Georgia Bulldogs
Record: (8-1), 1st in SEC
Georgia Bulldogs
Record: (8-1), 1st in SEC
2025 SEC Champions: Georgia Bulldogs
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|TEAMS
|CONFConference
|OVROverall
|PCT
|HOME
|AWAY
Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
|6-1
|8-1
|.889
|4-1
|3-0
Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
|5-2
|7-2
|.778
|4-1
|3-1
Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
|5-2
|7-2
|.778
|4-1
|3-1
Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
|4-2
|7-2
|.778
|5-1
|2-0
Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
|4-2
|7-2
|.778
|5-1
|2-1
Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
|4-3
|6-3
|.667
|4-1
|1-2
Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
|4-3
|6-3
|.667
|4-2
|2-1
Tigers
LSU Tigers
|3-3
|6-3
|.667
|5-1
|1-2
Tigers
Missouri Tigers
|3-3
|6-3
|.667
|4-1
|2-2
Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
|3-3
|5-4
|.556
|2-2
|2-2
Gators
Florida Gators
|3-4
|5-4
|.556
|3-2
|2-1
Tigers
Auburn Tigers
|3-4
|5-4
|.556
|3-2
|1-2
Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
|2-5
|4-5
|.444
|2-3
|2-2
Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
|1-5
|4-5
|.444
|4-1
|0-4
Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
|1-5
|3-6
|.333
|2-3
|1-3
Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores
|1-5
|4-5
|.444
|3-2
|1-3