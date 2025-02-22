Report: Georgia Tech to add defensive assistant

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has reportedly added another member to his coaching staff.
Darius Eubanks will join the Tech staff as the team’s linebackers coach, according to a Saturday report on 247Sports. Eubanks spent the past two seasons at Georgia Southern, his alma mater.
The linebackers coach and the defensive run game coordinator for Georgia Southern, Eubanks returned to Statesboro after stops at Liberty and Georgia State during his early coaching career. In 2023, Eubanks served as the defensive secondary coach for GSU.
In 2022, Eubanks was part of the Liberty staff, as the defensive backs coach, that led the Flames to an 8-5 record, including an appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl.
Eubanks coached at Georgia State in 2021, helping the Panthers to an 8-5 record, including a win over 51-20 win over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl.
Prior to his stint in Atlanta, Eubanks spent three seasons (2018-20) on the defensive staff at Samford, but landed at Georgia State from Western Carolina where he was hired in the spring of 2021 as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
At Samford, Eubanks coached the safeties for two seasons (2018-19) and then served as the defensive backs coach and assistant special teams coordinator in the 2020 season that was played in spring of 2021 due to COVID-19.
Eubanks began his coaching career as the defensive line graduate assistant at Arkansas in 2017.
Following his playing career at Georgia Southern, Eubanks signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent in 2013. He spent his NFL career (2013-16) with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A four-year starter at linebacker and defensive back at Georgia Southern (2009-12), Eubanks started 50 of 52 games. He totaled 260 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss, recorded four interceptions and broke up 18 passes.
A native of Thomson, Georgia, Eubanks earned his bachelor’s in sport management from Georgia Southern in 2013.
