County 3, Academy For Classical Education 2

Jackson 6, Strong Rock Christian 1

Jeff Davis 2, Tattnall County 0

Lovett 7, Walker 0

South Effingham 7, Bryan County 0

St. Anne Pacelli 4, Providence Christian 1

Stone Mountain 8, Social Circle 2

Woodstock 2, Paulding County 1

Girls Soccer

Apalachee 5, Oglethorpe County 2

Armuchee 10, Sonoraville 1

Brookwood 3, Loganville 0

Calhoun 5, Dawson County 1

Campbell 10, Wheeler 1

Cass 3, Cedartown 1

Flowery Branch 6, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Grady 1, Decatur 0

Harrison 1, Parkview 1

Houston County 10, Academy For Classical Education 0

Jackson 7, Strong Rock Christian 2

Mill Creek 4, Norcross 1

North Atlanta 3, Atlanta International 3

North Forsyth 4, Jackson-Atlanta 1

North Gwinnett 5, Lanier 0

North Oconee 8, Clarke Central 0

Pope 2, Forsyth Central 1

Screven County 5, Johnson-Augusta 0

Southeast Whitfield 7, Murray County 0

St. Pius X 9, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Wesleyan 1, Buford 1

White County 8, Stephens County 0

Whitewater 3, Alexander 2

Boys Basketball

Appling County 78, Pierce County 56

Athens Academy 77, Loganville Christian 55

Bainbridge 85, Cairo 52

Bowdon 85, Gordon Lee 42

Brooks County 43, Charlton County 38

Butler 74, Putnam County 58

Callaway 61, Heard County 54

Carver-Atlanta 56, Redan 49

Central-Carroll 72, Ridgeland 39

Chapel Hill 82, Grady 43

Cherokee 72, Alpharetta 37

Christian Heritage 66, Walker 49

Clarke Central 54, Walnut Grove 43

Columbus 63, Kendrick 44

Crisp County 86, Pike County 25

Cross Creek 54, Morgan County 41

Dalton 63, Carrollton 47

Denmark 50, Lambert 48

Discovery 58, Archer 53

Dougherty 59, Monroe 49

Drew Charter 83, Armuchee 33

Dutchtown 69, Jones County 55

Fayette County 62, Riverdale 41

Glynn Academy 65, South Effingham 52

Greater Atlanta Christian 48, Cedar Grove 37

Greene County 71, Commerce 67

Jonesboro 83, Creekside 64

Landmark Christian 70, Our Lady of Mercy 61

Miller Grove 50, Mays 48

Model 80, Gordon Central 56

Monroe Area 74, East Jackson 65

Murray County 47, Coahulla Creek 25

New Manchester 64, Villa Rica 51

North Oconee 72, East Hall 61

Pepperell 63, Fannin County 62

Portal 55, Claxton 50

Sandy Creek 82, Westminster 46

Screven County 55, Jenkins County 51

South Atlanta 75, Elite Scholars Academy 36

St. Francis 83, Fellowship Christian 52

St. Pius X 48, Southwest DeKalb 47

Starr’s Mill 71, Whitewater 44

Stephenson 49, Arabia Mountain 42

Swainsboro 67, Vidalia 46

Treutlen 68, Johnson County 59

Tri-Cities 95, Banneker 65

Trion 74, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 53

Turner County 54, Clinch County 41

Veterans 70, Wayne County 56

Washington County 60, Bleckley County 33

Westlake 70, Langston Hughes 64

Whitefield Academy 69, W.D. Mohammed 36

Woodward Academy 75, Drew 57

Girls Basketball

Brooks County 47, Charlton County 41

Brunswick 40, Richmond Hill 37

Buford 62, Southwest DeKalb 44

Burke County 56, Hephzibah 51

Butler 61, Putnam County 45

Callaway 58, Heard County 53

Cambridge 63, Johns Creek 58

Cedar Grove 49, Greater Atlanta Christian 48

Cherokee 66, Alpharetta 45

Claxton 51, Portal 23

Clinch County 60, Turner County 49

Colquitt County 39, Lowndes 38

Commerce 60, Greene County 27

Coretta Scott King 41, KIPP Atlanta Charter 33

Dacula 39, Shiloh 28

Dade County 50, Chattooga 44

Deerfield-Windsor 49, Mt. de Sales 21

Dougherty 62, Monroe 54

Douglas County 57, Alexander 45

East Coweta 84, Newnan 41

East Hall 60, North Oconee 35

Fannin County 69, Pepperell 34

Glynn Academy 60, South Effingham 42

Greenbrier 74, Johnson-Gainesville 15

Hiram 55, Blessed Trinity 33

Jackson County 54, Apalachee 16

Jones County 49, Dutchtown 38

Jonesboro 63, Creekside 23

Kennesaw Mountain 51, South Cobb 29

Lakeside-Evans 46, Alcovy 27

Lumpkin County 68, White County 57

M. L. King 68, Decatur 35

McIntosh 45, Harris County 38

Montgomery County 51, Dooly County 32

Pace Academy 36, Lovett 27

Rockdale County 77, Heritage-Conyers 24

Roswell 71, Milton 34

Screven County 62, Jenkins County 53

Sequoyah 74, Riverwood 53

St. Francis 88, Fellowship Christian 24

Statesboro 52, Northside-Warner Robins 45

Stone Mountain 43, Clarkston 37

Thomasville 44, Berrien 40

Trinity Christian 59, Brookstone 43

Union Grove 55, Locust Grove 9

Wayne County 56, Veterans 42

Westminster 63, Sandy Creek 47

Woodland-Stockbridge 62, Ola 34

Woodward Academy 72, Drew 22

