All-region teams: Lambert’s Tyre named 6-7A player of the year

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 6-7A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: QB James Tyre, Lambert, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Ty Watkins, South Forsyth, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Owen Phillips, Milton, Sr.

Athlete of the year: DB/RB/WR Rob Billings, Milton, Sr.

Coach of the year: Marc Beach, Lambert

First-team offense

QB - Luke Nickel, Milton, So.

RB - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth, Sr.

RB - Scott Moskowitz, Milton, Sr.

WR - Debron Gatling, Milton, Jr.

WR - Marc Essley, Milton, Jr.

WR - Brandon Jones, Lambert, Sr.

WR - Camden Yeager, Forsyth Central, Sr.

TE - Luke Logan, Lambert, Sr.

TE - Cade Jacchia, South Forsyth, Jr.

FB - Baylor Duncan, South Forsyth, Jr.

OL - Kristian Dawson, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Jackson DeLoach, Lambert, So.

OL - Luke Sacchetti, Forsyth Central, Sr.

OL - Evan Zapata, Milton, Sr.

OL - Sham Umarov, Denmark, Sr.

ATH - Cam Bland, Lambert, So.

First-team defense

DL - Finn Braeuer, Lambert, Jr.

DL - Aiden White, Forsyth Central, Jr.

DL - CJ Kemper, South Forsyth, Jr.

DL - Wyatt Smalley, Milton, Sr.

DL - Brady Gillis, West Forsyth, Sr.

DL - William Hodges, Denmark, Sr.

LB - Will Parton, Milton, Sr.

LB - Caleb Moran, Milton, Sr.

LB - Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth, Sr.

LB - Dee Crayton, Denmark, Sr.

LB - Joseph Tripp, Lambert, Sr.

DB - Bryce Thornton, Milton, Sr.

DB - Che Ojarikre, Denmark, Sr.

DB - Grey Brockman, West Forsyth, Sr.

DB - James Margiotta, South Forsyth, Sr.

DB - Bradley Gabriel, Lambert, Sr.

First-team special teams

K - Ryan Degyansky, Lambert, Sr.

P - Tyler Simpson, South Forsyth, Sr.

LS - Ben Blanton, South Forsyth, Jr.

LS - Koby Balthazor, Forsyth Central, Sr.

RET - Aiden Cook, West Forsyth, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Jacob Nelson, Denmark, Jr.

RB - Amon Williams, Denmark, Sr.

RB - Maverick Schippmann, South Forsyth, Jr.

WR - Lake Thoman, Denmark, Sr.

WR - Wyatt Nave, Milton, Sr.

WR - Chris Nelson, South Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Kohl Yearwood, Denmark, Sr.

TE - Brandon Hester, Denmark, So.

TE - Ryan Ghea, Milton, So.

FB - Hayden Tumminia, Milton, So.

OL - Daniel Uwakwe, Lambert, Jr.

OL - Braden Carter, Forsyth Central, Jr.

OL - Kobe Jones, Denmark, Jr.

OL - Peyton Wall, West Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Josh Felton, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Luke Stephens, Lambert, Sr.

OL - Brody Benotti, Milton, Sr.

ATH - Ryder Stewart, West Forsyth, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Evan Floyd, Denmark, Sr.

DL - Charley Cronier, Denmark, Sr.

DL - Chris Brown, South Forsyth, Jr.

DL - Drew Cohen, Milton, Jr.

DL - Terence Spencer, Milton, So.

DL - Andrew Carrizo, Forsyth Central, Sr.

LB - Jack Lawson, Milton, Jr.

LB - Austin DeCarlo, Denmark, Sr.

LB - Branson Brooks, Lambert, So.

LB - Aiden Meehan, Forsyth Central, Sr.

LB - Riley McKee, West Forsyth, Sr.

LB - Conner Futch, South Forsyth, Sr.

DB - Dylan Lewis, Milton, So.

DB - Brayden Holmes, Milton, Sr.

DB - Aiden Manalastas, Forsyth Central, Sr.

DB - E.J. Adams, Denmark, Sr.

DB - William Orris, West Forsyth, Sr.

DB - Cole Yeager, South Forsyth, Jr.

Second-team special teams

K - Felipe Mota, Milton, Sr.

K - Hamilton DiBoyan, Denmark, Sr.

P - Chase Traubel, Milton, Sr.

LS - Ben Lowery, Milton, Sr.

LS - Joe Hibbard, Denmark, Sr.

RET - Christian Smith, Lambert, So.

Honorable mention: Denmark - Aidan Brozena (WR) Sr., Jacob Smith (DL) Jr., Sean Patterson (DB) Sr., Ryan McDaniel (LB) Sr. Forsyth Central - Brandon Carver (LB) Sr., Justin Taylor (RB) Sr., Ramon Smith (DB) Sr., Kole McGlumphy (LB) So., Jayce Todaro (RB) Jr. Lambert -Tommy Lafayette (RB) So., Ethan Terry (RB) Jr., Riley Mitchamore (OL) Sr., Tyler Van Treek (OL) Sr., Steven Aguilar (DL) Sr., Carson Knowles (LB) Jr., Jack Racki (DL) Sr. Milton - Jacorey Stewart (LB) Jr., Garrett Spooner (WR) Jr., Cole Werthman (LB) Sr., Riley Rushing (OL) Jr., Tim Schindler (OL) Sr., Garrett Heinecke (OL) So. South Forsyth - Kai Fernandes (DB) Jr., Brady Fogarty (DL) Sr., Cooper Lowe (OL) Jr., Hayden Mock (LB) Sr., Dash Moore (WR) Jr., Christian Wehman (DL) Sr., Cole Williams (LB) Sr. West Forsyth - Luke Anderson (P) Jr., Jace Kile (OL) Sr., Brody Sanderson (DB) Sr., Jack Tomlinson (QB) Sr., Brian Tawuo (WR) Sr., Ryder Smith (DL) Sr., Carson Taylor (DL) Sr.

