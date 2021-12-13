All-region teams: Cherokee Bluff’s Smith named top player in 7-3A

Here is the all-region team for 7-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 7-3A
Player of the year: RB Jayquan Smith, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Zach Holtzclaw, Dawson County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Jeremiah Telander, North Hall, Jr.
Athlete of the year: WR/DB Darius Cannon, White County, Jr.
Special teams player of the year: K/P Luke Brown, North Hall, Sr.
Lineman of the year: Mateo Guevara, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
First-team offense
QB - Seth Darling, Gilmer, Sr.
QB - Sebastian Irons, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
RB - Silas Mulligan, White County, Sr.
RB - Kevin Rochester, North Hall, Sr.
RB - Kobe Stonecipher, Gilmer, Sr.
WR - Bryson Cronic, White County, Sr.
WR - Bailey Dameron, Dawson County, Sr.
WR - Max Eubanks, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.
WR - Marlion Jackson, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
TE - Ryan Graves, Cherokee Bluff, So.
OL - Jacob Benjamin, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.
OL - Austin Copper, North Hall, Sr.
OL - Baker Dyer, North Hall, Sr.
OL - Kevin Haymond, Dawson County, Jr.
OL - Cason Moore, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
OL - J.D. Trowell, White County, Jr.
First-team defense
DL - Cade Adams, Dawson County, Jr.
DL - Zane Hall, North Hall, Sr.
DL - Jarrett Latty, North Hall, Sr.
DL - A.J. Reeves, Lumpkin County, Sr.
DL - Malachi Zellers, White County, Sr.
LB - Tilil Blackwell, West Hall, Sr.
LB - Zion McMullen, White County, Sr.
OLB - Kade Moledor, Dawson County, Jr.
OLB - Brayden Nance, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
OLB - Connor Free, North Hall, So.
OLB - Nick Sturm, West Hall, Sr.
DB - Jhace Justice, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.
DB - Kenny Nelson, Dawson County, Jr.
DB - Bradford Puryear, North Hall, Sr.
DB - Sam Stribling, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
DB - Dominic Tarantino, Gilmer, Sr.
DB - Jaden White, West Hall, Sr.
First-team special teams
PK - Dominic LeBlanc, Dawson County, So.
P - Colby Harrison, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Tripp Nix, White County, Fr.
QB - Cooper Scott, Lumpkin County, Jr.
RB - Conley Dyer, Dawson County, Sr.
RB - Micah Hunter, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
RB - Brock Titus, Gilmer, Jr.
WR - Cal Faulkner, Lumpkin County, Fr.
WR - Braedon Hubbard, Dawson County, Sr.
WR - Preston Smith, West Hall, Sr.
TE - Andrew Malin, West Hall, Jr.
OL - Tucker Bagley, Lumpkin County, Fr.
OL - Reagan Byrd, West Hall, Sr.
OL - Ethan Couch, West Hall, Jr.
OL - Hershel Defoor, Gilmer, Jr.
OL - Wyatt Ledford, Gilmer, Sr.
OL - Trenton O’Kelly, White County, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL - Andrew Adams, Lumpkin County, Sr.
DL - Pedro Artaega, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
DL - A.J. Moore, Dawson County, Sr.
DL - Tony Olea, Gilmer, Sr.
DL - Cam Simpson, Lumpkin County, Sr.
LB - Austin Atha, North Hall, Sr.
LB - Caleb Baker, West Hall, Sr.
LB - Alex Thorton, White County, Sr.
LB - Will Whalen, Dawson County, Sr.
LB - Matt Bennett, Dawson County, Jr.
LB - Tavion Lawrence, Lumpkin County, Jr.
LB - Blake Reece, Gilmer, So.
DB - Ty Corbin, Cherokee Bluff, So.
DB - Preston Cox, Lumpkin County, So.
DB - Ajay Jones, North Hall, So.
DB - Will Kiker, Gilmer, Jr.
DB - Noah Legault, West Hall, Jr.
DB - Caleb Norrell, Lumpkin County, Jr.
DB - Hunter Watkins, Gilmer, Jr.
Second-team special teams
PK - Michael Arbour, Cherokee Bluff, So.
P - Cooper Scott, Lumpkin County, Jr.
