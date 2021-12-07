All-region teams: Rabun County’s Stockton named 8-2A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 8-2A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 8-2A
Player of the year: QB Gunner Stockton, Rabun County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: WR Jaden Gibson, Rabun County, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Chris Thompson, Rabun County, Sr.
Athlete of the year: RB Andrew Shockley, Banks County, Jr.
Coach of the year: Jaybo Shaw, Rabun County
First-team offense
QB - Logan Helcher, Union County, Sr.
RB - Lang Windham, Rabun County, Jr.
RB - Quan Moss, Elbert County, Jr.
WR - Bryce Dickerson, Elbert County, Sr.
WR - Baxley O’Brien, Rabun County, Sr.
WR - Carson Adams, Elbert County, Sr.
WR - Ethan Clarke, Rabun County, Sr.
OL - Chris Brown, Elbert County, Jr.
OL - Bear Old, Rabun County, Sr.
OL - Nolan Crane, Rabun County, Sr.
OL - Will McCraw, Rabun County, Sr.
OL - Jordan Johnson, Banks County, Sr.
OL - Eli Ward, Banks County, Jr.
P - Bowen Roberts, Banks County, Jr.
First-team defense
DL - Nick Umbie, Elbert County, Sr.
DL - Tami Odatula, Riverside Military, Sr.
DL - Knox McKinney, Rabun County, Sr.
DL - Cesar Cruz, Rabun County, Jr.
DL - Issiah Storm, Banks County, Sr.
LB - Will Turpin, Rabun County, Sr.
LB - Hogan Woodard, Rabun County, Sr.
LB - Cam Cooper, Banks County, Fr.
LB - Lukas Marlow, Banks County, Sr.
LB - Justin Hornick, Riverside Military, So.
DB - Turner Grimmett, Rabun County, Sr.
DB - Hunter Moore, Rabun County, Sr.
DB - Willie Goodwyn, Rabun County, So.
DB - Cory Keller, Rabun County, Jr.
DB - Cade Herrin, Banks County, Sr.
DB - Kellon Walley, Banks County, Jr.
K - Gus Hood, Rabun County, Sr.
Honorable mention: Elbert County - WR Trustin Allen, Jr.; WR Christian Harris, Jr.; OLB Trez White, Sr.; OLB Bryshun Roebuck, Sr.; DB LJ Clarke, Jr. Rabun County - OL Dalton Ramey, Sr.; OL Clayton Dixon, Sr.; DB Jarret Giles, Sr.; WR Tate Ramey, Sr.; LB Bryson Addis, Sr. Union County - LB Elijah Helton, Jr.; OL Noah Helton, Jr.; DB Wilson Walker, Jr.; DB/WR Eli Peugh, Sr.; DB Trace Wright, Jr.; K Kyler Roberts, Sr. Banks County - OLB Bryson Cheek, Sr.; DB Lane Hopper, Sr.; LB Ashton Camp, Fr.; LB Roman Haynes, Sr.; OL Aubrey Allen, Jr.; OL Bret Griffin, So.; WR Robert Walker, Jr.; WR Caine Griffith, Sr.
