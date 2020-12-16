All-region teams: Pierce’s Brewton named player of the year in 1-3A

Here is the all-region team for 1-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 1-3A
Player of the year: QB Jermaine Brewton, Pierce County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB D.J. Bell, Pierce County, So.
Defensive player of the year: DL Darris Smith, Appling County, Jr.
Athlete of the year: Keyshawn Walker, Appling County, Sr.
Comeback player of the year: Benji O’Neal, Brantley County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Ryan Herring, Pierce County
First-team offense
QB - Jeremiah Holmes, Appling County, Sr.
RB - Sharode Roberts, Appling County, Sr.
RB - Tracey Coley, Tattnall County, So.
WR - Maleek Chandel, Pierce County, Sr.
WR - Kellon Middleton, Brantley County, So.
WR - Camryn Johnson, Long County, Jr.
WR - Dwayne Rowe, Long County, Jr.
TE - Knox Bennett, Pierce County, Jr.
OL - Toby Tayler, Appling County, Jr.
OL - Josh Norman, Tattnall County, Sr.
OL - Patch Bennett, Pierce County, Sr.
OL - Trace Shumans, Appling County, Sr.
OL - Jeffrey Gray, Pierce County, Sr.
PK - Robert Jacobs, Pierce County, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Seth Foster, Pierce County, Sr.
DL - John Manghir, Pierce County, Sr.
DL - Justice Huntley, Appling County, Sr.
DL - Ty Everson, Pierce County, Jr.
LB - Tyrell Gibson, Appling County, Sr.
LB - RJ Bryan, Brantley County, Jr.
LB - Austin Jernigan, Pierce County, Sr.
LB - Donelius Johnson, Pierce County, Jr.
DB - Daytin Baker, Pierce County, Jr.
DB - Jamori Wright, Appling County, Jr.
DB - Ty Miles, Pierce County, Sr.
DB - LaVar Williams, Brantley County, Sr.
P - Camron Allen, Brantley County, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Jeremiah Mayner, Tattnall County, So.
RB - Matt Mobley, Tattnall County, Jr.
RB - LJ Newton, Pierce County, Sr.
WR - Quinton Walker, Brantley County, Jr.
WR - Zay Plummer, Pierce County, Sr.
WR - Aaron Procter, Tattnall County, So.
WR - Kobe Jones, Appling County, Sr.
TE - Dawson Griffis, Appling County, So.
OL - Kyle Cartwright, Tattnall County, Jr.
OL - Ryan Crews, Tattnall County, Sr.
OL - Tommy Youmans, Pierce County, Sr.
OL - Lane Hutchinson, Appling County, Sr.
OL - Jakobe Roberts, Long County, Sr.
PK - Chris Garcia, Long County, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL - Jaylen Johnson, Tattnall County, Sr.
DL - Ivan Williams, Tattnall County, Jr.
DL - Little Michael Conner, Brantley County, So.
DL - Ty Little, Pierce County, Jr.
LB - Danarius Johnson, Pierce County, Jr.
LB - Dennis Mims, Appling County, Jr.
LB - Aiden Willis, Tattnall County, Sr.
LB - Jayven Williams, Long County, Sr.
DB - Taylen Crosby, Appling County, Jr.
DB - Cole Moss, Long County, Jr.
DB - Zay Plummer, Pierce County, Sr.
DB - Aaron Hankerson, Tattnall County, Fr.
P - Patrick Crosby, Appling County, So.
Honorable mention: RB - Tyler Jinks, Tattnall County; Jaylen Johnson, Appling County; Bryson Benton, Appling County. WR - Brian Hiott, Brantley County; Davion Henderson, Long County; Luke Bennett, PCHS. OL - Lane Edwards, Long County; Dalton Oakie, Brantley County; Noah Johns, Brantley County; Casey Hallman, Appling County; Henry Peagler, Pierce County; Bryson McGilliard, Tattnall County. DL - Tobias Bacon, Tattnall County; Jalen Mitchell, Tattnall County; Jojo Steedley, Brantley County; Christian Cox, Brantley County; Tyrone Simmons, Appling County; Bryant Bleyman, Long County. LB - Allen Boatright, Pierce County; Ryan Ratliff, Brantley County; Malachai Alberic, Long County; Malaki Lawson, Tattnall County. DB - Cager Flowers, Brantley County; Kellon Middleton, Brantley County; Tay Brown, Long County; Malik Rogers, Appling County; A.J. Staten, Pierce County
