All-region teams: Trion RB/DL Eller earns top honor in 7-A Division I

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 7-A Division I, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: RB/DL Logan Eller, Trion, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB D.J. Rogers, Pepperell, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Joel Lowenberg, Darlington, So.

Athlete of the year: QB Brody Cooper, Dade County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Tommy Atha, Darlington

First-team offense

QB - Jack Good, Darlington, Sr.

RB - D´Marion Floyd, Darlington, Jr.

RB - Toby Maddux, Trion, Jr.

WR - Jacob Seagraves, Armuchee, Jr.

WR - Braden Bell, Darlington, Sr.

TE - Logan Stokes, Trion, So.

OL - Gus Gammage, Darlington, Sr.

OL - Connor Soales, Coosa, Jr.

OL - Eliot Goggans, Pepperell, Jr.

OL - Ezra Adams, Trion, Jr.

OL - Andrew Buffington, Dade County, Sr.

OL - Truitt Hayworth, Darlington, Jr.

ATH - Zeke Wheeler, Dade County, Sr.

K - Andy Ramirez, Trion, So.

First-team defense

DL - Gatlin Hancock, Darlington, Sr.

DL - Billy Settlemoir, Chattooga, Sr.

DL - Cohen Blaschke, Trion, Jr.

DL - Parker Glenn, Pepperell, Sr.

DL - Cord Youngblood, Coosa, Sr.

LB - Erik Jensen, Pepperell, Jr.

LB - Lucas Stoker, Trion, Jr.

LB - Landon Williams, Dade County, Jr.

LB - Bubba Bass, Chattooga, Jr.

DB - Gage Owens, Pepperell, Sr.

DB - Eli Thompson, Darlington, Sr.

DB - Bowden Owens, Darlington, Sr.

DB - DJ Hames, Coosa, Sr.

ATH - Talan Shirey, Darlington, Jr.

P - Hunter Brown, Chattooga, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Kade Smith, Trion, So.

RB - Braylon Sullivan, Dade County, Jr.

RB - Jyshughn Turner, Coosa, So.

WR - Tommy Bethel, Darlington, Sr.

WR - Ethan Willingham, Trion, So.

WR - Quarry Gibson, Chattooga, So.

TE - Hayden Phillips, Armuchee, So.

OL - Brock Payton, Trion, So.

OL - Jack Chandler, Darlington, Jr.

OL - Peyton Owen, Pepperell, Jr.

OL - Collier Gable, Trion, Sr.

OL - Zack Counts, Dade County, Sr.

ATH - Zaden Perry, Chattooga, Sr.

K - Steven Villatoro, Pepperell, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Cam Durham, Trion, So.

DL - Levi Raines, Dade County, Fr.

DL - Briant Powell, Darlington, Sr.

DL - Mackay Rush, Darlington, Jr.

LB - Harrison East, Coosa, So.

LB - Cameron Goode, Pepperell, Jr.

LB - Logan Floyd, Darlington, Sr.

LB - Ryland Steen, Armuchee, Jr.

LB - Jax Guinn, Dade County, Jr.

DB - Sam Ross, Pepperell, Fr.

DB - Crawford Lee, Trion, Sr.

DB - Clay Chesley, Trion, Sr.

DB - Harley Brock, Coosa, Sr.

P - Garrett Mahan, Trion, Jr.

Honorable mention: Armuchee - K Grayson Perry, Jr.; QB Chanderl Desanto, Sr. Chattooga - WR/DB Dan Meyer, So.; WR/DB Colton Sanford, Fr.; OL Ty Hall, Jr.; LB Bobby Zenga, Sr.; RB/LB Parker Huff, So.; RB Zayden Cook, So. Coosa - ATH Hayden McBurnett, Sr.; FS Josh Dixon, Sr.; TE/LB Andrew Holt, Sr.; LB Pacey Smith, Jr.; OL Ethan Spearman, Jr.; OL Payton Stevens, Jr.; DB LaMarion Millsap, So.; WR/DB Lavanye’ Millsap, Fr. Dade County - DB Caleb Massey, Jr.; DE Eli Kimball, Jr.; WR Demetrius Walker, So.; DB Kade Pardue, Sr.; DE Lucas Costley, Sr. Darlington - LB Hyland Thomas, Sr.; PK Ryland Scott, Sr.; DL Connor Ellison, Jr.; OL Mide Olowararan, Sr.; LB Jack Cowan, Sr. Pepperell - WR/LB Alex Rhoades, Sr.; DB Cory Moten, Jr.; DL/LB Tristen Alvarado, Sr.; LB Ryan Ely, Sr.; OL Braxton Bragg, Jr.; OL Eric Self, Sr. Trion - WR Nathan Willingham, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

