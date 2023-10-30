4 Questions with Cook head coach Byron Slack

1. What was the game’s single biggest play? How did it unfold? “I think the fourth-down stop at around Fitzgerald’s 27-yard line early in the game set the tone. It was a short-yardage call that we run in those situations, but Jakori Jones gave superhuman effort on the play and was in the backfield before the running back could take a step forward. It gave our kids confidence. To do that against such a physical team that prides itself on being great in those situations gave us a mental boost.”

2. What was the key to the game in general? How was your game plan? “To endure. They are a great football team. We played some kids up front and tried to have a grouping where we could match their size as best as we could. We knew it was going to be a slugfest, and we just preached to our kids to keep swinging.”

3. How has the GHSA case affected the team? What’s been the mindset through it all, from the initial reaction of the GHSA’s decision to Friday’s court ruling? “The situation in our program over the past weeks has brought us closer as a staff and as a team. I have never been prouder to be associated with a group of kids. When we got the news last Friday [Oct. 20 announcing the five forfeits] it would have been easy for them to not perform and fall short. And I don’t think anyone would have blamed them. But they went out and played a great game versus Dodge County [and won 27-7]. The kids and their families have represented Cook County with dignity and class throughout the process, and the way they played is a testament to their upbringing.”

4. What’s next with the GHSA/court? Are you optimistic? “I don’t know the actual process and what comes next. I have turned the situation over to our administrative staff, and they will let me know the next steps to be taken. As a coach, I have to focus on getting our kids ready to play our next game.”

