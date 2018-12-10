Top 2019 football recruit commits to Georgia over Alabama

Clay Webb pulled a very big decision out of his purple bag Monday morning from the Oxford (Ala.) High School gymnasium.

When he chose Georgia, it was a significant event for recruiting in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs might have a hard time beating one specific SEC rival on the field, but they are beginning to win more and more of those battles on the recruiting trail.

The nation’s No. 1 center prospect (per the 247Sports composite rankings) is the first time that the Bulldogs have gone into the state of Alabama and beaten both the Alabama and Auburn for a highly-contested recruit.

This feat is another impressive line item in the UGA recruiting resume for Sam Pittman.

The third-year OL coach has now earned a commitment from a 5-star OL recruit for the third consecutive recruiting cycles.

It was 5-star tackle Isaiah Wilson in 2017. The Bulldogs then picked up a pair of 5-stars in Cade Mays and Jamaree Salyer in 2018.

Webb becomes the 19th current commitment for the Bulldogs in the class of 2019. He is now the second-highest rated recruit for the Bulldogs in this class.

Georgia now pushes past Texas A&M to claim the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports Team composite rankings for this cycle. The Bulldogs still trail just Alabama in that race.

#Dawgs Clay Webb was asked by @jeffsentell what was the #1 reason he chose UGA over Bama:

"Sam Pittman. I want to play for him!"



Webb will be in Athens this Friday.



💯🐶🐾 #GoDawgs #CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/CcKJEKP7kk — GATA Dawgs (@BassinDawg) December 10, 2018

#Dawgs Clay Webb and Sam Pittman are two of the top trending terms on Twitter. 🤔



💯🐶🐾 #GoDawgs #CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/L5FZ7aAkJe — GATA Dawgs (@BassinDawg) December 10, 2018