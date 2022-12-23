All-region teams: Berrien’s Davis named top player in 1-2A

Here is the all-region team for 1-2A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: ATH Josiah Davis, Berrien, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Chip Cooper, Worth County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DE/LB Daniel James, Fitzgerald, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: P Hayden Futch, Berrien, Sr.
Athlete of the year: LB/WR Lamarie Mitchell, Dodge County, Sr.
First-team offense
ATH - Duke Johnson, Dodge County, So.
QB - Drew Folson, Cook, Jr.
RB - Keyshawn McKever, Cook, So.
RB - Kayden Chester, Worth County, Fr.
FB - Sylon Davis, Fitzgerald, Sr.
FB - Khaleel Williams, Fitzgerald, Sr.
TE - Drew Moore, Fitzgerald, Sr.
TE - Jadarius Smith, Cook, Sr.
WR - Dee Fulton, Worth County, So.
WR - Parker Weaver, Worth County, Sr.
WR - Nyshon Wallace, Cook, Jr.
WR - Brandon Pope, Sumter County, Sr.
WR - Calvin Tillman, Fitzgerald, Sr.
C - Lavon Simmons, Fitzgerald, Jr.
C - Emanuel Sutton, Dodge County, Sr.
G - Xavier Walker, Fitzgerald, Sr.
G - Cody Spencer, Cook, Sr.
T - Gabe Pearce, Fitzgerald, Jr.
T - Bryson Wilson, Cook, Sr.
First-team defense
DE - Jacory Jones, Cook, Jr.
DE - Broshawn Snead, Sumter County, Jr.
DE - Ja’Michael Reynolds, Dodge County, Sr.
DE - Jeremiah Tillman, Berrien, Sr.
DT - Carlos Reliford, Berrien, Sr.
DT - Bryan Williams, Sumter County, Sr.
ILB - Demarion Simmons, Dodge County, Sr.
ILB - Aiden Lester, Cook, Jr.
ILB - Jaylen Fluellen, Worth County, Sr.
ILB - Randy Givens, Fitzgerald, Jr.
OLB - Robert Brown, Fitzgerald, Sr.
OLB - Aaron Kearse, Sumter County, Fr.
OLB - Brandon Brown, Fitzgerald, Jr.
OLB - Hunter Barber, Worth County, Jr.
DB - D.J. Brown, Fitzgerald, Sr.
DB - Keaston Taylor, Sumter County, So.
DB - Keegan Williams, Dodge County, Sr.
DB - Quantavious Friar, Worth County, Sr.
First-team specialists
P - Brooks Moore, Cook, Fr.
PK - Matthew Lopez, Berrien, Jr.
Second-team offense
ATH - Cameron Evans, Sumter County, Sr.
QB - Sultan Cooper, Fitzgerald, Sr.
RB - Demron Gordon, Dodge County
RB - Ja’Kory Wise, Sumter County, Jr.
C - Justin Jones, Sumter County, Jr.
G - Christian Riggins, Fitzgerald, Jr.
G - Bryant Foster, Sumter County, Jr.
T - T.J. Smith, Worth County, So.
T - Jacory Wright, Sumter County, Jr.
T - Clay Lee, Dodge County, Sr.
Second-team defense
DE - Roderick Morgan, Fitzgerald, Jr.
DE - Caleb Goins, Cook, Sr.
DE - Andrew Dixon, Worth County, Jr.
DE - Melchisedec McCluster, Sumter County, Sr.
DT - Darius Calhoun Berrien, Sr.
DT - Joshua Coleman, Sumter County, Fr.
ILB - Peyton Laney, Jeff Davis, Sr.
ILB - Quentin Cole, Worth County, Sr.
ILB - Braylon Terry, Sumter County, Jr.
OLB - Nick Goodwin, Cook, Sr.
OLB - Karonga Keita, Sumter County, Sr.
DB - Laphabian Boone, Fitzgerald, Jr.
DB - Kevin Tukes, Worth County, Sr.
DB - Anthony Tyson, Sumter County, Jr.
Second-team specialists
P - Ary Flores, Sumter County, Sr.
PK - Fabian Valdelamar, Jeff Davis, Fr.
PK - Fernando Fernandez, Cook, Fr.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com