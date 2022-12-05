All-region teams: Trion RB/DL Eller earns top honor in 7-A Division I

Here is the all-region team for 7-A Division I, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: RB/DL Logan Eller, Trion, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB D.J. Rogers, Pepperell, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Joel Lowenberg, Darlington, So.
Athlete of the year: QB Brody Cooper, Dade County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Tommy Atha, Darlington
First-team offense
QB - Jack Good, Darlington, Sr.
RB - D´Marion Floyd, Darlington, Jr.
RB - Toby Maddux, Trion, Jr.
WR - Jacob Seagraves, Armuchee, Jr.
WR - Braden Bell, Darlington, Sr.
TE - Logan Stokes, Trion, So.
OL - Gus Gammage, Darlington, Sr.
OL - Connor Soales, Coosa, Jr.
OL - Eliot Goggans, Pepperell, Jr.
OL - Ezra Adams, Trion, Jr.
OL - Andrew Buffington, Dade County, Sr.
OL - Truitt Hayworth, Darlington, Jr.
ATH - Zeke Wheeler, Dade County, Sr.
K - Andy Ramirez, Trion, So.
First-team defense
DL - Gatlin Hancock, Darlington, Sr.
DL - Billy Settlemoir, Chattooga, Sr.
DL - Cohen Blaschke, Trion, Jr.
DL - Parker Glenn, Pepperell, Sr.
DL - Cord Youngblood, Coosa, Sr.
LB - Erik Jensen, Pepperell, Jr.
LB - Lucas Stoker, Trion, Jr.
LB - Landon Williams, Dade County, Jr.
LB - Bubba Bass, Chattooga, Jr.
DB - Gage Owens, Pepperell, Sr.
DB - Eli Thompson, Darlington, Sr.
DB - Bowden Owens, Darlington, Sr.
DB - DJ Hames, Coosa, Sr.
ATH - Talan Shirey, Darlington, Jr.
P - Hunter Brown, Chattooga, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Kade Smith, Trion, So.
RB - Braylon Sullivan, Dade County, Jr.
RB - Jyshughn Turner, Coosa, So.
WR - Tommy Bethel, Darlington, Sr.
WR - Ethan Willingham, Trion, So.
WR - Quarry Gibson, Chattooga, So.
TE - Hayden Phillips, Armuchee, So.
OL - Brock Payton, Trion, So.
OL - Jack Chandler, Darlington, Jr.
OL - Peyton Owen, Pepperell, Jr.
OL - Collier Gable, Trion, Sr.
OL - Zack Counts, Dade County, Sr.
ATH - Zaden Perry, Chattooga, Sr.
K - Steven Villatoro, Pepperell, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Cam Durham, Trion, So.
DL - Levi Raines, Dade County, Fr.
DL - Briant Powell, Darlington, Sr.
DL - Mackay Rush, Darlington, Jr.
LB - Harrison East, Coosa, So.
LB - Cameron Goode, Pepperell, Jr.
LB - Logan Floyd, Darlington, Sr.
LB - Ryland Steen, Armuchee, Jr.
LB - Jax Guinn, Dade County, Jr.
DB - Sam Ross, Pepperell, Fr.
DB - Crawford Lee, Trion, Sr.
DB - Clay Chesley, Trion, Sr.
DB - Harley Brock, Coosa, Sr.
P - Garrett Mahan, Trion, Jr.
Honorable mention: Armuchee - K Grayson Perry, Jr.; QB Chanderl Desanto, Sr. Chattooga - WR/DB Dan Meyer, So.; WR/DB Colton Sanford, Fr.; OL Ty Hall, Jr.; LB Bobby Zenga, Sr.; RB/LB Parker Huff, So.; RB Zayden Cook, So. Coosa - ATH Hayden McBurnett, Sr.; FS Josh Dixon, Sr.; TE/LB Andrew Holt, Sr.; LB Pacey Smith, Jr.; OL Ethan Spearman, Jr.; OL Payton Stevens, Jr.; DB LaMarion Millsap, So.; WR/DB Lavanye’ Millsap, Fr. Dade County - DB Caleb Massey, Jr.; DE Eli Kimball, Jr.; WR Demetrius Walker, So.; DB Kade Pardue, Sr.; DE Lucas Costley, Sr. Darlington - LB Hyland Thomas, Sr.; PK Ryland Scott, Sr.; DL Connor Ellison, Jr.; OL Mide Olowararan, Sr.; LB Jack Cowan, Sr. Pepperell - WR/LB Alex Rhoades, Sr.; DB Cory Moten, Jr.; DL/LB Tristen Alvarado, Sr.; LB Ryan Ely, Sr.; OL Braxton Bragg, Jr.; OL Eric Self, Sr. Trion - WR Nathan Willingham, Sr.
