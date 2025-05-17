Sports
Sports

Dream lose season opener to Washington Mystics

ajc.com

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

53 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 19 of her 22 points in the second half, rookie Sonia Citron added 15 of her 19 after halftime and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 94-90 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Sydney Johnson, the men’s basketball coach at Princeton and Fairfield before spending last season as an assistant for the Chicago Sky, got a win is his debut as coach of the Mystics.

Sykes made a driving layup with 27 seconds left, stole the inbounds pass and passed to Citron, who was fouled and made two free throws to cap the scoring with 17.1 remaining.

Kiki Iriafen, the No. 4 pick in last month’s draft, fouled out in the closing seconds, finishing with 14 points for the Mystics. Sug Sutton scored 13 and Jade Melbourne 11.

Allisha Gray, who was 4-of-17 shooting in the preseason, tied her career high with six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points for Atlanta. Brittney Griner scored 11 of her 18 in the final six-plus minutes and Brionna Jones finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Rhyne Howard added 11 points and six assists.

Jones, a three-time All-Star, and Griner — the 6-foot-9 three-time WNBA defensive player of the year — signed with Atlanta as free agents in the offseason as part of a new-look Dream under first-year coach Karl Smesko, who helped Florida Gulf Coast to 15 consecutive 25-win seasons.

Washington’s Georgia Amoore, the No. 6 pick in the draft and out for the season due to ACL surgery, Aaliyah Edwards (back) and Shakira Austin (right leg) missed the game.

Jordin Canada (knee) did not play for the Dream.

Up next

The Dream plays Indiana on Tuesday in the Fever’s home opener. The Mystics play the first of four consecutive road games Sunday at Connecticut.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Atlanta Dream are looking to build on their success from the past two seasons, and with the addition of All-Star veterans they could become a title contender. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Five things to know about the Atlanta Dream ahead of 2025 season

The next chapter in the Atlanta Dream’s franchise begins today, when the team goes on the road to face the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena.

WNBA set to tipoff season with host of teams looking to challenge for title including Clark's Fever

Projecting the Atlanta Dream’s depth chart and roster

The Dream roster now includes 10-time All-Star Brittney Griner, three-time All-Star Brionna Jones and 2024 Sixth Player of the Year runner-up Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, March 31, 2025, in, Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Atlanta TV sports listings

Sports Daily: Don’t sleep on the Dream

Five things to know about the Atlanta Dream ahead of 2025 season

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.