Are these the best boys, girls leagues in the Class 5A?

Boys

Region 5: Maynard Jackson has started the season with nine straight wins. The Jaguars are led by Mekhi Turner, one of the top power forwards in the classification. Tri-Cities, the state champion in 2019 and 2022, is led by point guard Malique Johnson and off to a 5-5 start against a killer schedule. The Bulldogs have gotten a lift from freshman Tre Keith, who is averaging 22.1 points, and Jayden London.

Chapel Hill (6-3), led by 6-foot-10 center Ramon Soyoye, went 23-8 last year and reached the state semifinals. The Panthers have a pair of 6-5 forwards in C.J. Geathers and C.J. Winters.

Mays (7-2) reached the quarterfinals last season and Lithia Springs, led by Demerius Putmon, is off to a 4-6 start. The deep roster features Jaquorian Wiggles, Derron Lindsey II, Davenport Cox and Omari Barnes.

Region 2: Eagle’s Landing and Dutchtown have been the powers here seemingly forever and this year Warner Robins and Jones County have joined the fun. Eagle’s Landing won it all in 2021 and finished second in 2023. Dutchtown won the championship in 2020 and Warner Robins finished first in 2018.

Dutchtown (8-5), led by strong forward Josh Chappelle and center Matthew Hinton, is off to a 5-0 start in the league, which includes wins over rival Eagle’s Landing and Warner Robins. Eagle’s Landing (xxx) led by point guard Clark Mastin, center Dwight Brown and forward Chris Morris, has been holding its own in the Miami Holiday Invitational. Jones County (14-2) led by Jaden Stanley and Kaden Douglas, returns to region play on Jan. 5 at Dutchtown.

Girls

Region 2: It starts with Warner Robins, which went 28-4 in 2023 and finished runner-up to Kell. The Demons lost all-state guard Jada Morgan, but return outstanding guards in Tori Davis and Nevaeh Mack, along with Trintee Thomas and Korveanna Slaughter. Coach Rebecca White’s team is off to a 10-1 start.

Warner Robins has plenty of competition in the region, primarily Union Grove, ranked No. 1 by Sandy’s Spiel. The Wolverines, who reached the quarterfinals a year ago, are off to a 12-1 start and have already beaten Warner Robins, a three-point decision on Nov. 30. Dock Gammage’s team is led by Nadea Smith (12.2 points, 6.7 rebounds), Jordan Brooks (10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 steals) and Mariah Miller.

Other strong teams in the league include Jones County (12-4), which reached the second round last season, with Eagle’s Landing and Dutchtown both capable of taking the final playoff spot.

Region 1: There are only five teams in this league, but there’s plenty of strength among the field.

Statesboro (9-1) is led by point guard R Johnson, a 5-6 senior who averages 19.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.2 steals. Center Alyssa Staten, a 6-4 senior, completes with one-two punch and averages 15.2 points, 14.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

Bradwell Institute (12-1) reached the quarterfinal round last season before losing to Kell. The Tigers are led by Parris Parham, a 5-9 junior who averages 19.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Ja’Nya Bush, a 5-8 sophomore, is averaging 15 points. Coach Faye Baker’s team is very young, with only two seniors on the roster.

Ware County (9-4) is led by Trinity Jenkins, a 5-7 senior capable of filling it up, Alexis McNeal, Aniyah Wesley, and Rhianna Matekyka, a 6-1 junior strong forward.