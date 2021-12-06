ajc logo
X

All-region teams: Trinity Christian dominates 4-A Private voting

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 4-A Private, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 4-A Private

Most valuable player: QB David Dallas, Trinity Christian, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Dominick Cosper, Trinity Christian, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: WR Josh Dallas, Trinity Christian, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Christian Hanson, Trinity Christian, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Dylan Thornton, Brookstone, Jr.

Dual athlete of the year: WR/DB Aaron Gates, Trinity Christian, Jr.

Dual athlete of the year: QB/DB Caleb Perry, Pacelli, Sr.

Coach of the year: Kenny Dallas, Trinity Christian

First-team offense

QB - Hugh Barbee, Heritage (Newnan), Sr.

RB - James Thorpe, Heritage (Newnan), Sr.

RB - Joel Jones, Brookstone, Sr.

WR - Walter Branchard, Brookstone, Jr.

WR - Bryce Wilcox, Trinity Christian, Sr.

WR - Malachi Townsend, Heritage (Newnan), Sr.

OL - Wyatt Anderson, Heritage (Newnan), Sr.

OL - Sincere Bell, Pacelli, Sr.

OL - Tripp Duncan, Brookstone, Sr.

OL - Carson Beach, Trinity Christian, Sr.

OL - Nathan Jones, Trinity Christian, Sr.

OL - Max Gosdin, Trinity Christian, Sr.

ATH - Cooper Trombley, Pacelli, Jr.

PK - Noah Maupin, Trinity Christian, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Jarquez Johnson, Pacelli, Jr.

DL - Cam Matthews, Trinity Christian, So.

DL - Josiah Johnson, Trinity Christian, Sr.

DL - Ethan McDowell, Trinity Christian, Jr.

LB - Ryan Earl, Trinity Christian, Jr.

LB - Shawn Braxton, Trinity Christian, Jr.

LB - Jimbo Batchelor, Trinity Christian, Sr.

LB - Andrew Newton, Brookstone, Sr.

LB - John Thornton, Pacell, Jr.

DB - Tyson Wall, Trinity Christian, Sr.

DB - Elias Jones, Pacelli, Sr.

DB - Jack Schondelmayer, Brookstone, Sr.

P - Josh Taylor, Trinity Christian, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Taft Middleton, Brookstone, So.

RB - Jamal Chandler-Fuller, Heritage (Newnan), Jr.

RB - Jalen Turner, Pacelli, Jr.

WR - Javan Harrison, Trinity Christian, Sr.

WR - Luke Norman, Brookstone, Sr.

OL - Hunter Mashburn, Trinity Christian, Sr.

OL - Wyatt Wood, Trinity Christian, Sr.

OL - Mal Waldrep, Brookstone, Fr.

OL - Ian McGarry, Brookstone, So.

OL - Canyon Anderson, Pacelli, Sr.

PK - Mack Mikko, Heritage (Newnan), Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Solomon Smith, Pacelli, Sr.

DL - Zion Marseille, Trinity Christian, Sr.

DL - Jacob Miles, Heritage (Newnan), Jr.

DL - Jaxson James, Brookstone, Fr.

LB - Cody Anderson, Heritage (Newnan), So.

LB - Quay Menefee, Pacelli, Sr.

LB - Buddy Denson, Brookstone, Sr.

LB - Joseph Fernicola, Brookstone, Sr.

DB - Johnny Davis, Pacelli, Sr.

DB - Vondree’ Bedford, Pacell, Sr.

DB - Thomas Scoggins, Heritage (Newnan), So.

P - Peter Todd, Brookstone, Sr.

Honorable mention: Sam Taylor, Trinity Christian, Jr.; Szhani Lewis, Trinity Christian, Jr.; Ben Oliver, Trinity Christian, Jr.; Desi Morgan Jr, Pacelli, So.; Alec Perkins, Pacelli, Sr.; Maxwell Jones, Pacelli, Fr.; Jay Branscomb, Brookstone, So.; Fred Tolbert, Brookstone, Sr.; Braxton Goodwin, Brookstone, Sr.; Sam Wall, Heritage (Newnan), Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

ajc.com

AJC Sports
Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
All-region teams: Simmons, Canosa, Carmean earn top honors in 6-6A
1h ago
Maxwell summary after Semifinals
8h ago
Semifinals in review, and what it all means
8h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top