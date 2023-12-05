Georgia Tech wide receiver enters transfer portal

Wide receiver Jullian Lewis of Western High in Davie, Fla., announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Jan. 23, 2022. (Chris Anderson/247Sports)

Credit: Chris Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
Wide receiver Jullian Lewis of Western High in Davie, Fla., announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Jan. 23, 2022. (Chris Anderson/247Sports)

Credit: Chris Anderson

Credit: Chris Anderson

Georgia Tech
By
34 minutes ago

Georgia Tech wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis entered the transfer portal Tuesday, according to On3Sports. Lewis announced Friday on social media his intention to transfer.

Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Lewis did not see the field during his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He is a former three-star prep recruit who had more than a dozen scholarship offers coming out of Western High School.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Lewis originally committed to Tech in September 2020, backed off that pledge in 2021 and committed to Tech again in 2022 before signing with the program in February of that year. He caught 77 passes for 1,260 yards and 14 touchdowns as a high school senior.

Lewis is the fourth player from Tech to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal, which opened Monday. He joins Jamie Felix, Kenan Johnson and Kyle Kennard.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top