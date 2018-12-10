Top 2019 football recruit commits to Georgia over Alabama

Clay Webb pulled a very big decision out of his purple bag Monday morning from the Oxford (Ala.) High School gymnasium.
When he chose Georgia, it was a significant event for recruiting in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs might have a hard time beating one specific SEC rival on the field, but they are beginning to win more and more of those battles on the recruiting trail.
The nation’s No. 1 center prospect (per the 247Sports composite rankings) is the first time that the Bulldogs have gone into the state of Alabama and beaten both the Alabama and Auburn for a highly-contested recruit.
This feat is another impressive line item in the UGA recruiting resume for Sam Pittman.
The third-year OL coach has now earned a commitment from a 5-star OL recruit for the third consecutive recruiting cycles.
Recommended for you
Recommended for you
Recommended for you
It was 5-star tackle Isaiah Wilson in 2017. The Bulldogs then picked up a pair of 5-stars in Cade Mays and Jamaree Salyer in 2018.
Webb becomes the 19th current commitment for the Bulldogs in the class of 2019. He is now the second-highest rated recruit for the Bulldogs in this class.
Georgia now pushes past Texas A&M to claim the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports Team composite rankings for this cycle. The Bulldogs still trail just Alabama in that race.