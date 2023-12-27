Georgia Tech defensive lineman enters transfer portal

Another Yellow Jacket has decided to part ways with the program.
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Noah Collins announced Tuesday via a social media post his intention to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Collins is a 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior.
A Grayson High School graduate, Collins made nine tackles (one for a loss) and a sack this past season. In three seasons with the Jackets the lineman made 30 tackles and 4.5 tackles for a loss in 26 games.
Collins’ decision brings Tech’s outgoing transfer total to 15. Collins joins quarterback Zach Gibson, defensive backs Kenan Johnson and Kenyatta Watson, defensive end Kyle Kennard, wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis, linebacker Ashton Heflin, offensive linemen Paul Tchio, Tyler Gibson, Elias Cloy and defensive linemen Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore, Malcolm Pugh, Etinosa Reuben and Bryston Dixon as players who have decided to depart Tech.
