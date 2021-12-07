ajc logo
All-region teams: Rabun County’s Stockton named 8-2A player of the year

Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks for a receiver during the second half of Friday's game against Pope.
Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks for a receiver during the second half of Friday's game against Pope.

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Here is the all-region team for 8-2A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 8-2A

Player of the year: QB Gunner Stockton, Rabun County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: WR Jaden Gibson, Rabun County, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Chris Thompson, Rabun County, Sr.

Athlete of the year: RB Andrew Shockley, Banks County, Jr.

Coach of the year: Jaybo Shaw, Rabun County

First-team offense

QB - Logan Helcher, Union County, Sr.

RB - Lang Windham, Rabun County, Jr.

RB - Quan Moss, Elbert County, Jr.

WR - Bryce Dickerson, Elbert County, Sr.

WR - Baxley O’Brien, Rabun County, Sr.

WR - Carson Adams, Elbert County, Sr.

WR - Ethan Clarke, Rabun County, Sr.

OL - Chris Brown, Elbert County, Jr.

OL - Bear Old, Rabun County, Sr.

OL - Nolan Crane, Rabun County, Sr.

OL - Will McCraw, Rabun County, Sr.

OL - Jordan Johnson, Banks County, Sr.

OL - Eli Ward, Banks County, Jr.

P - Bowen Roberts, Banks County, Jr.

First-team defense

DL - Nick Umbie, Elbert County, Sr.

DL - Tami Odatula, Riverside Military, Sr.

DL - Knox McKinney, Rabun County, Sr.

DL - Cesar Cruz, Rabun County, Jr.

DL - Issiah Storm, Banks County, Sr.

LB - Will Turpin, Rabun County, Sr.

LB - Hogan Woodard, Rabun County, Sr.

LB - Cam Cooper, Banks County, Fr.

LB - Lukas Marlow, Banks County, Sr.

LB - Justin Hornick, Riverside Military, So.

DB - Turner Grimmett, Rabun County, Sr.

DB - Hunter Moore, Rabun County, Sr.

DB - Willie Goodwyn, Rabun County, So.

DB - Cory Keller, Rabun County, Jr.

DB - Cade Herrin, Banks County, Sr.

DB - Kellon Walley, Banks County, Jr.

K - Gus Hood, Rabun County, Sr.

Honorable mention: Elbert County - WR Trustin Allen, Jr.; WR Christian Harris, Jr.; OLB Trez White, Sr.; OLB Bryshun Roebuck, Sr.; DB LJ Clarke, Jr. Rabun County - OL Dalton Ramey, Sr.; OL Clayton Dixon, Sr.; DB Jarret Giles, Sr.; WR Tate Ramey, Sr.; LB Bryson Addis, Sr. Union County - LB Elijah Helton, Jr.; OL Noah Helton, Jr.; DB Wilson Walker, Jr.; DB/WR Eli Peugh, Sr.; DB Trace Wright, Jr.; K Kyler Roberts, Sr. Banks County - OLB Bryson Cheek, Sr.; DB Lane Hopper, Sr.; LB Ashton Camp, Fr.; LB Roman Haynes, Sr.; OL Aubrey Allen, Jr.; OL Bret Griffin, So.; WR Robert Walker, Jr.; WR Caine Griffith, Sr.

AJC Sports
