All-region teams: Mill Creek’s Greco named 8-7A athlete of the year

Here is the all-region team for 8-7A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Athlete of the year: WR/DB Trajen Greco, Mill Creek, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Cameron Robinson, Mill Creek, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DB K.J. Bolden, Buford, Sr.
Specialist of the year: K/P Cooper Johnson, Mountain View, Sr.
First-team offense
QB - Dylan Raiola, Buford, Sr.
RB - Jerome Newland, Mountain View, Sr.
WR - Justin Content, Mill Creek, Sr.
WR - Jordan Allen, Buford, Jr.
WR - Devin Williams, Buford, Jr.
WR - Caleb Farr, Mountain View, Sr.
OL - Aidan Banfield, Mill Creek, Sr.
OL - Jermiah Schine, Mill Creek, Sr.
OL - Brayden Jacobs, Buford, Jr.
OL - Daniel Davis, Central Gwinnett, Jr.
OL - Gemyel Allen, Mountain View, Sr.
OL - C.J. Beckford-Duffus, Mountain View, Jr.
TE/H - Kavan Kelly, Mountain View, Sr.
K - Brady Lane, Mill Creek, Jr.
KR - Ethan Campbell, Collins Hill, Jr.
First-team defense
DB - Jaiden Patterson, Mill Creek, Sr.
DB - D.J. Tisdale, Dacula, Sr.
DB - Judah Knight, Dacula, Jr.
DB - Ty White, Buford, Sr.
DL - Simeon Boulware, Dacula, Sr.
DL - Nick Igbeare, Collins Hill, Sr.
DL - Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill, So.
DL - Eddrick Houston, Buford, Sr.
DL - Bryce Perry-Wright, Buford, So.
DL - Devin Ancrum, Mill Creek, Jr.
DL - Manny Gyamfi, Mountain View, Sr.
LB - Josh Anglin, Mill Creek, Sr.
LB - Luke Metz, Mill Creek, Jr.
LB - Jadon Perlotte, Buford, Jr.
LB - Bryson Banks, Buford, Sr.
LB - Jayson Allen, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
P - T.J. Wilcox, Collins Hill, Jr.
LS - Anderson Kesinger, Mountain View, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Shane Throgmartin, Mill Creek, Jr.
RB - Jahmir Joseph, Mountain View, So.
RB - Justin Baker, Buford, Jr.
RB - Cameron Jones, Collins Hill, Jr.
WR - Zyon Davis, Mountain View, Sr.
WR - Quentin Grambo, Collins Hill, Sr.
WR - Chase Nash, Collins Hill, Sr.
WR - Darren “DaCo” Coleman, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
OL - Jax Murphy, Mill Creek, Jr.
OL - Donavan Jones, Dacula, Jr.
OL - Jaiden Gould, Dacula, Jr.
OL - Wyles McCammon, Buford, Sr.
OL - Abraham Blanco, Mill Creek, Sr.
OL - Shmar Jennings, Mountain View, Sr.
TE/H - Cooper Berry, Buford, Jr.
TE/H - Miles Gindlesperger, Mill Creek, Jr.
K - Phillip Bonacci, Collins Hill, So.
Second-team defense
DB - C.J. Hector, Collins Hill, Jr.
DB – Ta’Ven Adderly, Dacula, Sr.
DB - Xavier Tates, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
DB - Chris Garland, Buford, Jr.
DB - Demarko Lawler, Mill Creek, Sr.
DL - Justin Greene, Mountain View, Sr.
DL - Nicco Maggio, Buford, Jr.
DL - T.Z. Evans, Mountain View, Sr.
DL - Katrell Webb, Collins Hill, So.
DL - Kenyon Rivera, Buford, Jr.
LB - Jabari Spencer, Mountain View, Sr.
LB - Tyshawn Sessions, Dacula, Jr.
LB - Elijah Cushing, Dacula, Jr.
LB - DQ Forkpa, Mill Creek, So.
LB - Javyon Hatch, Collins Hill, Jr.
LB - Mantrez Walker, Buford, Jr.
LS - Brayden Walters, Mill Creek, Sr.
