The Bow Tie Chronicles: Desmond Ridder leads Falcons on game-winning drive

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

in the 380th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses the Falcons’ 20-19 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. In his third start in the NFL, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder took the Falcons on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. The victory helped the Falcons improve to 6-10 on the season. Also, defenders A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Grady Jarrett and Richie Grant stop by to help provide analysis of the victory.

