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Georgia Bulldogs

Record: (8-1), 1st in SEC

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: (8-1), 1st in SEC

2025 SEC Champions: Georgia Bulldogs

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

TEAMSCONFOVRPCTHOMEAWAY
Bulldogs
Bulldogs
6-18-1.8894-13-0
Crimson Tide
Crimson Tide
5-27-2.7784-13-1
Wildcats
Wildcats
5-27-2.7784-13-1
Longhorns
Longhorns
4-27-2.7785-12-0
Volunteers
Volunteers
4-27-2.7785-12-1
Rebels
Rebels
4-36-3.6674-11-2
Gamecocks
Gamecocks
4-36-3.6674-22-1
Tigers
Tigers
3-36-3.6675-11-2
Tigers
Tigers
3-36-3.6674-12-2
Sooners
Sooners
3-35-4.5562-22-2
Gators
Gators
3-45-4.5563-22-1
Tigers
Tigers
3-45-4.5563-21-2
Bulldogs
Bulldogs
2-54-5.4442-32-2
Aggies
Aggies
1-54-5.4444-10-4
Razorbacks
Razorbacks
1-53-6.3332-31-3
Commodores
Commodores
1-54-5.4443-21-3