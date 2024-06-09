Sports

Atlanta horse Dornoch beats 17 to 1 odds by winning the Belmont Stakes

1 / 16
Dornoch, (6), with Luis Saez up, stands in the winner's circle after winning the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Dornoch is part of West Paces Racing LLC, a group founded by Atlantans Keith Mason and Larry Connolly in 2019. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By News services
Updated 15 minutes ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — When Luis Saez first rode Dornoch at Saratoga Race Course last summer, he told trainer Danny Gargan, “You have the Derby winner.”

That did not come true, but Dornoch made good on that optimism Saturday by winning the first Belmont Stakes at Saratoga, hugging the rail and holding off Mindframe to spring a major upset in the Triple Crown finale at odds of 17-1.

Dornoch is part of West Paces Racing LLC, a group founded by Atlantans Keith Mason and Larry Connolly in 2019.

The horse also co-owned by World Series champion Jayson Werth won the Belmont five weeks after a troubled trip led to a 10th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. This time, Dornoch sat off leader Seize the Grey, passed the Preakness winner down the stretch and held on.

“I would put it right up there with winning on the biggest stage. Horse racing is the most underrated sport in the world, bar none,” said Werth, who won the World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008. “It’s the biggest game: You get the Derby, the Preakness, the Belmont. We just won the Belmont. This is as good as it gets in horse racing. It’s as good as it gets in sports.”

It’s the first win in any Triple Crown for Gargan and the second in the Belmont for Saez, who said he never lost faith in Dornoch.

“He’s one of the top 3-year-olds in the country, and we’ve always thought it,” Gargan said. “We let him run his race and he won. If he gets to run, he’s always going to be tough to beat.”

It's the sixth consecutive year a different horse won each of the three Triple Crown races. Sierra Leone, the Derby runner-up who went off as the favorite, was third and Honor Marie fourth.

"No one believed in this horse," Gargan said. “It's speechless. He’s such a talented horse.”

Jayson Werth, center, holds up the August Belmont Memorial Cup after Dornoch, won the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race with jockey Luis Saez, second from left,, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Despite there not being a Triple Crown on the line, it’s a historic Belmont because the race was run at Saratoga for the first time in the venue’s 161-year history. It returns next year while Belmont Park undergoes a massive, $455 million reconstruction with the plan for the Triple Crown to return to the New York track in 2026.

Having it at Saratoga necessitated shortening the race to 1 1/4 miles from the usual “test of the champion 1 1/2-mile distance that has been a hallmark of the Belmont for nearly a century. The temporary change contributed to getting more quality horses into the field who previously ran in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness or both.

