All-region teams: Cherokee Bluff’s Smith named top player in 7-3A

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 hours ago

Here is the all-region team for 7-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 7-3A

Player of the year: RB Jayquan Smith, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Zach Holtzclaw, Dawson County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Jeremiah Telander, North Hall, Jr.

Athlete of the year: WR/DB Darius Cannon, White County, Jr.

Special teams player of the year: K/P Luke Brown, North Hall, Sr.

Lineman of the year: Mateo Guevara, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

First-team offense

QB - Seth Darling, Gilmer, Sr.

QB - Sebastian Irons, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

RB - Silas Mulligan, White County, Sr.

RB - Kevin Rochester, North Hall, Sr.

RB - Kobe Stonecipher, Gilmer, Sr.

WR - Bryson Cronic, White County, Sr.

WR - Bailey Dameron, Dawson County, Sr.

WR - Max Eubanks, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.

WR - Marlion Jackson, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

TE - Ryan Graves, Cherokee Bluff, So.

OL - Jacob Benjamin, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.

OL - Austin Copper, North Hall, Sr.

OL - Baker Dyer, North Hall, Sr.

OL - Kevin Haymond, Dawson County, Jr.

OL - Cason Moore, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

OL - J.D. Trowell, White County, Jr.

First-team defense

DL - Cade Adams, Dawson County, Jr.

DL - Zane Hall, North Hall, Sr.

DL - Jarrett Latty, North Hall, Sr.

DL - A.J. Reeves, Lumpkin County, Sr.

DL - Malachi Zellers, White County, Sr.

LB - Tilil Blackwell, West Hall, Sr.

LB - Zion McMullen, White County, Sr.

OLB - Kade Moledor, Dawson County, Jr.

OLB - Brayden Nance, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

OLB - Connor Free, North Hall, So.

OLB - Nick Sturm, West Hall, Sr.

DB - Jhace Justice, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.

DB - Kenny Nelson, Dawson County, Jr.

DB - Bradford Puryear, North Hall, Sr.

DB - Sam Stribling, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

DB - Dominic Tarantino, Gilmer, Sr.

DB - Jaden White, West Hall, Sr.

First-team special teams

PK - Dominic LeBlanc, Dawson County, So.

P - Colby Harrison, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Tripp Nix, White County, Fr.

QB - Cooper Scott, Lumpkin County, Jr.

RB - Conley Dyer, Dawson County, Sr.

RB - Micah Hunter, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

RB - Brock Titus, Gilmer, Jr.

WR - Cal Faulkner, Lumpkin County, Fr.

WR - Braedon Hubbard, Dawson County, Sr.

WR - Preston Smith, West Hall, Sr.

TE - Andrew Malin, West Hall, Jr.

OL - Tucker Bagley, Lumpkin County, Fr.

OL - Reagan Byrd, West Hall, Sr.

OL - Ethan Couch, West Hall, Jr.

OL - Hershel Defoor, Gilmer, Jr.

OL - Wyatt Ledford, Gilmer, Sr.

OL - Trenton O’Kelly, White County, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Andrew Adams, Lumpkin County, Sr.

DL - Pedro Artaega, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

DL - A.J. Moore, Dawson County, Sr.

DL - Tony Olea, Gilmer, Sr.

DL - Cam Simpson, Lumpkin County, Sr.

LB - Austin Atha, North Hall, Sr.

LB - Caleb Baker, West Hall, Sr.

LB - Alex Thorton, White County, Sr.

LB - Will Whalen, Dawson County, Sr.

LB - Matt Bennett, Dawson County, Jr.

LB - Tavion Lawrence, Lumpkin County, Jr.

LB - Blake Reece, Gilmer, So.

DB - Ty Corbin, Cherokee Bluff, So.

DB - Preston Cox, Lumpkin County, So.

DB - Ajay Jones, North Hall, So.

DB - Will Kiker, Gilmer, Jr.

DB - Noah Legault, West Hall, Jr.

DB - Caleb Norrell, Lumpkin County, Jr.

DB - Hunter Watkins, Gilmer, Jr.

Second-team special teams

PK - Michael Arbour, Cherokee Bluff, So.

P - Cooper Scott, Lumpkin County, Jr.

