Damon Stoudamire announces his Georgia Tech coaching staff

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire’s coaching staff officially is in place. The athletic department sent out a news release Friday announcing the hires of associate head coach Karl Hobbs (formerly of Rutgers) and assistant coaches Terry Parker (Alabama-Birmingham) and Pershin Williams (Kennesaw State). All three hires were reported previously.
In a statement, Stoudamire called his staff a good blend of younger and experienced coaches. They have strengths in connecting with people, Stoudamire continued, are principled and have skill in developing players. It was also important, Stoudamire said, that all three have come from teams that have experienced recent success.
At Rutgers, Hobbs was part of a staff that in 2016 took over a program that had not been to the NCAA Tournament since 1991 but has since made two NCAA appearances and likely would have made a third if not for the pandemic. Williams was integral at Kennesaw State, which went to its first-ever NCAA Tournament in March after winning one game in the 2019-20 season in then-coach Amir Abdur-Rahim’s first season. At UAB, where Parker was an assistant coach for the past three seasons, the Blazers went to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 – their first appearance since 2015 – and followed it by reaching the NIT finals this past season.
“Coach Hobbs is a no-brainer to have here, but I’m very excited for Pershin and Terry to have this opportunity at such a great institution,” Stoudamire said in the statement. “These are guys who are hungry to be successful. They’ll roll up their sleeves and work to get this program back, brick by brick.”
Hobbs’ most significant value to Stoudamire might be his 10 seasons as a head coach at George Washington (2001-11), which included three consecutive NCAA Tournament trips. The Colonials have earned one bid since. His seven seasons at Rutgers mark the only experience any of Stoudamire’s three assistants have had at a power-conference school. He also helped Connecticut win two national titles as an assistant.
“Coach Hobbs is a very important addition to our program,” Stoudamire said. “He’s a really good guy and very trustworthy. He’s been around the block with a lot of experience. He has coached for really good people, and, of course, has been a head coach in his own right. He’s had a lot of success and built a strong reputation in the Northeast. He brings a savvy and a nurturing, calming personality that will help shape the rest of the staff. He’s got a good eye for talent, and obviously has sat in this seat before and understands everything that comes with it.”
Parker has 13 years of Division I experience, gained at UAB, Indiana State, Utah Valley and Nicholls State. Parker, who graduated from Redan High, helped UAB win 78 games in three seasons.
“Terry has had to cut his teeth and work his way up,” Stoudamire said. “He’s unassuming in his ways, but he’s well respected in coaching circles. In talking with people, everything I’ve heard is positive. He exudes everything I look for in a coach, on and off the court. Relationships are powerful in this business, and he has them. I really look forward to being around him and watching him ascend in this profession.”
Williams returns to Tech, where he was a graduate assistant for former coach Paul Hewitt (2005-07). From there, he has coached in Georgia at the high-school level (Hardaway High in Columbus), Division II (Columbus State) and Division I (Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State). Williams is from Columbus. He has 12 years of full-time college coaching experience, with other stops at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Lafayette and Nyack.
“Pershin is an up-and-coming talent in this business, and this is a great opportunity for him,” Stoudamire said. “He’s relatable, he has an infectious personality, and he can handle any role. He’s got a good eye for talent, and he was an integral piece in Kennesaw State’s elevation over the course of four years. He pours himself into relationships, which is a big part of who he is. He knows the Southeast area, and when you’ve had to cut your teeth the way he has, that’s something I value, because the relationships are real, and he’s had to develop them. I really respect him and how he’s grown in this business.”
