All-region teams: Colquitt’s Williams named top player in 1-7A

Here is the all-region team for 1-7A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Region 1-7A
Player of the year: QB Xavier Williams, Colquitt County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Jacurri Brown, Lowndes, Jr.
Co-defensive players of the year: DL Tyre West, Tift County, Jr.; and DL Hudson Tucker, Camden County, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: K Preston Hart, Lowndes, Jr.
Athlete of the year: WR Lemeke Brockington, Colquitt County, Sr.
Utility player of the year: J.D. Bengston, Tift County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Justin Rogers, Colquitt County
First-team offense
QB - Josh Brown, Camden County, Jr.
RB - Charlie Pace, Colquitt County, So.
RB - Jamie Felix, Camden County, Jr.
RB - Justin Lee, Lowndes, Sr.
TE - Cade Anders, Tift County, Sr.
OL - Michael Morris, Camden County, Sr.
OL - Noah DeMeritt, Camden County, Jr.
OL - Trey McCoy, Colquitt County, Sr.
OL - Tyler Meads, Colquitt County, Sr.
OL - Thomas Barton, Lowndes, Sr.
OL - Liam Gray, Tift County, Jr.
WR - Shawn Hardy, Camden County, Sr.
WR - Deonte’ Cole, Camden County, So.
WR - Dijmon Wheeler, Colquitt County, Jr.
WR - Dominique Marshall, Lowndes, Sr.
WR - Chase Belcher, Lowndes, Jr.
P - Zeb Fletcher, Lowndes, Sr.
P - Skyler Courson, Camden County, Sr.
K - Emmanuel Perez, Colquitt County, Sr.
LS - John Quinn, Lowndes, Sr.
LS - Max Parker, Colquitt County, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Leon Williams, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - Jacques Hunter, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - Marcus Ponder, Colquitt County, Jr.
DL - Zy Brockington, Colquitt County, Sr.
DL - Vendarion Knighton, Colquitt County, Sr.
DL - DeTerias Glover, Camden County, Sr.
DL - Thomas Davis, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - Charles King, Tift County, Sr.
ILB - Daryl Williams, Camden County, Sr.
ILB - Antwan Daniels, Colquitt County, So.
ILB - DeAunte Hunter, Lowndes, Jr.
ILB - Travion Pope, Lowndes, Sr.
ILB - Ta’Quan Ellis, Tift County, Jr.
OLB - Jalon Baker, Lowndes, Sr.
OLB - Daniel Whitehead, Tift County, Sr.
OLB - Gamal Wallace, Colquitt County, Sr.
OLB - Jadin Jones, Camden County, Jr.
OLB - Pershaun Fann, Colquitt County, Jr.
CB - T.J. Spradley, Colquitt County, Sr.
CB - Omarion Daniels, Colquitt County, Sr.
CB - Keith Giddens, Camden County, Sr.
CB - Tylar Belcher, Lowndes, Jr.
CB - Wendell McClain, Tift County, Sr.
S - T.J. Quinn, Lowndes, Sr.
S - Trevin Winn, Camden County, Sr.
S - Josh Pickett, Lowndes, Jr.
S - JaHeim Ward, Colquitt County, Sr.
S - Jackson Strickland, Tift County, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Zane Touchton, Colquitt County, Jr.
RB - Israel Mitchell, Lowndes, Sr.
RB - Chrishon Stephens, Tift County, Sr.
RB - Jamaree Hill, Colquitt County, Sr.
RB - Ethan Petiote, Camden County, Sr.
RB - Jaden Dailey, Camden County, Fr.
TE - Ontavious Carolina, Colquitt County, Jr.
OL - Landin Sandlin, Lowndes, Sr.
OL - Avery Fuqua, Camden County, Sr.
OL - JaQuavian Daniels, Colquitt County, Fr.
OL - Jake Mullis, Tift County, Sr.
OL - Ross Tanner, Tift County, Jr.
OL - Nakia Benefield Jr., Colquitt County, Sr.
OL - Chris Terrell, Lowndes, Sr.
WR - Tyler Parker, Tift County, So.
WR - Semaj Parker, Camden County, Jr.
WR - Saige Roche, Camden County, So.
WR - Orion Bonner, Colquitt County, Sr.
WR - Jahiem James, Lowndes, Sr.
K - Adonis Coyle, Camden County, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL - Quinton Wade, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - Bryson Neal, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - Milton Barfield, Colquitt County, Jr.
DL - Ronald Durham, Colquitt County, Jr.
DL - Keshawn Jones, Tift County, Sr.
DL - Traevon Barnes, Tift County, Sr.
DL - I’Man Davis, Camden County, Jr.
ILB - Jared Seggelink, Camden County, Sr.
ILB - Desmond Reese, Colquitt County, Sr.
OLB - DeAnte’ Johnson, Camden County, Sr.
OLB - Bernard Tindall, Tift County, Jr.
OLB - Matthew Trimble, Lowndes, Sr.
CB - Dre’quez Richo, Camden County, Sr.
CB - Ramecia Burgman, Lowndes, Sr.
S - Traveon Tuff, Colquitt County, Sr.
S - C.J. Tomlin, Lowndes, So.
Honorable mention: RB - Nick Pace, Colquitt County; Zach Carter, Tift County. OL - Cam Strange, Colquitt County; Travis Morgan, Lowndes; Payton Gunn, Lowndes. WR - Chance Tipton, Camden County; Deyonte Dean, Tift County; Timothy Wright, Tift County; Caleb Manning, Lowndes; Ellijah Ellis, Lowndes. K - Pedro Mendoza, Tift County. TE - Landon Thomas, Colquitt County; Braxton Slack, Tift County; Ethan Crump, Lowndes; Chase Musgrove, Lowndes. DL - Deshaun Williams, Lowndes; W.C. Fulton, Lowndes; Shawn Lindsey, Tift County; Josh Singleton, Tift County. ILB - Charles Thomas, Lowndes; Rickie Yates, Colquitt County; Leon Clemmons, Camden County. OLB - Will Dykstra, Camden County; Alexander Florence, Colquitt County; Austin Byrd, Lowndes; Noah Williams, Lowndes. CB - Quon Floyd, Camden County. S - Xavier Holzendorf, Camden County.
