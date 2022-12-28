All-region teams: Metter’s Hall named player of the year in 3-A Division I

Here is the all-region team for 3-A Division I, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: QB/ATH Trey Hall, Metter, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Jake Pollock, Screven County, Sr.
Defensive players of the year: LB Ethan Oglesby, Metter, Sr.; and DB Tanner Ennis, Bryan County, Jr.
Special teams player of the year: PK Alvin Vincente, Claxton, Fr.
All-purpose player of the year: RB/DB/RET Tyrone Atkinson, Claxton, Jr.
Offense
QB - Trevon Harmon, Savannah, So.
RB - Ruben Berry, Claxton, Sr.
RB - R.J. Coney, Metter, Sr.
RB - Andre Michaud, Screven County, Fr.
RB - Konnor Leggett, Bryan County, Sr.
OL - Byron Jett Lewis, Bryan County, Jr.
OL - Ryland Bartley, Savannah, Sr.
OL - Keyontae Ealey, Claxton, Sr.
OL - Jemiah Stewart, Screven County, Jr.
OL - Tony Ball, Screven County, Fr.
OL - Kanirion Jenkins, Metter, Sr.
TE - Kris Martin, Bryan County, Jr.
WR - Ta’Corey Grant, Screven County, Jr.
WR - Dylaun Adams, Screven County, Sr.
WR - Khaleel Polite, Savannah, Sr.
Defense
DL - C.J. Donaldson, Metter, Sr.
DL - Jimmy Smart, Metter, Sr.
DL - Terrell Singleton, Bryan County, Sr.
DL - Miyon Fulcher, Screven County, So.
DL - Abraham Gonzalez, Claxton, Sr.
DL - Corey Robinson, Savannah, Fr.
LB - Vasquez Lonon, Screven County, Sr.
LB - Adam Lingerfelt, Screven County, Sr.
LB - Brooks Longgrear, Metter, Sr.
LB - Allen Williams, Metter, So.
LB - Sean Kelly, Bryan County, Jr.
DB - Julian Gray, Bryan County, Jr.
DB - Andre Mincey, Claxton, Sr.
DB - Jacari Carney, Bryan County, Jr.
DB - Terrance Edwards, Savannah, Jr.
