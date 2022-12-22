ajc logo
All-region teams: Bing, Burley earn top honors in 2-5A

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here is the all-region team for 2-5A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Offensive player of the year:

RB Jamal Bing, Dutchtown

Defensive player of the year:

DL Vic Burley, Warner Robins

Iron Man player of the year:

RB/LB Julien Davis, Union Grove

Coach of the year:

Niketa Battle, Dutchtown

First-team offense

QB - Chase Reese, Warner Robins

RB - Joel Jones, Ola

RB - Malcolm Brown, Warner Robins

HB/TE - Amarion Yarbough, Dutchtown

OL - Tyler Kellogg, Dutchtown

OL - Colin Alexander, Dutchtown

OL - E.J. Carter, Warner Robins

OL - Derrick Cleveland, Jones County

OL - Austin Hanks, Jones County

WR - Ronnel Johnson, Eagle’s Landing

WR - Cam Flowers, Warner Robins

WR - Omar Mathis, Ola

WR - Zion Ragin, Jones County

RET - Ronnel Johnson, Eagle’s Landing

K - Daniel Barber, Warner Robins

First-team defense

DB - Tarez Hamilton, Dutchtown

DB - Rasean Dinkins, Warner Robins

DB - Tye Hosley, Ola

DB - Quinton Griffin, Union Grove

LB - Dwight Johnson Jr., Dutchtown

LB - Julien Davis, Union Grove

LB - Amarion Yarbough, Dutchtown

DL - Isiah Gibson, Warner Robins

DL - Lamone Hill Jr, Dutchtown

DL - Aamear Walton, Dutchtown

DL - James Hood, Dutchtown

P - Jackson McCook, Warner Robins

LS - Jackson Tolley, Union Grove

Second-team offense

QB - Jake Holmes, Ola

RB - Julien Davis, Union Grove

RB - Isaiah Mcbean, Union Grove

HB/TE - Keontae Anderson, Dutchtown

OL - Nick Reeves, Warner Robins

OL - Tyson Mclean, Union Grove

OL - Marquis Jordan, Ola

OL - Camren Watson, Union Grove

OL - Cameron Thompson, Dutchtown

WR - Chaz Sturn, Warner Robins

WR - Isiah Canion, Warner Robins

WR - Tishaun Brown, Dutchtown

WR - Gerrod Pope, Dutchtown

RET - Gerrod Pope, Dutchtown

K - Sim Singh, Dutchtown

Second-team defense

DB - Javious Bond, Jones County

DB - Jayden Hollis, Dutchtown

DB - Mac Sanders, Ola

DB - Javion Clark, Jones County

LB - Dominick Faircloth, Warner Robins

LB - Elijah Antonio, Warner Robins

LB - Jakim Rushin, Ola

DL - Aaron Francis, Dany, Dutchtown

DL - Giovanni Divers, Eagle’s Landing

DL - Kurtis Waye, Ola

DL - Jalen Woodson, Ola

P - Lexington Matthews, Union Grove

LS - Aamir Ellis, Dutchtown

Honorable mention: Dutchtown - Moses Smith, Antonio Wesley, Cameron Blassingame, Hector Cari. Eagle’s Landing - Kentez Allen, Devin Dewberry, Chase Stephens, Amare Williams. Jones County - Jamarion Parker, Omarion Tucker. Locust Grove - Elijah Owens, Mitchell Prater, Mikhai Daniel, Zechariah Addison. Ola - Neil Sledge, Tyler Bates, Cooper Summer, Kaden Potts, Talon Cole, Peyton Morefield. Union Grove - Westin Byrd, K.J. Clarington, Nate McDonald, Jackson Griffin, Melo Rush, Kris Verdun, Khaliki Stringer. Warner Robins - Khebrion Puchoon, Ron Jarden Adair

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

