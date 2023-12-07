Mekhi Mews latest of nine Georgia players to enter transfer portal

Four days into the opening of the NCAA’s transfer portal, Georgia has had nine players enter their names to leave the program.

The latest were wide receiver Mekhi Mews, cornerback Nyland Green and place-kicker Jared Zirkel. Zirkel said he plans to stick with the Bulldogs through their Dec. 30 appearance in the Orange Bowl against No. 5 Florida State.

The Bulldogs’ most notable loss via the portal was quarterback Brock Vandagriff. A former 5-star prospect out of Bogart, the sophomore was unable to beat out Carson Beck for the starting job this fall. He has accepted a scholarship offer from Kentucky. As it turns out, Georgia will play the Wildcats in their SEC opener next season, Sept. 14 in Lexington.