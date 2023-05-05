Damon Stoudamire announces his Georgia Tech coaching staff

“Coach Hobbs is a very important addition to our program,” Stoudamire said. “He’s a really good guy and very trustworthy. He’s been around the block with a lot of experience. He has coached for really good people, and, of course, has been a head coach in his own right. He’s had a lot of success and built a strong reputation in the Northeast. He brings a savvy and a nurturing, calming personality that will help shape the rest of the staff. He’s got a good eye for talent, and obviously has sat in this seat before and understands everything that comes with it.”

Parker has 13 years of Division I experience, gained at UAB, Indiana State, Utah Valley and Nicholls State. Parker, who graduated from Redan High, helped UAB win 78 games in three seasons.

“Terry has had to cut his teeth and work his way up,” Stoudamire said. “He’s unassuming in his ways, but he’s well respected in coaching circles. In talking with people, everything I’ve heard is positive. He exudes everything I look for in a coach, on and off the court. Relationships are powerful in this business, and he has them. I really look forward to being around him and watching him ascend in this profession.”

Williams returns to Tech, where he was a graduate assistant for former coach Paul Hewitt (2005-07). From there, he has coached in Georgia at the high-school level (Hardaway High in Columbus), Division II (Columbus State) and Division I (Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State). Williams is from Columbus. He has 12 years of full-time college coaching experience, with other stops at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Lafayette and Nyack.

“Pershin is an up-and-coming talent in this business, and this is a great opportunity for him,” Stoudamire said. “He’s relatable, he has an infectious personality, and he can handle any role. He’s got a good eye for talent, and he was an integral piece in Kennesaw State’s elevation over the course of four years. He pours himself into relationships, which is a big part of who he is. He knows the Southeast area, and when you’ve had to cut your teeth the way he has, that’s something I value, because the relationships are real, and he’s had to develop them. I really respect him and how he’s grown in this business.”