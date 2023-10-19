Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Coach Brent Key has 25 high school seniors committed toward the 2024 signing class, a class which ranks 32nd nationally, and seventh in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite. Marcus Downs, a defensive lineman from Greer, S.C., backed off his pledge this week while Cedric Franklin, a cornerback from Kell, committed to Tech on Tuesday.

Khamani Alexander (RB; Belen Jesuit Prep; Miami, Fla.): Alexander and Belen Jesuit Prep (3-4) host Gulliver Prep on Friday. Alexander has 571 rushing yards on 71 carries and three rushing touchdowns to go along with seven receptions for 169 yards.

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG are 6-0 on the season and host Pine Forest on Friday. Alo-Tupuola is helping the Ascenders rush for 179.2 yards per game and 354.7 total yards of offense per game.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff is 6-2 this season and travels to Strom Thurmond on Friday. Boyd made 12 tackles (3-1/2 for a loss) and 2-1/2 sacks to go along with two quarterback hurries last time out in a 15-14 loss to Saluda.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Edna Karr have outscored opponents 207-44 this season. The Cougars (6-0) host Holy Cross and fellow Tech commit Koby Young on Friday.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins is 4-3 and travels to Eagle’s Landing on Friday. Canion had a 36-yard touchdown reception Oct. 6 in a win over Union Grove.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla are 8-0 and travel to North Florida Christian on Friday. Chandler has 24 receptions for 490 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He also has two carries for 23 yards, has thrown an 81-yard touchdown pass and has five tackles and an interception on defense.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe and Moline are 4-4 this season and travel to Sterling on Friday. The Maroons need a win and some help in other results to advance to the state playoffs.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd and Parkview are 5-2. Floyd is helping the Panthers, who travel to Newton on Friday, rush for 176.1 yards per game.

Cedric Franklin (CB; Kell): Franklin has 14 tackles for the 6-1 Longhorns who host undefeated Greater Atlanta Christian on Friday.

Demontrae Gaston (ATH; Pensacola Catholic; Pensacola, Fla.): Gaston has 31 tackles (eight for a loss), has defended eight passes, has forced two fumbles and grabbed an interception for the 5-2 Crusaders. Catholic hosts Munroe on Friday.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek are 7-0 and travel to Collins Hill on Friday. Greco has 28 catches for 385 yards and seven receiving touchdowns, five carries for 21 yards and 146 return yards. He also has 11 tackles, has defended four passes and has forced a fumble on defense.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin and Bibb County are 7-1 and travel to Dallas County on Friday. Griffin, who had five tackles (one for a loss) last week in a win over Montevallo, is part of a BCHS defense that has 16 takeaways and that is holding opponents to 69 rushing yards per game.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist (6-1) have won six in a row and were scheduled to travel to North Atlanta on Thursday. Harpring had a 16-yard touchdown catch last week in a win over South Cobb.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne has 41 receptions for 617 yards and five TD catches to go along with 18 carries for 80 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Horne also has 286 return yards and has thrown a 4-yard touchdown pass for the 9-0 Eagles who travel to Providence Day (N.C.) on Friday.

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles is 92-for-124 passing and has thrown for 1,508 yards and 14 touchdowns. Knowles also has 12 runs for 76 yards and four scores. The Dragons (7-0) were scheduled to travel to V.R. Eaton on Thursday.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox has 46 carries for 498 yards and eight rushing touchdowns to go along with four catches for 69 yards for the 5-2 Panthers who travel to Newton on Friday. Maddox has also made 22 tackles (5-1/2 for a loss), two sacks, two interceptions and recovered a fumble on defense.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia are 8-0 and host Booker T. Washington on Friday. Marshall has 29 tackles (eight for a loss) and a sack for the Bulldogs.

Jaedon Matthews (RB; Saguaro; Scottsdale, Ariz.): Matthews has 75 carries for 467 yards for the 4-3 Sabercats who travel to Liberty on Friday. Matthews has scored nine times on the ground and has 17 receptions for 180 yards and two receiving TDs.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): Philo has thrown for 2,180 yards on 158 of 230 passing. The senior has thrown 27 touchdown passes and been intercepted times. Philo has also rushed 49 times for 291 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns. Philo and the Wolverines (6-1) travel to Oglethorpe County on Friday.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince and the Red Terrors (6-2), coming off a win over Grovetown, travel to Evans on Friday.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine are 2-5 and host John Curtis Christian on Saturday.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs has helped lead Hiram to a 6-2 record and an offense that is averaging 43 points per game. The Hornets, who average 286.9 rushing yards per game, host Cass on Friday.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson has 18 tackles, has been credited with defending nine passes, has recovered two fumbles and made an interception for the 8-0 Iron Horses. Stevenson also has nine rushes for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 113 yards and two scores. Philip Simmons hosts Hanahan on Friday.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross are 6-1. Young has 21 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Holy Cross and Young travel to face Edna Karr and fellow Tech commit Tah’j Butler on Friday.

Lane Wadle (TE; Greenfield-Central School; Greenfield, Ind.): Wadle has 20 receptions for 199 yards and four touchdowns for the 8-1 Cougars who host Pendleton Heights on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs. Wadle also has eight tackles, including three for a loss, a fumble recovery and defended two passes on defense.