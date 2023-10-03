4 Questions with Athens Academy athletic director Kevin Petroski

Today’s interviewee is Athens Academy athletic director Kevin Petroski, a member of the GHSA’s board of trustees, reclassification committee and executive committee. On Monday, the GHSA’s 75-member reclassification committee voted 53-18-4 to adopt a plan that will have private schools in classes 3A to A compete for their own state championships separate from public schools beginning in 2024-25. The reclass committee recommended the proposal 14-2 last week. Petroski voted against it each time.

1. What are your thoughts about the GHSA reclass and executive committees’ decisions to segregate the Class 3A/A private schools from the general membership for state playoffs? “Obviously, the private member schools are disappointed in the decision, but more so in the quickness of it, without much vision and explanation as to how the process for the next two years will work. The proposal was approved without any knowledge of whether the split applies to sports only or includes activities [such as bass fishing, riflery and Esports]. In most instances reclassification is the most important decision made by the GHSA and its members, yet there was no advance discussion or preparation with regards to the approved proposal. Moving forward, two proposals were made and approved to require reclassification proposals to be submitted at least one week in advance of a meeting and there will be a subcommittee created to study and develop a plan to implement a competitive-balance model for the 2026-2028 cycle. We continue to go round and round, but there’s no way to ‘level the playing field’ without using a competitive-balance model and incorporating a process that factors in geography and financial resources (income) of the families who attend the school. These factors impact both public and private schools. I don’t think anyone is naïve with regards to the challenges some schools face when matched up against schools with distinct advantages, but there is the largest multiplier in the country (3.0 in Georgia) applied to out-of-zone students that was intended to help with these issues. Instead of making this all about public versus private, maybe looking deeper at the competitive-balance model could possibly solve some of the issues and benefit all student-athletes at both public and private schools.”

2. What challenges do you foresee for the next two-year reclassification cycle? “In the past, when there were not enough public schools to support a separate playoff, we have combined public and private together in sports like softball, soccer and volleyball. The solution for the same problem for a lack of private schools now is to have them play each other regardless of the size of the institution. I do not think the general membership would support a Class A public school competing against a Class 3A public school all year in all sports in the playoffs. Both the reclass and executive committees approved limiting the size of schools in Class A Division II because of an obvious disparity in school size in just Class A, yet there does not seem to be any concern for a small private school competing against Class 3A schools in all sports. The disparity in size is only going to get larger with the reduced classifications.”

3. Having already participated in the previous Class A power-ranking system used to determine the state playoff seeds for the public and private schools, do you believe schools will welcome power ranking in Class 3A/A for all schools? “Absolutely not. Previously, only Class A used power rankings for determining state playoff seeds, but now Class A DI-3A will be required to use them and for more sports than in the past. Example: I expect tennis, soccer, volleyball among others will have to use power rankings. Plus, all member schools now will be required to submit results since their data will impact Class A DI-3A point totals. Again, neither the proposal or the reclass committee provided any power ranking criteria or additional information on the process other than ‘the GHSA office will create the plan.’ I also envision schools in Class A D II and Classes 4A-6A becoming frustrated with being required to submit results even though they’re not participating in the power-ranking process for state playoffs. Will schools find ways to cheat the system? I’m sure there will be aches and pains throughout and unforeseen results that frustrate all schools, but again, participating schools don’t even know the process, much less how to begin to find the loopholes with the plan.”

4. After the 2022-2024 reclassification process was approved, several private member schools left the GHSA for the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), which is now the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and this resulted in the GHSA having to make additional reclassification adjustments. Do you think there are schools considering a move to the GIAA or other associations? “It’s unfair for me to speak on behalf of other schools, but I’m confident there are private schools exploring what’s best for their school and school community, which is the case during each reclass cycle. Many of my private-school colleagues have expressed a desire to remain as members of the GHSA since we believe it’s the best organization for our student-athletes, but we also expect to be treated as equal members. Keep in mind, many private member schools were GHSA charter members and/or long-standing members well before many current public schools were created. Athens Academy has always been a GHSA member, and it’s my hope that does not change moving forward.”

