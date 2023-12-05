All-region teams: Mill Creek’s Greco named 8-7A athlete of the year

Here is the all-region team for 8-7A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Athlete of the year: WR/DB Trajen Greco, Mill Creek, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Cameron Robinson, Mill Creek, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DB K.J. Bolden, Buford, Sr.

Specialist of the year: K/P Cooper Johnson, Mountain View, Sr.

First-team offense

QB - Dylan Raiola, Buford, Sr.

RB - Jerome Newland, Mountain View, Sr.

WR - Justin Content, Mill Creek, Sr.

WR - Jordan Allen, Buford, Jr.

WR - Devin Williams, Buford, Jr.

WR - Caleb Farr, Mountain View, Sr.

OL - Aidan Banfield, Mill Creek, Sr.

OL - Jermiah Schine, Mill Creek, Sr.

OL - Brayden Jacobs, Buford, Jr.

OL - Daniel Davis, Central Gwinnett, Jr.

OL - Gemyel Allen, Mountain View, Sr.

OL - C.J. Beckford-Duffus, Mountain View, Jr.

TE/H - Kavan Kelly, Mountain View, Sr.

K - Brady Lane, Mill Creek, Jr.

KR - Ethan Campbell, Collins Hill, Jr.

First-team defense

DB - Jaiden Patterson, Mill Creek, Sr.

DB - D.J. Tisdale, Dacula, Sr.

DB - Judah Knight, Dacula, Jr.

DB - Ty White, Buford, Sr.

DL - Simeon Boulware, Dacula, Sr.

DL - Nick Igbeare, Collins Hill, Sr.

DL - Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill, So.

DL - Eddrick Houston, Buford, Sr.

DL - Bryce Perry-Wright, Buford, So.

DL - Devin Ancrum, Mill Creek, Jr.

DL - Manny Gyamfi, Mountain View, Sr.

LB - Josh Anglin, Mill Creek, Sr.

LB - Luke Metz, Mill Creek, Jr.

LB - Jadon Perlotte, Buford, Jr.

LB - Bryson Banks, Buford, Sr.

LB - Jayson Allen, Central Gwinnett, Sr.

P - T.J. Wilcox, Collins Hill, Jr.

LS - Anderson Kesinger, Mountain View, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Shane Throgmartin, Mill Creek, Jr.

RB - Jahmir Joseph, Mountain View, So.

RB - Justin Baker, Buford, Jr.

RB - Cameron Jones, Collins Hill, Jr.

WR - Zyon Davis, Mountain View, Sr.

WR - Quentin Grambo, Collins Hill, Sr.

WR - Chase Nash, Collins Hill, Sr.

WR - Darren “DaCo” Coleman, Central Gwinnett, Sr.

OL - Jax Murphy, Mill Creek, Jr.

OL - Donavan Jones, Dacula, Jr.

OL - Jaiden Gould, Dacula, Jr.

OL - Wyles McCammon, Buford, Sr.

OL - Abraham Blanco, Mill Creek, Sr.

OL - Shmar Jennings, Mountain View, Sr.

TE/H - Cooper Berry, Buford, Jr.

TE/H - Miles Gindlesperger, Mill Creek, Jr.

K - Phillip Bonacci, Collins Hill, So.

Second-team defense

DB - C.J. Hector, Collins Hill, Jr.

DB – Ta’Ven Adderly, Dacula, Sr.

DB - Xavier Tates, Central Gwinnett, Sr.

DB - Chris Garland, Buford, Jr.

DB - Demarko Lawler, Mill Creek, Sr.

DL - Justin Greene, Mountain View, Sr.

DL - Nicco Maggio, Buford, Jr.

DL - T.Z. Evans, Mountain View, Sr.

DL - Katrell Webb, Collins Hill, So.

DL - Kenyon Rivera, Buford, Jr.

LB - Jabari Spencer, Mountain View, Sr.

LB - Tyshawn Sessions, Dacula, Jr.

LB - Elijah Cushing, Dacula, Jr.

LB - DQ Forkpa, Mill Creek, So.

LB - Javyon Hatch, Collins Hill, Jr.

LB - Mantrez Walker, Buford, Jr.

LS - Brayden Walters, Mill Creek, Sr.

