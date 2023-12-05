Georgia Tech wide receiver enters transfer portal

Georgia Tech wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis entered the transfer portal Tuesday, according to On3Sports. Lewis announced Friday on social media his intention to transfer.

Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Lewis did not see the field during his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He is a former three-star prep recruit who had more than a dozen scholarship offers coming out of Western High School.

Lewis originally committed to Tech in September 2020, backed off that pledge in 2021 and committed to Tech again in 2022 before signing with the program in February of that year. He caught 77 passes for 1,260 yards and 14 touchdowns as a high school senior.