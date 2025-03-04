Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Trio of Georgia Tech women honored by ACC

Freshman Dani Carnegie of Georgia Tech drives around a Mississippi State defender on Dec. 4, 2024 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. (Photo by Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Credit: Danny Karnik

Freshman Dani Carnegie of Georgia Tech drives around a Mississippi State defender on Dec. 4, 2024 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. (Photo by Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s Kara Dunn, Tonie Morgan and Dani Carnegie all received honors Tuesday as the ACC announced its postseason awards. Dunn earned all-ACC first-team honors while Morgan picked up all-ACC second-team accolades. Carnegie was named to the all-freshman team and selected as the ACC sixth player of the year.

The Yellow Jackets’ leading scorer, both in all games and in ACC games only, Dunn is averaging 15.6 points and 16.8 points per game in league play. The junior also leads Tech in field goals (168) and free throws (84). The Dallas native has garnered national attention this season, being named one of five USBWA national players of the week on Dec. 31 and was also being named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award midseason watch list, given to the nation’s top player.

Dunn became the program’s 36th player to surpass 1,000-career points Jan. 26 against Duke and has 1,148 career points in three seasons as a Jacket. Dunn has reached double figures in all but five games this season, owns eight 20-plus-point games and three double-doubles. She scored a season-high 33 points against Virginia Tech and ranks ninth in scoring in ACC games.

An all-ACC second-team selection as a sophomore, this marks Dunn’s second postseason conference honor.

A mainstay in Tech’s starting lineup, Morgan has earned the start in all 30 games this season. She leads the team in assists (108) while ranking third overall in the league (second in ACC games only) and 14th nationally. Coming off a career-high 31-point outing at Stanford on Sunday, Morgan is second on the team in scoring, contributing 13.3 points in all games and 15.1 points per game in ACC play. The Tallahassee, Florida, native has recorded 24 double-figure scoring games, including four with 20 points or more.

On Jan. 19 against Clemson, Morgan recorded the fourth triple-double in program history, and first-ever against an ACC opponent, with 12 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 14 assists. She remains one of only five players in the ACC to post a triple-double this season.

Morgan received all-ACC second-team recognition last season.

A five-time ACC rookie of the week selection, Carnegie has recorded one of the best collegiate debut seasons in program history. The freshman has logged 18 double-figure scoring games, including six with 20 points or more, and ranks third on the team in scoring, contributing 13.1 points per game. She leads Tech in 3-pointers made (58) and is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top-10 in that statistical category.

Carnegie was also named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award midseason watch list in February while also being tabbed to the NCAA’s starting five lineup on Jan. 1. Carnegie is the third Jacket, and first freshman, in Tech women’s basketball history to be named ACC sixth player of the year.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Tonie Morgan (5) drives to the ball during the second half against NC State Wolfpack at McCamish Pavilion on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia Tech women drop fourth straight, face Virginia Tech at ACC tournament

The Latest

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the ACC media days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

ACC announces settled litigation with Florida State, Clemson

2h ago

Georgia Tech begins spring practice Tuesday with indoor, outdoor workouts

Georgia Tech weekly baseball report: Yellow Jackets sweep Western Michigan

Featured

A photo at Atlanta's City Hall on March 23, 2018. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds

Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.

Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear

Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.

MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.