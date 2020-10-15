X

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 1, Miami 1

Atlanta United and Inter Miami played to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Credit: MLS

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of Southern Fried Soccer, host Doug Roberson and guest Jason Longshore analyze Atlanta United’s 1-1 draw at Inter Miami on Wednesday in MLS action.

Atlanta United coming games

Sunday at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

<iframe frameborder="0″ src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm?p=CMGA7442535256″ width="100%" height="482″></iframe>

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

About the Author

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

