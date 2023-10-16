4 Questions with Elbert County head coach Shannon Jarvis

1. What was the key in the game Friday night? What aspect of the game did your team do really well that made the difference? “Our defense played its best game of the season. It was one of the best games I have been a part of defensively. We did not have any mental errors on that side of the ball, and our kids played with confidence in the game plan all night. Offensively, we were able to sustain some drives by effectively running the ball. It was our best game of the season where all three phases of the game played well for four quarters.”

2. What was the single biggest play in the game and how would you describe it, including the play call? “With the score 14-3 in the middle of the fourth quarter, we recovered a fumbled punt on their 20-yard line. Offensively, we sent in our goal line package that consists of a couple of our defensive starters. We ran off tackle the first play to set up our next play. Braydon Scarborough hit Malik Moon for a 20-yard touchdown off a play-action pass we have not shown all year. This was Malik’s first-ever reception and touchdown as he is our starting linebacker and does not play offense much. Coach Andy Dyer made this great call to put the score 21-3 in the fourth quarter. It was a play he put in this week for goal-line situations but felt the look we got defensively on first down would open the play up. The play was designed for our tight end, Brady Dickerson, but he was covered, and Braydon made a great read and play to check the ball down to Malik. Great call and great execution at a critical part of the game.”

3. Elbert has gone from three wins your first season to 10 last year and now with a shot to equal or exceed that. What has been the single most important thing that you and your staff or the players have done to get you where you are now? “The first season was very tough. I was hired late in the spring of 2020 during COVID. We were not able to have many workouts or practices that summer as we prepared for that season. I have always taken pride in myself and my staff building relationships with our players. Even with our limited access to the players leading up to the first season, I knew that we had to provide consistent expectations and accountability both on the field and off to get the program stable again. Even in that first season, our team improved each week and played its best game of the year in a playoff loss to Bremen. Even in this tough, close loss at the end of a three-win season, this is when I knew the players had bought in. Them buying in is the single most important thing that has happened. Our players have bought into our core values and have built tremendous relationships with our coaches. There is no shortcut for success, and their work ethic and commitment to our program and each other has been the most important thing.”

4. The program that you left, Mill Creek, also had a big win Friday, defeating No. 1 Buford. How well do you stay in touch with those you left behind, and how does it make you feel to see the program you started have the success its having with a 2022 Class 7A championship and a 7-0 start this season? “Josh Lovelady [Mill Creek’s head coach] has been my best friend since we started coaching together in 1999. I saw the Mill Creek score after I got to the locker room and was so happy for him and the program. We usually exchange texts during the week, but he called me on the bus ride home after the game to congratulate me. It was a great conversation as we both knew the magnitudes of each program’s win. Many of the coaches on staff at Mill Creek are men that I was blessed to work with while I was there. Their success has been a true joy to watch. Honestly, the majority of the texts I received after our win Friday were from friends in the Mill Creek community. Starting the program from scratch and having the support to do it the right way forged many lifelong friendships that my family still enjoys to this day. We did not take shortcuts and we built the program for sustained success. Coach Lovelady and his staff have done a tremendous job elevating the success of Mill Creek. I could not be happier for the players, coaches and entire community after their win Friday. I know how much it means to so many people that have worked so hard to make Mill Creek what it continues to be.”

