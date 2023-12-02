Georgia takes early lead on Alabama

1 minute ago

After forcing Alabama into a three and out to start the game, the Georgia offense marched right down the field for a 7-0 lead. Kendall Milton capped the drive with a 17-yard touchdown run.

It was an eight-play, 83-yard scoring drive for Georgia, which reversed its trend of allowing the opposition to take an early lead. With a victory Saturday, Georgia would likely secure the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and extend its winning streak to 30 games.

Milton, a senior, had 644 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns entering the game.

