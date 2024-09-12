Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth is 2-1 after beating Shiloh 35-6 on Aug. 30. Ajidahun is part of an offensive line helping the Wildcats, who travel to Norcross on Friday, average 174 yards per game.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr has 280 yards rushing on 36 carries and has scored seven times on the ground. He also has six catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr has made 10 tackles (two for a loss) and been credited with defending one pass. He also has 85 yards on kickoff returns. The Eagles (4-0) are off until hosting Flowery Branch on Sept. 20.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 16 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. The Hurricanes (4-0) host Dalton on Friday.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 3-0 and travel to Lipscomb Academy on Friday. Bryson helped Baylor to 49 points, 277 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a win over Coconut Creek (Fla.) last week.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Douglass is 2-2 after winning at Columbia. The Astros are off until going to Cedar Grove on Sept. 20.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 11 tackles (three for a loss), two sacks, eight quarterback hurries and has forced a fumble for the Lions (3-0) who travel to Christ School (N.C.) on Friday.

Kamron Cullins (DL; North Cobb): North Cobb is 4-0 and hosts North Paulding on Friday.

Rasean Dinkins (S; Warner Robins): The Demons are 3-1 after a win at Houston County. Dinkins had a kickoff return for a touchdown, a touchdown reception, a touchdown run and a fumble recovery in the victory over Houston County. Warner Robins is off until hosting Veterans on Sept. 20.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner, playing quarterback for Lumpkin County, has 35 completions for 332 yards and two touchdowns and 38 carries for 265 yards and four TDs. He also has 12 tackles on defense. Lumpkin (2-1) hosts Greater Atlanta Christian on Friday.

Fenix Felon (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Eagles Landing Christian is 0-4 and hosts Woodland on Friday.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 28 tackles (11 for a loss), 15 quarterback hurries, six sacks and has forced a fumble for the Rams (3-1) who are off until hosting Grovetown on Sept. 20.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 22 tackles (one for a loss), two sacks and six quarterback hurries for Prince Avenue Christian (1-2). The Wolverines host Johns Creek on Sept. 13.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL forcing Groves to have surgery and miss the remainder of his senior season.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): The Eagles are 3-1 and Hasenhuetl is part of an offensive line helping Rabun Gap-Nacoochee average 170.3 rushing yards per game. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee hosts Hun (N.J.) on Sept. 20.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris has 22 tackles, eight for a loss, and five sacks. Spruce Creek is 3-0 and travels to Georgia to play at Camden County on Friday.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): The Bruins are 1-2 after a loss to Rock Hill. Lancaster hosts Fort Mill on Friday.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns and 44 kick return yards. On defense he has three tackles (one for a loss) and one pass defended for the Patriots. Sandy Creek (3-0) is off until hosting Upson-Lee on Sept. 13.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Petty, playing both ways for Fellowship Christian, made three solo tackles and three assists on defense and helped the Paladins gain 252 yards of offense in a win over Osborne last time out. The Paladins are 2-1 and host Savannah Christian on Friday.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell has 20 carries for 243 yards and two touchdowns and eight receptions for 143 yards and two scores. Miller threw a 24-yard touchdown pass in an Aug. 30 loss to Clinch County. He also has six tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense. The Pirates (2-1) host Early County on Friday.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): The Darien Blue Wave host Cheshire on Friday.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has four receptions for 49 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 11 tackles (four for a loss) and a sack. Wesleyan (3-1) is off until playing at St. Francis on Sept. 20.

Sam Turner (WR; Southwest DeKalb): Turner has 12 receptions for 174 yards and five touchdowns in two games. The Panthers (2-1) travel to North Springs on Friday.