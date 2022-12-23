ajc logo
X

All-region teams: Berrien’s Davis named top player in 1-2A

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 1-2A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: ATH Josiah Davis, Berrien, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Chip Cooper, Worth County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DE/LB Daniel James, Fitzgerald, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: P Hayden Futch, Berrien, Sr.

Athlete of the year: LB/WR Lamarie Mitchell, Dodge County, Sr.

First-team offense

ATH - Duke Johnson, Dodge County, So.

QB - Drew Folson, Cook, Jr.

RB - Keyshawn McKever, Cook, So.

RB - Kayden Chester, Worth County, Fr.

FB - Sylon Davis, Fitzgerald, Sr.

FB - Khaleel Williams, Fitzgerald, Sr.

TE - Drew Moore, Fitzgerald, Sr.

TE - Jadarius Smith, Cook, Sr.

WR - Dee Fulton, Worth County, So.

WR - Parker Weaver, Worth County, Sr.

WR - Nyshon Wallace, Cook, Jr.

WR - Brandon Pope, Sumter County, Sr.

WR - Calvin Tillman, Fitzgerald, Sr.

C - Lavon Simmons, Fitzgerald, Jr.

C - Emanuel Sutton, Dodge County, Sr.

G - Xavier Walker, Fitzgerald, Sr.

G - Cody Spencer, Cook, Sr.

T - Gabe Pearce, Fitzgerald, Jr.

T - Bryson Wilson, Cook, Sr.

First-team defense

DE - Jacory Jones, Cook, Jr.

DE - Broshawn Snead, Sumter County, Jr.

DE - Ja’Michael Reynolds, Dodge County, Sr.

DE - Jeremiah Tillman, Berrien, Sr.

DT - Carlos Reliford, Berrien, Sr.

DT - Bryan Williams, Sumter County, Sr.

ILB - Demarion Simmons, Dodge County, Sr.

ILB - Aiden Lester, Cook, Jr.

ILB - Jaylen Fluellen, Worth County, Sr.

ILB - Randy Givens, Fitzgerald, Jr.

OLB - Robert Brown, Fitzgerald, Sr.

OLB - Aaron Kearse, Sumter County, Fr.

OLB - Brandon Brown, Fitzgerald, Jr.

OLB - Hunter Barber, Worth County, Jr.

DB - D.J. Brown, Fitzgerald, Sr.

DB - Keaston Taylor, Sumter County, So.

DB - Keegan Williams, Dodge County, Sr.

DB - Quantavious Friar, Worth County, Sr.

First-team specialists

P - Brooks Moore, Cook, Fr.

PK - Matthew Lopez, Berrien, Jr.

Second-team offense

ATH - Cameron Evans, Sumter County, Sr.

QB - Sultan Cooper, Fitzgerald, Sr.

RB - Demron Gordon, Dodge County

RB - Ja’Kory Wise, Sumter County, Jr.

C - Justin Jones, Sumter County, Jr.

G - Christian Riggins, Fitzgerald, Jr.

G - Bryant Foster, Sumter County, Jr.

T - T.J. Smith, Worth County, So.

T - Jacory Wright, Sumter County, Jr.

T - Clay Lee, Dodge County, Sr.

Second-team defense

DE - Roderick Morgan, Fitzgerald, Jr.

DE - Caleb Goins, Cook, Sr.

DE - Andrew Dixon, Worth County, Jr.

DE - Melchisedec McCluster, Sumter County, Sr.

DT - Darius Calhoun Berrien, Sr.

DT - Joshua Coleman, Sumter County, Fr.

ILB - Peyton Laney, Jeff Davis, Sr.

ILB - Quentin Cole, Worth County, Sr.

ILB - Braylon Terry, Sumter County, Jr.

OLB - Nick Goodwin, Cook, Sr.

OLB - Karonga Keita, Sumter County, Sr.

DB - Laphabian Boone, Fitzgerald, Jr.

DB - Kevin Tukes, Worth County, Sr.

DB - Anthony Tyson, Sumter County, Jr.

Second-team specialists

P - Ary Flores, Sumter County, Sr.

PK - Fabian Valdelamar, Jeff Davis, Fr.

PK - Fernando Fernandez, Cook, Fr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Georgia Bulldogs add 3 more on Day 2 of early signing period11h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech announces hires for its football strength-and-conditioning staff
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Christian Spencer shattering ‘invisible ceiling,’ raising ASD awareness
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Christian Spencer shattering ‘invisible ceiling,’ raising ASD awareness
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks know they must execute ‘little things’ to avoid mounting losses
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: For the AJC

All-region teams: Perry QB Gordon voted 2-4A player of the year
15m ago
Christian Spencer shattering ‘invisible ceiling,’ raising ASD awareness
19h ago
Class 5A blog: A look at the top 10 boys basketball teams
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top