How Tyrin Lawrence’s return from injury helped Georgia basketball rebound

The Bulldogs also committed 14 turnovers in the loss, several of which led to easy transition buckets for the Aggies.

Georgia saw similar issues in its next two losses, to Missouri and Auburn. Turnovers had been a problem all season, but UGA had slim chances to improve without its No. 2 point guard.

Then Lawrence returned from injury in a game in which many believed his presence could only soften an inevitable loss. That was Feb. 25, when Georgia upset No. 3 Florida, thanks in part to late-game plays by Lawrence.

Lawrence scored 14 points in 25 minutes off the bench — and his leg gave out only once — to boost Georgia’s momentum going into the final stretch of the SEC season.

“I’m just glad to be back, just watching from the sideline, you know, I want to get in and help them as much as I can,” Lawrence said after the win. “I’m just glad to be back where I can actually actively help them instead of trying to coach them. I’m not a coach.”

NCAA Tournament hopes were revived, but the Bulldogs needed more, starting with a road trip to Texas on Saturday. Many experts believed the winner would earn an inside track to a March Madness bid.

Lawrence helped the Bulldogs win again, this time playing 27 minutes off the bench. The Vanderbilt transfer scored eight points and led Georgia with six assists, the second highest total by any Bulldog in SEC play.

Pure hooper right here pic.twitter.com/O5GRGFbGHy — Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) March 2, 2025

Georgia’s only upperclassman with SEC experience, Lawrence also helped the Bulldogs pull off another road win Tuesday night at South Carolina, further establishing their NCAA Tournament resume. Lawrence scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds, part of a strong night on the glass for UGA’s backcourt.

“The way our guards rebounded the ball, I think collectively, we had 15,” White said. “We’ve gotten better in that category. We’ve got to continue to build off of that.”

Lawrence, along with star guards Silas Demary Jr. and Blue Cain, did not turn the ball over. In fact, Georgia had only eight total turnovers, well below its SEC average of 13.1.

“Think about how far we’ve come from November with our decision-making, our ball toughness, our ball security,” White said. “Just making simple plays on the road in the SEC, to have one turnover in your backcourt is pretty strong.

“It gives you a chance.”

A chance is exactly what Lawrence gave the Bulldogs upon his return. A chance at more assists and less turnovers, a chance for backcourt support in the second half and an increasingly strong chance for Georgia’s first NCAA Tournament bid in a decade.

Lawrence’s presence as UGA’s No. 2 ball handler also has freed Demary recently.

The sophomore rising star has taken advantage, averaging 21 points per game since Lawrence’s return against Florida. Demary’s recent scoring efforts also earned him SEC Player of the Week and a National Player of the Week selection from the USBWA.

Lawrence’s support will be vital if Georgia wants to finish the regular season with a 20th win. The Bulldogs will face off against Lawrence’s former team when Vanderbilt visits Stegeman Coliseum at noon Saturday.

The Commodores (20-10, 8-9) are looking to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding with every SEC win they can get. UGA also is fighting for better tournament seeding, assuming it has done enough to establish itself in the field.

Lawrence showed his big-game ability in his third season at Vanderbilt. The Monticello native scored 22, 18 and 18 points in Vanderbilt’s three SEC Tournament games that season.

Then Lawrence led the Commodores to a pair of NIT wins, scoring 25 and 24 points in the first two rounds.

Georgia might need Lawrence to score like he did against Florida. It also might need him to stack assists like he did against Texas or fight for rebounds like did against South Carolina.

Lawrence has been excellent at supplying whatever the Bulldogs need from him since his return to action.

“Asa, you think I was the missing ingredient?” Lawrence jokingly asked forward Asa Newell after the Florida win.

“For sure, for sure,” Newell said with a laugh.