All-region teams: Schley County’s Kanazawa named top player in 6-A Division II

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 6-A Division II, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year:

QB Jay Kanazawa, Schley County

Offensive player of the year:

WR Jalewis Solomon, Schley County

Defensive player of the year:

DL Omarion Brown, Manchester

First-team offense

QB - Eric Josey, Chattahoochee County

OL - Tywann Holloman, Chattahoochee County

TB - Marlon Mitchell, Macon County

TB - Malachi Banks, Schley County

TB - Anthony Bartholomew, Manchester

WR - Jaylen Brown, Chattahoochee County

WR - Clinton Jackson, Schley County

WR - Carson Westbrook, Schley County

WR - Travon Reeves, Greenville

TE - Justus Terry, Manchester

OL - M. Walker, Marion County

OL - Davian Gooch, Taylor County

OL - Wyatt Halstead, Schley County

OL - Aiden Rodriquez, Marion County

ATH - Cameron Lawhorne, Taylor County

First-team defense

DL - Trenton Stubbs, Schley County

DL - Luke Forehand, Schley County

DL - Will Allen, Marion County

DL - Zyjuan Gray, Manchester

LB - Andravious Hall, Chattahoochee County

LB - Jack Clark, Schley County

LB - Zayden Walker, Schley County

LB - C.J. Favors, Manchester

DB - Quindario Kelly, Chattahoochee County

DB - Akeem Demunn, Chattahoochee County

DB - Brian Harris Jr, Macon County

DB - Tquavious Cameron, Greenville

DB - Daryus Bryant, Manchester

First-team specialists

LS - Jalen Miller, Marion County

P - Joshua Guitterez, Macon County

K - Cecil Young, Marion County

Second-team offense

QB - Ty Goodroe, Marion County

TB - Draquez Woodard, Taylor County

TB - Kelby Tymes, Marion County

TB - Quavion Cooper, Manchester

WR - Sam Forehand, Schley County

WR - Carmelo Pooler, Greenville

WR - Jamie Wheelous, Greenville

WR - Jayden Richardson, Marion County

TE - Breshun Hall, Greenville

OL - D’Quayveon Larry, Macon County

OL - Reggie Hinton, Schley Co

OL - Kameron McInvale, Manchester

OL - Christan Towns, Taylor County

OL - Jeremiah Trice, Central (Talbotton)

OL - C. Mitchell, Central (Talbotton)

ATH - Norvell Maddox, Chattahoochee County

Second-team defense

DL - D. Williams, Greenville

DL - Dontrell Hudson, Macon County

DL - Demarion Parks, Taylor County

DL - T. Hardaway, Greenville

LB - Cameron Swanson, Chattahoochee County

LB - D.J. Jenkins, Taylor County

LB - Kyshaun Blackshear, Marion County

LB - Jevarious Potts, Greenville

DB - Nabrentis Jackson, Chattahoochee County

DB - Kendall Simms, Schley County

DB - Keondre Dozier, Central (Talbotton)

DB - Kabreon Aldridge, Schley County

Second-team specialists

LS - Kraftin Brooks, Chattahoochee County

P - Aiden Marcellus, Chattahoochee County

K - Miquel Yanez-Rueda, Schley County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

