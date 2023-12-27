Georgia Tech defensive lineman enters transfer portal

Another Yellow Jacket has decided to part ways with the program.

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Noah Collins announced Tuesday via a social media post his intention to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Collins is a 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior.

A Grayson High School graduate, Collins made nine tackles (one for a loss) and a sack this past season. In three seasons with the Jackets the lineman made 30 tackles and 4.5 tackles for a loss in 26 games.