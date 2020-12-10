4 Questions with Warner Robins play-by-play announcer Tom Mobley

2. You came to Warner Robins in 1985, hired to be a football coach by Robert Davis, who passed away earlier this year. What would you want people to know about Coach Davis? “Coach Davis hired me at a Warner Robins basketball game in 1991. There was no formal interview, and I didn’t meet the principal until after football camp that summer. I had been coaching at Rumble Junior High for the previous six years. Things have changed. Coach Davis trusted his coaches to do their job. He was a great motivator, and he knew how to hire good coaches. He had a magnetic personality and knew how to get the best out of his players and coaches. He knew when somebody needed a pat on the back and when you needed other forms of motivation. I was blessed to be able to spend about four hours with him about a year ago. I will always treasure that time together.”

3. Warner Robins has made the state finals each of the past three seasons, and the current team is ranked No. 2. How would you contrast and compare this team to some of the others? “At times this team has looked like the best one in the last four years. The past three seasons we have been fortunate to play all of our playoff games until the finals at home. Travelling to Blessed Trinity will be an added challenge beyond facing a back-to-back-to-back state champion program. For the Demons in 2020, it starts on the line of scrimmage. The defensive front is probably as good as we have had recently. Outside linebacker Ahmad Walker is a four-year starter, and he plays with an extremely high motor. Middle linebacker Demarcious Robinson is the all-time leading tackler in Warner Robins football history. Sophomore defensive end Vic Burley may be the best defensive lineman at Warner Robins since Ron Simmons in 1976. At quarterback, Jalen Addie is a phenomenal athlete. He is a big guy with a strong arm and a true dual threat. He rushed for 157 yards last week vs. Woodward Academy. Guard Bobby Hutchinson leads a physical offensive line. Under Marquis Westbrook and offensive coordinator Jeremy Edwards, the Demons have become more balanced offensively. They run the ball better but are not as accomplished through the air as they were with Dylan Fromm in 2017-2018. The kicking game has improved as the season has gone, with Cary Payne kicking and punting.”