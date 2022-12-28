ajc logo
All-region teams: Metter’s Hall named player of the year in 3-A Division I

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 3-A Division I, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: QB/ATH Trey Hall, Metter, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Jake Pollock, Screven County, Sr.

Defensive players of the year: LB Ethan Oglesby, Metter, Sr.; and DB Tanner Ennis, Bryan County, Jr.

Special teams player of the year: PK Alvin Vincente, Claxton, Fr.

All-purpose player of the year: RB/DB/RET Tyrone Atkinson, Claxton, Jr.

Offense

QB - Trevon Harmon, Savannah, So.

RB - Ruben Berry, Claxton, Sr.

RB - R.J. Coney, Metter, Sr.

RB - Andre Michaud, Screven County, Fr.

RB - Konnor Leggett, Bryan County, Sr.

OL - Byron Jett Lewis, Bryan County, Jr.

OL - Ryland Bartley, Savannah, Sr.

OL - Keyontae Ealey, Claxton, Sr.

OL - Jemiah Stewart, Screven County, Jr.

OL - Tony Ball, Screven County, Fr.

OL - Kanirion Jenkins, Metter, Sr.

TE - Kris Martin, Bryan County, Jr.

WR - Ta’Corey Grant, Screven County, Jr.

WR - Dylaun Adams, Screven County, Sr.

WR - Khaleel Polite, Savannah, Sr.

Defense

DL - C.J. Donaldson, Metter, Sr.

DL - Jimmy Smart, Metter, Sr.

DL - Terrell Singleton, Bryan County, Sr.

DL - Miyon Fulcher, Screven County, So.

DL - Abraham Gonzalez, Claxton, Sr.

DL - Corey Robinson, Savannah, Fr.

LB - Vasquez Lonon, Screven County, Sr.

LB - Adam Lingerfelt, Screven County, Sr.

LB - Brooks Longgrear, Metter, Sr.

LB - Allen Williams, Metter, So.

LB - Sean Kelly, Bryan County, Jr.

DB - Julian Gray, Bryan County, Jr.

DB - Andre Mincey, Claxton, Sr.

DB - Jacari Carney, Bryan County, Jr.

DB - Terrance Edwards, Savannah, Jr.

