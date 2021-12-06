All-region teams: Trinity Christian dominates 4-A Private voting

Here is the all-region team for 4-A Private, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 4-A Private
Most valuable player: QB David Dallas, Trinity Christian, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Dominick Cosper, Trinity Christian, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: WR Josh Dallas, Trinity Christian, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Christian Hanson, Trinity Christian, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Dylan Thornton, Brookstone, Jr.
Dual athlete of the year: WR/DB Aaron Gates, Trinity Christian, Jr.
Dual athlete of the year: QB/DB Caleb Perry, Pacelli, Sr.
Coach of the year: Kenny Dallas, Trinity Christian
First-team offense
QB - Hugh Barbee, Heritage (Newnan), Sr.
RB - James Thorpe, Heritage (Newnan), Sr.
RB - Joel Jones, Brookstone, Sr.
WR - Walter Branchard, Brookstone, Jr.
WR - Bryce Wilcox, Trinity Christian, Sr.
WR - Malachi Townsend, Heritage (Newnan), Sr.
OL - Wyatt Anderson, Heritage (Newnan), Sr.
OL - Sincere Bell, Pacelli, Sr.
OL - Tripp Duncan, Brookstone, Sr.
OL - Carson Beach, Trinity Christian, Sr.
OL - Nathan Jones, Trinity Christian, Sr.
OL - Max Gosdin, Trinity Christian, Sr.
ATH - Cooper Trombley, Pacelli, Jr.
PK - Noah Maupin, Trinity Christian, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Jarquez Johnson, Pacelli, Jr.
DL - Cam Matthews, Trinity Christian, So.
DL - Josiah Johnson, Trinity Christian, Sr.
DL - Ethan McDowell, Trinity Christian, Jr.
LB - Ryan Earl, Trinity Christian, Jr.
LB - Shawn Braxton, Trinity Christian, Jr.
LB - Jimbo Batchelor, Trinity Christian, Sr.
LB - Andrew Newton, Brookstone, Sr.
LB - John Thornton, Pacell, Jr.
DB - Tyson Wall, Trinity Christian, Sr.
DB - Elias Jones, Pacelli, Sr.
DB - Jack Schondelmayer, Brookstone, Sr.
P - Josh Taylor, Trinity Christian, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Taft Middleton, Brookstone, So.
RB - Jamal Chandler-Fuller, Heritage (Newnan), Jr.
RB - Jalen Turner, Pacelli, Jr.
WR - Javan Harrison, Trinity Christian, Sr.
WR - Luke Norman, Brookstone, Sr.
OL - Hunter Mashburn, Trinity Christian, Sr.
OL - Wyatt Wood, Trinity Christian, Sr.
OL - Mal Waldrep, Brookstone, Fr.
OL - Ian McGarry, Brookstone, So.
OL - Canyon Anderson, Pacelli, Sr.
PK - Mack Mikko, Heritage (Newnan), Jr.
Second-team defense
DL - Solomon Smith, Pacelli, Sr.
DL - Zion Marseille, Trinity Christian, Sr.
DL - Jacob Miles, Heritage (Newnan), Jr.
DL - Jaxson James, Brookstone, Fr.
LB - Cody Anderson, Heritage (Newnan), So.
LB - Quay Menefee, Pacelli, Sr.
LB - Buddy Denson, Brookstone, Sr.
LB - Joseph Fernicola, Brookstone, Sr.
DB - Johnny Davis, Pacelli, Sr.
DB - Vondree’ Bedford, Pacell, Sr.
DB - Thomas Scoggins, Heritage (Newnan), So.
P - Peter Todd, Brookstone, Sr.
Honorable mention: Sam Taylor, Trinity Christian, Jr.; Szhani Lewis, Trinity Christian, Jr.; Ben Oliver, Trinity Christian, Jr.; Desi Morgan Jr, Pacelli, So.; Alec Perkins, Pacelli, Sr.; Maxwell Jones, Pacelli, Fr.; Jay Branscomb, Brookstone, So.; Fred Tolbert, Brookstone, Sr.; Braxton Goodwin, Brookstone, Sr.; Sam Wall, Heritage (Newnan), Sr.
