Georgia’s Kirby Smart provides encouraging update on what G-Day format will look like

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has a good idea of what Saturday’s final spring practice will look like.
The event known as G-Day is set for a 1 p.m. ET start. The practice will not be televised, as usually has been the case in years past.
But with two practices to go, Smart does expect the format to look like a traditional G-Day scrimmage.
“It’s going to be as close to us every year we’ve ever had,“ Smart said in an interview appearance on radio station 680 The Fan. ”It looks like we’re pretty healthy. We’ve got a couple kids that are out. We’ve got the numbers we needed to divide into two teams. It’ll be one o’clock. The format will be very similar to what we’ve done in the past. We’re going to play a game and let the guys go compete.”
Smart has kept the details of Saturday’s spring game mostly under wraps, in large part because he could not predict where Georgia would be from a health standpoint.
The Bulldogs have been without a handful of key contributors this spring because of pre-existing injuries, such as defensive lineman Christen Miller and offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.
Over the course of 12 practices so far, a few Bulldogs have picked up injuries. Daniel Calhoun suffered a foot injury that sidelined him for the remainder of spring practice after Georgia’s sixth spring practice.
Last week, Smart shared with reporters that outside linebacker Isaiah Gibson and center Drew Bobo were limited with injury, though it was not yet known how long they might be out because of injury.
Outside linebacker and offensive line are the two positions that seem to be most impacted by injury to this point.
Still, there are enough healthy bodies to have G-Day as normal as it can be. A number of schools — such as Nebraska, Texas, USC and Missouri — cancelled spring games.
Smart did share his thoughts on teams perhaps moving toward spring scrimmages against other schools in the interview. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and Syracuse coach Fran Brown, a former Smart assistant, floated the idea before it was shut down by the NCAA.
“I think that a spring game would maybe open the door to fund, help fund, keep the athletic department alive,” Smart said. “Just one more game, especially if you play somebody that’s really good. I would prefer to go, ‘Hey, I’m going to go a day, a couple scrimmages like they do in the NFL, and say we’re going to have this, this, this, and then in the last day we’re going to go play.’
“But there’s some cost inherent in that, and I think people don’t realize that once you house and travel, there’s a lot of expenses.”
G-Day is set for a 1 p.m. start. The Dawg Walk is set for 11:50 a.m., and gates at Sanford Stadium will open at 10:30 a.m. Free parking in select lots will begin at 7 a.m.
Georgia football injury report
Ryan Montgomery -- ACL
Branson Robinson -- PCL
Roderick Robinson -- ankle
Tyler Williams -- ankle
Colton Heinrich -- labrum
Monroe Freeling -- labrum
Isaiah Gibson -- unspecifie
Drew Bobo -- knee -- limited
Earnest Greene -- hand -- limited
Joseph Jonah-Ajoyne -- foot -- limited
Daylen Everette -- hernia -- limited
Christen Miller -- labrum
Gabe Harris -- labru
Brett Thorson -- ACL/MCL
Jaylan Morgan -- labrum
