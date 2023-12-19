A notable look at Class A basketball, Divisions I and II boys and girls

After six weeks into the high school basketball season, here’s a shot-clock look at the boys and girls sides of Class A, Divisions I and II.
- Defending-champion King’s Ridge is ranked No. 3 in Class A Division I behind top-ranked Mount Vernon and No. 2 Darlington. Mount Vernon defeated King’s Ridge 74-44 Friday. Dennis Scott III was 10-of-15 shooting for 22 points; junior K.J. Garris scored 19 points, and sophomore Gabe Alterman added 10.
- In Class A Division II, top-ranked Portal is 8-0 and leading a top-5 featuring Christian Heritage, Macon County, Greenforest Christian and Calhoun County. Defending-champion Wilkinson County is not ranked at 1-6.
- Portal is coming off Friday’s 51-50 victory against Bryan County. Senior Elijah Coleman led with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Senior Joseph Thomas is scoring 15 points a game to lead a group of four players – Coleman (14 points), Amir Jacson (11 points) and Marion Tremble (10 points).
- Macon County is currently ranked No. 3 but might slide a bit after losing to No. 5 Calhoun County 66-63 Friday. Three players – Dontavious Collier (23 points), Franklin Raines Jr. (17) and Eric Rice (12) – led the Bulldogs in scoring against Calhoun County.
- On the girls side, defending-champion St. Francis is ranked on top the Class A Division I standings, and Division II is led by Greenforest Christian, followed by defending-champion Clinch County at No. 2.
- St. Francis has three players averaging in double-figures: freshman Giaunni Rogers leads with 18 points; senior Sa’Mya Wyatt adds 15, and sophomore Camryn Golston contributes 13.
Class A Division I boys top-10
1. Mt. Vernon
2. Darlington
3. King’s Ridge
4. Savannah
5. St. Francis
6. Woodville-Thompkins
7. Paideia
8. Oglethorpe County
9. Mt. Pisgah
10. Temple
Class A Division II boys top-10
1. Portal
2. Christian Heritage
3. Macon County
4. Greenforest Christian
5. Calhoun County
6. Mitchell County
7. Jenkins County
8. Seminole County
9. Terrell County
10. Warren County
Class A Division I girls top-10
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Athens Christian
4. Oglethorpe County
5. Mount Pisgah
6. Swainsboro
7. Rabun County
8. Bryan County
9. Trion
10. Dublin
Class A Division II girls top-10
1. Greenforest
2. Clinch County
3. Taylor County
4. Montgomery County
5. Terrell County
6. Towns County
7. Early County
8. Lake Oconee Academy
9. Seminole County
10. Wilcox County
