27 Georgia high school players in national all-star games this week

Twenty-seven of Georgia’s most highly recruited football players will play this week in Orlando and San Antonio in the two most prestigious national high school all-star games.

The Under Armour All-America game will be played Wednesday in Orlando. The All-American Bowl, in San Antonio, will be Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Under Armour game will include AJC preseason Super 11 picks Mike Matthews of Parkview, Demello Jones of Swainsboro and Kameron Davis of Dougherty. ESPN will televise.