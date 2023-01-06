University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player

“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes,” a university official said in a statement emailed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “While we are limited in what we can say about the matter, the report is disappointing and not reflective of our standards. We will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

According to an arrest report, Athens-Clarke County police were dispatched to Rokose’s north Athens residence at 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 1 due to a “domestic violence call.” The officer reported that the victim was crying hysterically and stated that she had been choked during an argument that started as a verbal dispute earlier in the night. The officer reported seeing red marks around the victim’s neck and scratches on her shoulder.