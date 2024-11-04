Atlanta Falcons
Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (6-3) and the Saints (2-7), which is set for 1 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome.

TV: Fox 5 – Play-by-Play: Joe Davis. Analyst: Greg Olsen. Sideline reporter: Pam Oliver.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 385. Saints 231and on the App.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

