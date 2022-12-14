All-region teams: Lambert’s Tyre named 6-7A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 6-7A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: QB James Tyre, Lambert, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Ty Watkins, South Forsyth, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Owen Phillips, Milton, Sr.
Athlete of the year: DB/RB/WR Rob Billings, Milton, Sr.
Coach of the year: Marc Beach, Lambert
First-team offense
QB - Luke Nickel, Milton, So.
RB - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth, Sr.
RB - Scott Moskowitz, Milton, Sr.
WR - Debron Gatling, Milton, Jr.
WR - Marc Essley, Milton, Jr.
WR - Brandon Jones, Lambert, Sr.
WR - Camden Yeager, Forsyth Central, Sr.
TE - Luke Logan, Lambert, Sr.
TE - Cade Jacchia, South Forsyth, Jr.
FB - Baylor Duncan, South Forsyth, Jr.
OL - Kristian Dawson, South Forsyth, Sr.
OL - Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth, Sr.
OL - Jackson DeLoach, Lambert, So.
OL - Luke Sacchetti, Forsyth Central, Sr.
OL - Evan Zapata, Milton, Sr.
OL - Sham Umarov, Denmark, Sr.
ATH - Cam Bland, Lambert, So.
First-team defense
DL - Finn Braeuer, Lambert, Jr.
DL - Aiden White, Forsyth Central, Jr.
DL - CJ Kemper, South Forsyth, Jr.
DL - Wyatt Smalley, Milton, Sr.
DL - Brady Gillis, West Forsyth, Sr.
DL - William Hodges, Denmark, Sr.
LB - Will Parton, Milton, Sr.
LB - Caleb Moran, Milton, Sr.
LB - Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth, Sr.
LB - Dee Crayton, Denmark, Sr.
LB - Joseph Tripp, Lambert, Sr.
DB - Bryce Thornton, Milton, Sr.
DB - Che Ojarikre, Denmark, Sr.
DB - Grey Brockman, West Forsyth, Sr.
DB - James Margiotta, South Forsyth, Sr.
DB - Bradley Gabriel, Lambert, Sr.
First-team special teams
K - Ryan Degyansky, Lambert, Sr.
P - Tyler Simpson, South Forsyth, Sr.
LS - Ben Blanton, South Forsyth, Jr.
LS - Koby Balthazor, Forsyth Central, Sr.
RET - Aiden Cook, West Forsyth, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Jacob Nelson, Denmark, Jr.
RB - Amon Williams, Denmark, Sr.
RB - Maverick Schippmann, South Forsyth, Jr.
WR - Lake Thoman, Denmark, Sr.
WR - Wyatt Nave, Milton, Sr.
WR - Chris Nelson, South Forsyth, Sr.
WR - Kohl Yearwood, Denmark, Sr.
TE - Brandon Hester, Denmark, So.
TE - Ryan Ghea, Milton, So.
FB - Hayden Tumminia, Milton, So.
OL - Daniel Uwakwe, Lambert, Jr.
OL - Braden Carter, Forsyth Central, Jr.
OL - Kobe Jones, Denmark, Jr.
OL - Peyton Wall, West Forsyth, Sr.
OL - Josh Felton, South Forsyth, Sr.
OL - Luke Stephens, Lambert, Sr.
OL - Brody Benotti, Milton, Sr.
ATH - Ryder Stewart, West Forsyth, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL - Evan Floyd, Denmark, Sr.
DL - Charley Cronier, Denmark, Sr.
DL - Chris Brown, South Forsyth, Jr.
DL - Drew Cohen, Milton, Jr.
DL - Terence Spencer, Milton, So.
DL - Andrew Carrizo, Forsyth Central, Sr.
LB - Jack Lawson, Milton, Jr.
LB - Austin DeCarlo, Denmark, Sr.
LB - Branson Brooks, Lambert, So.
LB - Aiden Meehan, Forsyth Central, Sr.
LB - Riley McKee, West Forsyth, Sr.
LB - Conner Futch, South Forsyth, Sr.
DB - Dylan Lewis, Milton, So.
DB - Brayden Holmes, Milton, Sr.
DB - Aiden Manalastas, Forsyth Central, Sr.
DB - E.J. Adams, Denmark, Sr.
DB - William Orris, West Forsyth, Sr.
DB - Cole Yeager, South Forsyth, Jr.
Second-team special teams
K - Felipe Mota, Milton, Sr.
K - Hamilton DiBoyan, Denmark, Sr.
P - Chase Traubel, Milton, Sr.
LS - Ben Lowery, Milton, Sr.
LS - Joe Hibbard, Denmark, Sr.
RET - Christian Smith, Lambert, So.
Honorable mention: Denmark - Aidan Brozena (WR) Sr., Jacob Smith (DL) Jr., Sean Patterson (DB) Sr., Ryan McDaniel (LB) Sr. Forsyth Central - Brandon Carver (LB) Sr., Justin Taylor (RB) Sr., Ramon Smith (DB) Sr., Kole McGlumphy (LB) So., Jayce Todaro (RB) Jr. Lambert -Tommy Lafayette (RB) So., Ethan Terry (RB) Jr., Riley Mitchamore (OL) Sr., Tyler Van Treek (OL) Sr., Steven Aguilar (DL) Sr., Carson Knowles (LB) Jr., Jack Racki (DL) Sr. Milton - Jacorey Stewart (LB) Jr., Garrett Spooner (WR) Jr., Cole Werthman (LB) Sr., Riley Rushing (OL) Jr., Tim Schindler (OL) Sr., Garrett Heinecke (OL) So. South Forsyth - Kai Fernandes (DB) Jr., Brady Fogarty (DL) Sr., Cooper Lowe (OL) Jr., Hayden Mock (LB) Sr., Dash Moore (WR) Jr., Christian Wehman (DL) Sr., Cole Williams (LB) Sr. West Forsyth - Luke Anderson (P) Jr., Jace Kile (OL) Sr., Brody Sanderson (DB) Sr., Jack Tomlinson (QB) Sr., Brian Tawuo (WR) Sr., Ryder Smith (DL) Sr., Carson Taylor (DL) Sr.
