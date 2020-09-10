Georgia State’s Colasurdo cleared to return to football

It turns out Georgia State quarterback Mikele Colasurdo can play football this season.
The freshman was cleared to resume football activities, the school announced Thursday.
Colasurdo recovered from COVID-19 over the summer. A follow-up exam indicated the possibility of myocarditis. However, the school announced, further cardiac evaluation revealed he does not suffer from myocarditis or another heart ailment that would prevent him from playing.
“I’m very thankful to be able to put this behind me and return to the game I love,” Colasurdo said in a statement released by the school. “I really appreciate all the support from our coaches and our trainers and medical staff for all they are doing to protect our health. I’m excited to be back on the field.”
Colasurdo has begun a phased return to practice.
Georgia State opens the season Sept. 19 against Louisiana-Lafayette.