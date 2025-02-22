Report: Georgia Tech to add defensive assistant

In 2022, Eubanks was part of the Liberty staff, as the defensive backs coach, that led the Flames to an 8-5 record, including an appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Eubanks coached at Georgia State in 2021, helping the Panthers to an 8-5 record, including a win over 51-20 win over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl.

Prior to his stint in Atlanta, Eubanks spent three seasons (2018-20) on the defensive staff at Samford, but landed at Georgia State from Western Carolina where he was hired in the spring of 2021 as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

At Samford, Eubanks coached the safeties for two seasons (2018-19) and then served as the defensive backs coach and assistant special teams coordinator in the 2020 season that was played in spring of 2021 due to COVID-19.

Eubanks began his coaching career as the defensive line graduate assistant at Arkansas in 2017.

Following his playing career at Georgia Southern, Eubanks signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent in 2013. He spent his NFL career (2013-16) with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A four-year starter at linebacker and defensive back at Georgia Southern (2009-12), Eubanks started 50 of 52 games. He totaled 260 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss, recorded four interceptions and broke up 18 passes.

A native of Thomson, Georgia, Eubanks earned his bachelor’s in sport management from Georgia Southern in 2013.