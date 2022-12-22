All-region teams: Bing, Burley earn top honors in 2-5A

Here is the all-region team for 2-5A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Offensive player of the year:
RB Jamal Bing, Dutchtown
Defensive player of the year:
DL Vic Burley, Warner Robins
Iron Man player of the year:
RB/LB Julien Davis, Union Grove
Coach of the year:
Niketa Battle, Dutchtown
First-team offense
QB - Chase Reese, Warner Robins
RB - Joel Jones, Ola
RB - Malcolm Brown, Warner Robins
HB/TE - Amarion Yarbough, Dutchtown
OL - Tyler Kellogg, Dutchtown
OL - Colin Alexander, Dutchtown
OL - E.J. Carter, Warner Robins
OL - Derrick Cleveland, Jones County
OL - Austin Hanks, Jones County
WR - Ronnel Johnson, Eagle’s Landing
WR - Cam Flowers, Warner Robins
WR - Omar Mathis, Ola
WR - Zion Ragin, Jones County
RET - Ronnel Johnson, Eagle’s Landing
K - Daniel Barber, Warner Robins
First-team defense
DB - Tarez Hamilton, Dutchtown
DB - Rasean Dinkins, Warner Robins
DB - Tye Hosley, Ola
DB - Quinton Griffin, Union Grove
LB - Dwight Johnson Jr., Dutchtown
LB - Julien Davis, Union Grove
LB - Amarion Yarbough, Dutchtown
DL - Isiah Gibson, Warner Robins
DL - Lamone Hill Jr, Dutchtown
DL - Aamear Walton, Dutchtown
DL - James Hood, Dutchtown
P - Jackson McCook, Warner Robins
LS - Jackson Tolley, Union Grove
Second-team offense
QB - Jake Holmes, Ola
RB - Julien Davis, Union Grove
RB - Isaiah Mcbean, Union Grove
HB/TE - Keontae Anderson, Dutchtown
OL - Nick Reeves, Warner Robins
OL - Tyson Mclean, Union Grove
OL - Marquis Jordan, Ola
OL - Camren Watson, Union Grove
OL - Cameron Thompson, Dutchtown
WR - Chaz Sturn, Warner Robins
WR - Isiah Canion, Warner Robins
WR - Tishaun Brown, Dutchtown
WR - Gerrod Pope, Dutchtown
RET - Gerrod Pope, Dutchtown
K - Sim Singh, Dutchtown
Second-team defense
DB - Javious Bond, Jones County
DB - Jayden Hollis, Dutchtown
DB - Mac Sanders, Ola
DB - Javion Clark, Jones County
LB - Dominick Faircloth, Warner Robins
LB - Elijah Antonio, Warner Robins
LB - Jakim Rushin, Ola
DL - Aaron Francis, Dany, Dutchtown
DL - Giovanni Divers, Eagle’s Landing
DL - Kurtis Waye, Ola
DL - Jalen Woodson, Ola
P - Lexington Matthews, Union Grove
LS - Aamir Ellis, Dutchtown
Honorable mention: Dutchtown - Moses Smith, Antonio Wesley, Cameron Blassingame, Hector Cari. Eagle’s Landing - Kentez Allen, Devin Dewberry, Chase Stephens, Amare Williams. Jones County - Jamarion Parker, Omarion Tucker. Locust Grove - Elijah Owens, Mitchell Prater, Mikhai Daniel, Zechariah Addison. Ola - Neil Sledge, Tyler Bates, Cooper Summer, Kaden Potts, Talon Cole, Peyton Morefield. Union Grove - Westin Byrd, K.J. Clarington, Nate McDonald, Jackson Griffin, Melo Rush, Kris Verdun, Khaliki Stringer. Warner Robins - Khebrion Puchoon, Ron Jarden Adair
