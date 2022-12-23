All-region teams: Perry QB Gordon voted 2-4A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 2-4A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: QB Armar Gordon Jr., Perry, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Micah Welch, Baldwin, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Donjuan McGee, Westside (Macon), Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Tyqua Holland, Spalding, Jr.
Scholar athlete of the year: Caleb Wilson, Perry, Sr.
Athlete of the year: Trey Wright, Perry, Sr.
Coach of the year: Kevin Smith, Perry
First-team offense
QB - Curtavion Clark, Spalding, Jr.
RB - Demetrious Carter, Perry, Sr.
RB - Kadiphius Iverson, Westside (Macon), So.
RB - R.J. Johnson, Griffin, Sr.
WR - Dakarai Anderson, Perry, Jr.
WR - Jaleel Chambliss, Griffin, Sr.
WR - Cedric Evans, Spalding, Jr.
WR - Jaquavious Marshall, Westside (Macon), Jr.
TE - Donovan Funsch, Perry, Jr.
OL - Jalen Davis, Perry, Sr.
OL - Quentin Askin, Perry, Jr.
OL - Ashton Fluellyn, Griffin, Sr.
OL - Cam Middlebrooks, Spalding, Sr.
OL - Aiden Andrews, Spalding, So.
OL - Jermon Simmons, Baldwin, Sr.
OL - Michael Horton, Westside (Macon), Jr.
K - Dyson Sallad, Baldwin, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Devin Smoot, Perry, Sr.
DL - Jamari Stone, Perry, Sr.
DL - Ronald Christian, Howard, Sr.
DL - Justin Walker, Westside (Macon), Sr.
DL - Omarion Fraley, Baldwin, Jr.
DL - Davion Foster, Spalding, Jr.
DL - Anton Haven, Spalding, Fr.
DL - Ahmire Daniel, Griffin, Jr.
DL - Semaja Fluellyn, Griffin, Fr.
LB - Marcus Ragin, Perry, Sr.
LB - Jordan Spencer, West Laurens, Jr.
LB - Quentin Clark, West Laurens, Jr.
LB - Zykeim Barham, Spalding, Jr.
LB - Casey Solomon, Baldwin, Sr.
LB - Trey Weems, Griffin, Sr.
LB - Austin Streit, Griffin, Jr.
DB - Gavin Williams, Howard, Sr.
DB - Ronald Moore, Spalding, Jr.
DB - Trent McCord, Spalding, Sr.
DB - Tony Mathis, Westside (Macon), Jr.
DB - Yauri Calixte, Baldwin, Jr.
DB - Elijah Whitaker, Griffin, So.
DB - Camerin Marshall, Perry, Sr.
DB - Deuntae Kendrick
KR - Johnny Williams, West Laurens, Jr.
PR - Keshon Ivey, Westside (Macon), Jr.
P - Carter Horton, Perry, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - James Neville, Westside (Macon), Fr.
RB - Dwight Terrell, Spalding, So.
RB - Jessie Bell, Westside (Macon), Jr.
WR - Savion Ellington, Westside (Macon), Sr.
WR - Lavontae Miley, Westside (Macon), Sr.
WR - Armontae Palmer, Baldwin, Jr.
TE - Rod Jenkins, Baldwin, Sr.
OL - Aushaon Chambliss, Howard, Sr.
OL - Decori Elum, Baldwin, Jr.
OL - Camron Thomas, Westside (Macon), Sr.
OL - Courtney Thomas, Griffin, Sr.
OL - Ty Smith, Spalding, Jr.
OL - Thomas Case, Spalding, Jr.
OL - John Sullivan, Spalding, So.
OL - Jayden Todd, West Laurens, Jr.
K - Caden Camp, Perry, Sr.
K - Soloman Trazie, Spalding, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Cashious Williams, Perry, Jr.
DL - Isaiah Austin, West Laurens, Sr.
DL - Kiandre Fortson, West Laurens, Sr.
DL - Tyrecus Harrison, Baldwin, Jr.
DL - Daylen Montgomery, Spalding, So.
DL - Calvin Dewberry, Griffin, Sr.
DL - Jayden Thompson, Griffin, Sr.
LB - Zelin Pollard, Howard, So.
LB - Jerrel Pinckney, Perry, Jr.
LB - Ja’torian Parker, West Laurens, Jr.
LB - J’Torre Talley, Spalding, Jr.
LB - Jaden Jones, Spalding, Sr.
LB - Demarie Jordan, Spalding, Jr.
LB - Eli Cleveland, Baldwin, Sr.
DB - Dallas Marshall, Spalding, Jr.
DB - Jacobi Nixon, Baldwin, Sr.
DB - Trejean Day, Perry, Jr.
DB - Ahmad Lee, Perry, Sr.
Honorable mention: QB - Cam Taylor, Howard; Tony Green, Griffin; Ty Cummings, West Laurens. RB - Tybien Smith, Howard. WR - Kory Pettigrew, Perry; Kamare Matthews, Spalding; Kywon Davis, Spalding; Keiron Brown, Spalding; Silas Risper, Westside (Macon). TE - Colby Dixon, Perry; Jamari Craig, Griffin; Micah Brown, Griffin. OL - Case Poole, Perry; Jukorin Thomas, Perry; Keenan Jones, Perry; Jaden Dawson, Westside (Macon); John Grier, Griffin; Logan Clothier, Griffin; Isaiah Respert, Howard; Hart Williams, West Laurens; Jamir Ussery, West Laurens; Brandon Horne, West Laurens; Gage Kelley, West Laurens; Jace Powell, Baldwin; Courtavion Scott, Griffin. K - Garrett Roberts, Howard; Jeffrey Garcia, Westside (Macon). DL - Datren Hammonds, Perry; Jabori Moore, Perry; Nasir Robinson, Baldwin; Jonquavious Russell, Baldwin; Jacorren Fuller, Spalding. LB - Ethan Ellington, Howard; Cam Clark, West Laurens; Arkeyvian Hood, Spalding; Devarious Russell, Baldwin; Kenneth Stephens, Griffin. DB - Nate Campbell, Howard; Dylon Henderson, Spalding; Robert Henderson, Spalding; Russell Graham, West Laurens; Tay Stanley, West Laurens; Johntavious Kellam, West Laurens; G’khovian Jones, West Laurens; Clamarious Burney, Baldwin; C.J. Williams, Griffin; Jaquavious Hightower, Griffin; Shannon Fountain, Westside (Macon).
