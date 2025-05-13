Georgia Tech added another member to its wide receiver corps, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Rahkeem Smith, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound rising senior, played the 2024 season at Bowling Green, where he caught 25 passes for 349 yards and scored three times. Smith had seven catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the 68 Ventures Bowl loss to Arkansas State.

Smith, who announced a scholarship offer from Tech on May 5, also had 20 carries for 128 yards, three scores and 15 kickoff returns for 338 yards. He also blocked a punt.