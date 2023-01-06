University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player

A Georgia baseball player was arrested for felony aggravated assault on New Years Day.
Davis Rokose, a left-handed pitcher from Johns Creek, is accused of choking his girlfriend during an argument that turned physical after a night of drinking in downtown Athens, according to police. Rokose was booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail on the morning of Jan. 1 and released on $5,700 bond the next day.
Rokose is no longer listed on the Bulldogs’ 2023 roster but his status with the team and as a UGA student currently is unknown. Spring semester classes begin Monday.
“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes,” a university official said in a statement emailed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “While we are limited in what we can say about the matter, the report is disappointing and not reflective of our standards. We will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”
According to an arrest report, Athens-Clarke County police were dispatched to Rokose’s north Athens residence at 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 1 due to a “domestic violence call.” The officer reported that the victim was crying hysterically and stated that she had been choked during an argument that started as a verbal dispute earlier in the night. The officer reported seeing red marks around the victim’s neck and scratches on her shoulder.
After statements were taken from both parties, Rokose was arrested and transported to Athens-Clarke County Jail. He was booked on aggravated assault charges at 10:23 a.m. on Jan. 1. He was released at 1:44 p.m. on Jan. 2. Currently, it is not being handled as a family violence case, police said.
A graduate of Chattahoochee High, Rokose transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State University in 2021. Last season, he made 19 appearances as a relief pitcher for the Bulldogs. He finished with a 1-0 record and 6.85 ERA, giving up 22 hits and 17 earned runs in 22.1 innings and striking out 20 batters with 19 walks.
About the Author