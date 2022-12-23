ajc logo
X

All-region teams: Perry QB Gordon voted 2-4A player of the year

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 2-4A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: QB Armar Gordon Jr., Perry, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Micah Welch, Baldwin, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Donjuan McGee, Westside (Macon), Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Tyqua Holland, Spalding, Jr.

Scholar athlete of the year: Caleb Wilson, Perry, Sr.

Athlete of the year: Trey Wright, Perry, Sr.

Coach of the year: Kevin Smith, Perry

First-team offense

QB - Curtavion Clark, Spalding, Jr.

RB - Demetrious Carter, Perry, Sr.

RB - Kadiphius Iverson, Westside (Macon), So.

RB - R.J. Johnson, Griffin, Sr.

WR - Dakarai Anderson, Perry, Jr.

WR - Jaleel Chambliss, Griffin, Sr.

WR - Cedric Evans, Spalding, Jr.

WR - Jaquavious Marshall, Westside (Macon), Jr.

TE - Donovan Funsch, Perry, Jr.

OL - Jalen Davis, Perry, Sr.

OL - Quentin Askin, Perry, Jr.

OL - Ashton Fluellyn, Griffin, Sr.

OL - Cam Middlebrooks, Spalding, Sr.

OL - Aiden Andrews, Spalding, So.

OL - Jermon Simmons, Baldwin, Sr.

OL - Michael Horton, Westside (Macon), Jr.

K - Dyson Sallad, Baldwin, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Devin Smoot, Perry, Sr.

DL - Jamari Stone, Perry, Sr.

DL - Ronald Christian, Howard, Sr.

DL - Justin Walker, Westside (Macon), Sr.

DL - Omarion Fraley, Baldwin, Jr.

DL - Davion Foster, Spalding, Jr.

DL - Anton Haven, Spalding, Fr.

DL - Ahmire Daniel, Griffin, Jr.

DL - Semaja Fluellyn, Griffin, Fr.

LB - Marcus Ragin, Perry, Sr.

LB - Jordan Spencer, West Laurens, Jr.

LB - Quentin Clark, West Laurens, Jr.

LB - Zykeim Barham, Spalding, Jr.

LB - Casey Solomon, Baldwin, Sr.

LB - Trey Weems, Griffin, Sr.

LB - Austin Streit, Griffin, Jr.

DB - Gavin Williams, Howard, Sr.

DB - Ronald Moore, Spalding, Jr.

DB - Trent McCord, Spalding, Sr.

DB - Tony Mathis, Westside (Macon), Jr.

DB - Yauri Calixte, Baldwin, Jr.

DB - Elijah Whitaker, Griffin, So.

DB - Camerin Marshall, Perry, Sr.

DB - Deuntae Kendrick

KR - Johnny Williams, West Laurens, Jr.

PR - Keshon Ivey, Westside (Macon), Jr.

P - Carter Horton, Perry, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - James Neville, Westside (Macon), Fr.

RB - Dwight Terrell, Spalding, So.

RB - Jessie Bell, Westside (Macon), Jr.

WR - Savion Ellington, Westside (Macon), Sr.

WR - Lavontae Miley, Westside (Macon), Sr.

WR - Armontae Palmer, Baldwin, Jr.

TE - Rod Jenkins, Baldwin, Sr.

OL - Aushaon Chambliss, Howard, Sr.

OL - Decori Elum, Baldwin, Jr.

OL - Camron Thomas, Westside (Macon), Sr.

OL - Courtney Thomas, Griffin, Sr.

OL - Ty Smith, Spalding, Jr.

OL - Thomas Case, Spalding, Jr.

OL - John Sullivan, Spalding, So.

OL - Jayden Todd, West Laurens, Jr.

K - Caden Camp, Perry, Sr.

K - Soloman Trazie, Spalding, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Cashious Williams, Perry, Jr.

DL - Isaiah Austin, West Laurens, Sr.

DL - Kiandre Fortson, West Laurens, Sr.

DL - Tyrecus Harrison, Baldwin, Jr.

DL - Daylen Montgomery, Spalding, So.

DL - Calvin Dewberry, Griffin, Sr.

DL - Jayden Thompson, Griffin, Sr.

LB - Zelin Pollard, Howard, So.

LB - Jerrel Pinckney, Perry, Jr.

LB - Ja’torian Parker, West Laurens, Jr.

LB - J’Torre Talley, Spalding, Jr.

LB - Jaden Jones, Spalding, Sr.

LB - Demarie Jordan, Spalding, Jr.

LB - Eli Cleveland, Baldwin, Sr.

DB - Dallas Marshall, Spalding, Jr.

DB - Jacobi Nixon, Baldwin, Sr.

DB - Trejean Day, Perry, Jr.

DB - Ahmad Lee, Perry, Sr.

Honorable mention: QB - Cam Taylor, Howard; Tony Green, Griffin; Ty Cummings, West Laurens. RB - Tybien Smith, Howard. WR - Kory Pettigrew, Perry; Kamare Matthews, Spalding; Kywon Davis, Spalding; Keiron Brown, Spalding; Silas Risper, Westside (Macon). TE - Colby Dixon, Perry; Jamari Craig, Griffin; Micah Brown, Griffin. OL - Case Poole, Perry; Jukorin Thomas, Perry; Keenan Jones, Perry; Jaden Dawson, Westside (Macon); John Grier, Griffin; Logan Clothier, Griffin; Isaiah Respert, Howard; Hart Williams, West Laurens; Jamir Ussery, West Laurens; Brandon Horne, West Laurens; Gage Kelley, West Laurens; Jace Powell, Baldwin; Courtavion Scott, Griffin. K - Garrett Roberts, Howard; Jeffrey Garcia, Westside (Macon). DL - Datren Hammonds, Perry; Jabori Moore, Perry; Nasir Robinson, Baldwin; Jonquavious Russell, Baldwin; Jacorren Fuller, Spalding. LB - Ethan Ellington, Howard; Cam Clark, West Laurens; Arkeyvian Hood, Spalding; Devarious Russell, Baldwin; Kenneth Stephens, Griffin. DB - Nate Campbell, Howard; Dylon Henderson, Spalding; Robert Henderson, Spalding; Russell Graham, West Laurens; Tay Stanley, West Laurens; Johntavious Kellam, West Laurens; G’khovian Jones, West Laurens; Clamarious Burney, Baldwin; C.J. Williams, Griffin; Jaquavious Hightower, Griffin; Shannon Fountain, Westside (Macon).

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Georgia Bulldogs add 3 more on Day 2 of early signing period11h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech announces hires for its football strength-and-conditioning staff
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Christian Spencer shattering ‘invisible ceiling,’ raising ASD awareness
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Christian Spencer shattering ‘invisible ceiling,’ raising ASD awareness
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks know they must execute ‘little things’ to avoid mounting losses
16h ago
The Latest

All-region teams: Berrien’s Davis named top player in 1-2A
45m ago
Christian Spencer shattering ‘invisible ceiling,’ raising ASD awareness
19h ago
Class 5A blog: A look at the top 10 boys basketball teams
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top