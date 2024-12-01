Atlanta Falcons
Inactives: Chargers at Falcons -- Koo is active

Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo (6) watches the ball for the game-winning 58-yard field goal with seconds left in the second half against the New Orleans Saints to win the game 26-24 on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Kicker Riley Patterson and inside linebacker Josh Woods were promoted from the practice squad to the game-day roster by the Falcons on Saturday.

Patterson was signed on Friday as insurance for kicker Younghoe Koo, who has a right hip injury and was listed as questionable for the game against the Chargers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Koo was not declared inactive and Patterson was declared inactive.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and backup running back Jase McClellan (knee) were declared out of the game on Friday.

In addition to Patterson, Hughes and McClellan, linebacker JD Bertrand, linebacker Rashaan Evans and offensive guard Elijah Wilkinson and offensive tackle Brandon Parker were declared inactive.

The Chargers inactives include: quarterback Easton Stick, linebacker Denzel Washington, cornerback Cam Hart, linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes and offensive line Jordan McFadden.

The Falcons released safety Dane Cruikshank from the practice squad to make room for Patterson.

Patterson, 25, who is 6-foot and 190 pounds, played at Memphis. He signed with the Vikings after the 2021 NFL draft. He also has spent time with the Patriots, Lions, Jaguars, Browns, Jets and Commanders.

