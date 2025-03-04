Trio of Georgia Tech women honored by ACC

Georgia Tech’s Kara Dunn, Tonie Morgan and Dani Carnegie all received honors Tuesday as the ACC announced its postseason awards. Dunn earned all-ACC first-team honors while Morgan picked up all-ACC second-team accolades. Carnegie was named to the all-freshman team and selected as the ACC sixth player of the year.

The Yellow Jackets’ leading scorer, both in all games and in ACC games only, Dunn is averaging 15.6 points and 16.8 points per game in league play. The junior also leads Tech in field goals (168) and free throws (84). The Dallas native has garnered national attention this season, being named one of five USBWA national players of the week on Dec. 31 and was also being named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award midseason watch list, given to the nation’s top player.

Dunn became the program’s 36th player to surpass 1,000-career points Jan. 26 against Duke and has 1,148 career points in three seasons as a Jacket. Dunn has reached double figures in all but five games this season, owns eight 20-plus-point games and three double-doubles. She scored a season-high 33 points against Virginia Tech and ranks ninth in scoring in ACC games.