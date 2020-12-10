X

All-region teams: Colquitt’s Williams named top player in 1-7A

High school football
High school football

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 1-7A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Region 1-7A

Player of the year: QB Xavier Williams, Colquitt County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Jacurri Brown, Lowndes, Jr.

Co-defensive players of the year: DL Tyre West, Tift County, Jr.; and DL Hudson Tucker, Camden County, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: K Preston Hart, Lowndes, Jr.

Athlete of the year: WR Lemeke Brockington, Colquitt County, Sr.

Utility player of the year: J.D. Bengston, Tift County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Justin Rogers, Colquitt County

First-team offense

QB - Josh Brown, Camden County, Jr.

RB - Charlie Pace, Colquitt County, So.

RB - Jamie Felix, Camden County, Jr.

RB - Justin Lee, Lowndes, Sr.

TE - Cade Anders, Tift County, Sr.

OL - Michael Morris, Camden County, Sr.

OL - Noah DeMeritt, Camden County, Jr.

OL - Trey McCoy, Colquitt County, Sr.

OL - Tyler Meads, Colquitt County, Sr.

OL - Thomas Barton, Lowndes, Sr.

OL - Liam Gray, Tift County, Jr.

WR - Shawn Hardy, Camden County, Sr.

WR - Deonte’ Cole, Camden County, So.

WR - Dijmon Wheeler, Colquitt County, Jr.

WR - Dominique Marshall, Lowndes, Sr.

WR - Chase Belcher, Lowndes, Jr.

P - Zeb Fletcher, Lowndes, Sr.

P - Skyler Courson, Camden County, Sr.

K - Emmanuel Perez, Colquitt County, Sr.

LS - John Quinn, Lowndes, Sr.

LS - Max Parker, Colquitt County, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Leon Williams, Lowndes, Sr.

DL - Jacques Hunter, Lowndes, Sr.

DL - Marcus Ponder, Colquitt County, Jr.

DL - Zy Brockington, Colquitt County, Sr.

DL - Vendarion Knighton, Colquitt County, Sr.

DL - DeTerias Glover, Camden County, Sr.

DL - Thomas Davis, Lowndes, Sr.

DL - Charles King, Tift County, Sr.

ILB - Daryl Williams, Camden County, Sr.

ILB - Antwan Daniels, Colquitt County, So.

ILB - DeAunte Hunter, Lowndes, Jr.

ILB - Travion Pope, Lowndes, Sr.

ILB - Ta’Quan Ellis, Tift County, Jr.

OLB - Jalon Baker, Lowndes, Sr.

OLB - Daniel Whitehead, Tift County, Sr.

OLB - Gamal Wallace, Colquitt County, Sr.

OLB - Jadin Jones, Camden County, Jr.

OLB - Pershaun Fann, Colquitt County, Jr.

CB - T.J. Spradley, Colquitt County, Sr.

CB - Omarion Daniels, Colquitt County, Sr.

CB - Keith Giddens, Camden County, Sr.

CB - Tylar Belcher, Lowndes, Jr.

CB - Wendell McClain, Tift County, Sr.

S - T.J. Quinn, Lowndes, Sr.

S - Trevin Winn, Camden County, Sr.

S - Josh Pickett, Lowndes, Jr.

S - JaHeim Ward, Colquitt County, Sr.

S - Jackson Strickland, Tift County, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Zane Touchton, Colquitt County, Jr.

RB - Israel Mitchell, Lowndes, Sr.

RB - Chrishon Stephens, Tift County, Sr.

RB - Jamaree Hill, Colquitt County, Sr.

RB - Ethan Petiote, Camden County, Sr.

RB - Jaden Dailey, Camden County, Fr.

TE - Ontavious Carolina, Colquitt County, Jr.

OL - Landin Sandlin, Lowndes, Sr.

OL - Avery Fuqua, Camden County, Sr.

OL - JaQuavian Daniels, Colquitt County, Fr.

OL - Jake Mullis, Tift County, Sr.

OL - Ross Tanner, Tift County, Jr.

OL - Nakia Benefield Jr., Colquitt County, Sr.

OL - Chris Terrell, Lowndes, Sr.

WR - Tyler Parker, Tift County, So.

WR - Semaj Parker, Camden County, Jr.

WR - Saige Roche, Camden County, So.

WR - Orion Bonner, Colquitt County, Sr.

WR - Jahiem James, Lowndes, Sr.

K - Adonis Coyle, Camden County, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Quinton Wade, Lowndes, Sr.

DL - Bryson Neal, Lowndes, Sr.

DL - Milton Barfield, Colquitt County, Jr.

DL - Ronald Durham, Colquitt County, Jr.

DL - Keshawn Jones, Tift County, Sr.

DL - Traevon Barnes, Tift County, Sr.

DL - I’Man Davis, Camden County, Jr.

ILB - Jared Seggelink, Camden County, Sr.

ILB - Desmond Reese, Colquitt County, Sr.

OLB - DeAnte’ Johnson, Camden County, Sr.

OLB - Bernard Tindall, Tift County, Jr.

OLB - Matthew Trimble, Lowndes, Sr.

CB - Dre’quez Richo, Camden County, Sr.

CB - Ramecia Burgman, Lowndes, Sr.

S - Traveon Tuff, Colquitt County, Sr.

S - C.J. Tomlin, Lowndes, So.

Honorable mention: RB - Nick Pace, Colquitt County; Zach Carter, Tift County. OL - Cam Strange, Colquitt County; Travis Morgan, Lowndes; Payton Gunn, Lowndes. WR - Chance Tipton, Camden County; Deyonte Dean, Tift County; Timothy Wright, Tift County; Caleb Manning, Lowndes; Ellijah Ellis, Lowndes. K - Pedro Mendoza, Tift County. TE - Landon Thomas, Colquitt County; Braxton Slack, Tift County; Ethan Crump, Lowndes; Chase Musgrove, Lowndes. DL - Deshaun Williams, Lowndes; W.C. Fulton, Lowndes; Shawn Lindsey, Tift County; Josh Singleton, Tift County. ILB - Charles Thomas, Lowndes; Rickie Yates, Colquitt County; Leon Clemmons, Camden County. OLB - Will Dykstra, Camden County; Alexander Florence, Colquitt County; Austin Byrd, Lowndes; Noah Williams, Lowndes. CB - Quon Floyd, Camden County. S - Xavier Holzendorf, Camden County.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.