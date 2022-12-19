All-region teams: Schley County’s Kanazawa named top player in 6-A Division II

Here is the all-region team for 6-A Division II, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year:
QB Jay Kanazawa, Schley County
Offensive player of the year:
WR Jalewis Solomon, Schley County
Defensive player of the year:
DL Omarion Brown, Manchester
First-team offense
QB - Eric Josey, Chattahoochee County
OL - Tywann Holloman, Chattahoochee County
TB - Marlon Mitchell, Macon County
TB - Malachi Banks, Schley County
TB - Anthony Bartholomew, Manchester
WR - Jaylen Brown, Chattahoochee County
WR - Clinton Jackson, Schley County
WR - Carson Westbrook, Schley County
WR - Travon Reeves, Greenville
TE - Justus Terry, Manchester
OL - M. Walker, Marion County
OL - Davian Gooch, Taylor County
OL - Wyatt Halstead, Schley County
OL - Aiden Rodriquez, Marion County
ATH - Cameron Lawhorne, Taylor County
First-team defense
DL - Trenton Stubbs, Schley County
DL - Luke Forehand, Schley County
DL - Will Allen, Marion County
DL - Zyjuan Gray, Manchester
LB - Andravious Hall, Chattahoochee County
LB - Jack Clark, Schley County
LB - Zayden Walker, Schley County
LB - C.J. Favors, Manchester
DB - Quindario Kelly, Chattahoochee County
DB - Akeem Demunn, Chattahoochee County
DB - Brian Harris Jr, Macon County
DB - Tquavious Cameron, Greenville
DB - Daryus Bryant, Manchester
First-team specialists
LS - Jalen Miller, Marion County
P - Joshua Guitterez, Macon County
K - Cecil Young, Marion County
Second-team offense
QB - Ty Goodroe, Marion County
TB - Draquez Woodard, Taylor County
TB - Kelby Tymes, Marion County
TB - Quavion Cooper, Manchester
WR - Sam Forehand, Schley County
WR - Carmelo Pooler, Greenville
WR - Jamie Wheelous, Greenville
WR - Jayden Richardson, Marion County
TE - Breshun Hall, Greenville
OL - D’Quayveon Larry, Macon County
OL - Reggie Hinton, Schley Co
OL - Kameron McInvale, Manchester
OL - Christan Towns, Taylor County
OL - Jeremiah Trice, Central (Talbotton)
OL - C. Mitchell, Central (Talbotton)
ATH - Norvell Maddox, Chattahoochee County
Second-team defense
DL - D. Williams, Greenville
DL - Dontrell Hudson, Macon County
DL - Demarion Parks, Taylor County
DL - T. Hardaway, Greenville
LB - Cameron Swanson, Chattahoochee County
LB - D.J. Jenkins, Taylor County
LB - Kyshaun Blackshear, Marion County
LB - Jevarious Potts, Greenville
DB - Nabrentis Jackson, Chattahoochee County
DB - Kendall Simms, Schley County
DB - Keondre Dozier, Central (Talbotton)
DB - Kabreon Aldridge, Schley County
Second-team specialists
LS - Kraftin Brooks, Chattahoochee County
P - Aiden Marcellus, Chattahoochee County
K - Miquel Yanez-Rueda, Schley County
