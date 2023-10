In addition to our earlier coverage of the fans gearing up for the big game, we have AJC photographers inside Truist Park keeping up with the action between the Braves and the Phillies.

1 / 10 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws during first inning of Game 1 of the NLDS at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Miguel Martinez / Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com)