Georgia Tech added another member to its wide receiver corps, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
Rahkeem Smith, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound rising senior, played the 2024 season at Bowling Green, where he caught 25 passes for 349 yards and scored three times. Smith had seven catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the 68 Ventures Bowl loss to Arkansas State.
Smith, who announced a scholarship offer from Tech on May 5, also had 20 carries for 128 yards, three scores and 15 kickoff returns for 338 yards. He also blocked a punt.
A graduate of Calvert Hall High School in Towson, Maryland, Smith began his career at Delaware State, where he played in 18 games during the 2022-23 seasons. He totaled 34 catches for 560 yards and scored six times while also returning 20 kickoffs for 580 yards and two touchdowns.
Smith joins a new-look wide receiver group at Tech that includes Florida International transfers Dean Patterson and Eric Rivers and South Carolina transfer Debron Gatling.
