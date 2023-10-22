5 things learned from Georgia Tech’s loss to Boston College

The Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC) allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter after starting the period leading 23-17. Tech gave up more than 300 yards rushing, and quarterback Haynes King was picked off three times – twice in the final eight minutes of the game.

Here are five takeaways from Tech’s fourth loss of the season:

1. Run defense? Still a problem

The matchup of Boston College’s rushing attack against Tech’s rushing defense was not a good one on paper. Key said during the week he knew that would be a big challenge for his squad and told them as much ahead of Saturday’s game.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer’s unit did not pass in taking on that challenge. The Eagles (4-3, 2-2 ACC) finished with 308 yards on the ground and averaged 7.2 yards per carry. Kye Robichaux finished with 165 yards on 21 carries, and quarterback Thomas Castellanos racked up 128 yards on 13 attempts.

That duo combined to score four times on the ground.

“I think it just goes back to playing football and respecting the opponent. They had big guys up front. I think that we managed to handle them well as a front seven,” Tech linebacker Paul Moala said. “As far as whether or not we executed well, I just don’t think we executed well. I don’t think it was a physicality thing. I think it was just more so execution.”

Tech has allowed 1,009 yards rushing in its four losses for an average of 252.3 yards per game in those defeats.

2. A rough few weeks for King

It would be unfair to say that King has regressed in recent outings, but the sophomore certainly has cooled off after his hot start to the season.

King, a Texas A&M transfer, is 49-for-94 passing (52.1%) over his past three games and has thrown seven interceptions. In his past two outings, King is 26-of-57 (45.6%) for 355 yards, two touchdowns and five picks.

“Interceptions aren’t always on the quarterback,” Key said after the game. “Ultimately, that’s what that position is. That’s a position of praise and blame. Guys that play that position know that. They’re wired the right way, and when they are wired the right way, they understand those things.

“I don’t put that all on (King) by any means. He did a lot with his legs today, really was able to open things up with his legs. Made some good decisions, some good checks to lead to some points. Everyone is going to look at themselves and be critical when they play that position, but at the same time, everyone around has to step up and do their job, as well.”

King rushed for 150 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 71-yard run Saturday. In the win at Miami on Oct. 7 he had 46 yards on 10 carries and scored on a rushing touchdown.

But his interceptions Saturday proved costly, with one returned for a touchdown and another coming late with Tech driving for a possible score. King had been intercepted only three times in his first four games with the Jackets.

3. Fourth-quarter woes

Finishing games remains an overall issue for the Jackets, which reads strange coming off an historic, last-second victory at Miami two weeks ago. But the way that result came about may now look like more of an outlier than the norm.

Tech has been outscored 78-48 in the final period this season and 61-26 in its four losses. One week after Key praised his program for playing the full 60 minutes, his Jackets were bested 21-0 over the final 15 minutes Saturday.

“In a game where you know it’s going to be a four-quarter game, you’re gonna play the whole game. And everything we talk about, everything we work on, everything we coach during the week and then you get to the end of the third, right at the beginning of the fourth, you go up a score and then they turn around and they go right down the field (and score),” Key said. “We will go to work (Sunday) to get these things fixed, but very disappointed in the way we consistently played in the football game, and really, in that fourth quarter is the really disappointing part.”

4. Singleton out, Lane limited

Key had hoped Eric Singleton and Chase Lane could play a big role in Saturday’s game, but neither was able to make an impact.

Singleton, Tech’s leading receiver and a freshman, was ill for much of the week and didn’t play against Boston College. Lane had missed four consecutive games with an injury and saw the field only briefly Saturday.

Lane and Singleton have combined for 460 receiving yards and six touchdown catches this season.

5. Chance to bounce back

The Jackets know a loss doesn’t derail much when it comes to this team.

In all three previous losses this season, Tech has responded with a win the following week. But next week will be the season’s biggest test in upholding that pattern with undefeated North Carolina, ranked No. 10 entering Saturday, coming to town.

“We’ve been there, done that. Had a heartbreaking loss (to Bowling Green), come back, have a good week of practice, ended up coming out on top versus Miami,” King said. “You don’t change what’s not broken. If it is broken, you take a long look at yourself in the mirror first. Not the whole team, take a long look at yourself in the mirror first. And then you go about your business, and that’s how you start.

“That’s how you start taking steps in the right direction, looking at yourself in the mirror, knowing what’s going on and then you can take a step forward, step forward, step forward. And this week it’s a big week for us. We got to prepare well, got to practice well, got to compete well – all of it. All encompassing.”

At 3-4 overall, the Jackets now need to win three of their final five games to become eligible for a trip to a bowl game.

