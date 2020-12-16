X

All-region teams: Pierce’s Brewton named player of the year in 1-3A

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 8 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 1-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 1-3A

Player of the year: QB Jermaine Brewton, Pierce County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB D.J. Bell, Pierce County, So.

Defensive player of the year: DL Darris Smith, Appling County, Jr.

Athlete of the year: Keyshawn Walker, Appling County, Sr.

Comeback player of the year: Benji O’Neal, Brantley County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Ryan Herring, Pierce County

First-team offense

QB - Jeremiah Holmes, Appling County, Sr.

RB - Sharode Roberts, Appling County, Sr.

RB - Tracey Coley, Tattnall County, So.

WR - Maleek Chandel, Pierce County, Sr.

WR - Kellon Middleton, Brantley County, So.

WR - Camryn Johnson, Long County, Jr.

WR - Dwayne Rowe, Long County, Jr.

TE - Knox Bennett, Pierce County, Jr.

OL - Toby Tayler, Appling County, Jr.

OL - Josh Norman, Tattnall County, Sr.

OL - Patch Bennett, Pierce County, Sr.

OL - Trace Shumans, Appling County, Sr.

OL - Jeffrey Gray, Pierce County, Sr.

PK - Robert Jacobs, Pierce County, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Seth Foster, Pierce County, Sr.

DL - John Manghir, Pierce County, Sr.

DL - Justice Huntley, Appling County, Sr.

DL - Ty Everson, Pierce County, Jr.

LB - Tyrell Gibson, Appling County, Sr.

LB - RJ Bryan, Brantley County, Jr.

LB - Austin Jernigan, Pierce County, Sr.

LB - Donelius Johnson, Pierce County, Jr.

DB - Daytin Baker, Pierce County, Jr.

DB - Jamori Wright, Appling County, Jr.

DB - Ty Miles, Pierce County, Sr.

DB - LaVar Williams, Brantley County, Sr.

P - Camron Allen, Brantley County, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Jeremiah Mayner, Tattnall County, So.

RB - Matt Mobley, Tattnall County, Jr.

RB - LJ Newton, Pierce County, Sr.

WR - Quinton Walker, Brantley County, Jr.

WR - Zay Plummer, Pierce County, Sr.

WR - Aaron Procter, Tattnall County, So.

WR - Kobe Jones, Appling County, Sr.

TE - Dawson Griffis, Appling County, So.

OL - Kyle Cartwright, Tattnall County, Jr.

OL - Ryan Crews, Tattnall County, Sr.

OL - Tommy Youmans, Pierce County, Sr.

OL - Lane Hutchinson, Appling County, Sr.

OL - Jakobe Roberts, Long County, Sr.

PK - Chris Garcia, Long County, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Jaylen Johnson, Tattnall County, Sr.

DL - Ivan Williams, Tattnall County, Jr.

DL - Little Michael Conner, Brantley County, So.

DL - Ty Little, Pierce County, Jr.

LB - Danarius Johnson, Pierce County, Jr.

LB - Dennis Mims, Appling County, Jr.

LB - Aiden Willis, Tattnall County, Sr.

LB - Jayven Williams, Long County, Sr.

DB - Taylen Crosby, Appling County, Jr.

DB - Cole Moss, Long County, Jr.

DB - Zay Plummer, Pierce County, Sr.

DB - Aaron Hankerson, Tattnall County, Fr.

P - Patrick Crosby, Appling County, So.

Honorable mention: RB - Tyler Jinks, Tattnall County; Jaylen Johnson, Appling County; Bryson Benton, Appling County. WR - Brian Hiott, Brantley County; Davion Henderson, Long County; Luke Bennett, PCHS. OL - Lane Edwards, Long County; Dalton Oakie, Brantley County; Noah Johns, Brantley County; Casey Hallman, Appling County; Henry Peagler, Pierce County; Bryson McGilliard, Tattnall County. DL - Tobias Bacon, Tattnall County; Jalen Mitchell, Tattnall County; Jojo Steedley, Brantley County; Christian Cox, Brantley County; Tyrone Simmons, Appling County; Bryant Bleyman, Long County. LB - Allen Boatright, Pierce County; Ryan Ratliff, Brantley County; Malachai Alberic, Long County; Malaki Lawson, Tattnall County. DB - Cager Flowers, Brantley County; Kellon Middleton, Brantley County; Tay Brown, Long County; Malik Rogers, Appling County; A.J. Staten, Pierce County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.