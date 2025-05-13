Atlanta Falcons
Falcons to play Colts in regular-season game in Germany

Atlanta gets Week 10 matchup against Indianapolis for NFL International Games.
The Falcons will face the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 10 matchup in Berlin for the NFL's International Games. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS 2023)

By
21 minutes ago

Guten Tag, Germany.

The Falcons will play one of their regular-season games in Berlin this season, facing the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 9 at Olympic Stadium, the NFL announced Tuesday morning.

The game is part of the NFL’s International Games and kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EST on NFL Network in Week 10.

It will be the NFL’s first regular-season matchup played in Berlin and the third international game for the Falcons in the last five seasons.

The Falcons’ full schedule will be revealed on Wednesday.

