Falcons to play Colts in regular-season game in Germany

Guten Tag, Germany.
The Falcons will play one of their regular-season games in Berlin this season, facing the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 9 at Olympic Stadium, the NFL announced Tuesday morning.
The game is part of the NFL’s International Games and kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EST on NFL Network in Week 10.
It will be the NFL’s first regular-season matchup played in Berlin and the third international game for the Falcons in the last five seasons.
The Falcons’ full schedule will be revealed on Wednesday.
