27 Georgia high school players in national all-star games this week

Twenty-seven of Georgia’s most highly recruited football players will play this week in Orlando and San Antonio in the two most prestigious national high school all-star games.
The Under Armour All-America game will be played Wednesday in Orlando. The All-American Bowl, in San Antonio, will be Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Under Armour game will include AJC preseason Super 11 picks Mike Matthews of Parkview, Demello Jones of Swainsboro and Kameron Davis of Dougherty. ESPN will televise.
The All-American Bowl, televised by NBC Sports, will feature Buford teammates K.J. Bolden and Eddrick Houston, both five-star recruits.
Here are the Georgia players in each game.
UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICA GAME, Wednesday, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Team Fire
RB Kameron Davis, Dougherty (Florida State)
WR Debron Gatling, Milton (South Carolina)
TE Kylan Fox, Grayson (UCF)
DB Demello Jones, Swainsboro (Georgia)
DB Jalyn Crawford, Parkview (Auburn)
WR Mike Matthews, Parkview (Tennessee)
WR Jalewis Solomon, Schley County (South Carolina)
Team Ice
LB Qua Birdsong, Troup (UCF)
DL KingJoseoph Edwards, Mill Creek (Syracuse)
DB Zion Ferguson, Gainesville (North Carolina)
TE Caleb Odom, Carrollton (Alabama)
WR Joseoph Stone, Hughes (Louisville)
OL Elyjah Thurmon, Bradwell Institute (Clemson)
ALL-AMERICAN GAME, San Antonio, Saturday, 1 p.m. (NBC Sports)
East
QB Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton (Wake Forest)
TE Landen Thomas, Colquitt County (Florida State)
WR Ny Carr, Colquitt County (Miami)
WR Zion Ragins, Jones County (Oklahoma)
OL Andrew Roskinski, Creekview (North Carolina)
OL Waltclaire Flynn, Grayson (UCF)
DL Hevin Brown-Shuler, Pace Academy (Clemson)
DL Justin Greene, Mountain View (Georgia)
DL Kameryn Mountain, Washington (Southern Cal)
LB Ashton Woods, Walton (North Carolina)
DB K.J. Bolden, Buford (Georgia)
DB Trajen Greco, Mill Creek (uncommitted)
DL Eddrick Houston, Buford (Ohio State)
ATH Jackson Hancock, Sequoyah (Missouri)
About the Author