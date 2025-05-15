Falcons to host NFC South champs to open season; full 2025 schedule released

He was later benched for Michael Penix Jr., who will be this season’s starter on opening day.

The Falcons and Bucs will play their second game in Week 15 on Thursday Night Football on Dec. 11.

For the second straight season, the Falcons will have five prime-time games, including two Monday Night Football games at home against the Rams and the Bills. They will also play two Sunday Night Football games on the road, against the Vikings and the 49ers.

The Falcons will fly 25,947 miles in 2025 — the sixth-most in the NFL, according to bookies.com. Their schedule includes a long-haul trip to Germany for a game in Berlin, plus cross-country visits to Arizona and San Francisco.

The Falcons have posted seven consecutive losing seasons, but they are considered the top contender to unseat the Bucs in the NFC South Division after revamping the defense over the offseason.

The Falcons tried to improve their defense over the offseason by signing veteran outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and selecting pass rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round of the NFL draft.

The Falcons have an early bye in Week 5, after playing their first four games.

They will get a mini-bye late in the season after playing Tampa Bay on Thursday, Dec. 11, in Week 15.

Here’s a breakdown of the Falcons’ opponents:

Exhibition season

Aug. 8: vs. Lions 7 p.m. Fox

Aug. 15: vs. Titans, 7 p.m. Fox

Aug. 22: at Cowboys 8 p.m. Fox

Regular season

> Week 1 – Sunday, Sept. 7, vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

The skinny: The Bucs have won the past four NFC South titles. They have the most experienced quarterback in the division with Baker Mayfield. The Bucs went 10-7 last season but were knocked out of the wild-card round of the playoffs by the Commanders. Series record: Falcons lead, 32-31.

> Week 2 – Sunday, Sept. 14, at Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC

The skinny: The Vikings are planning to roll with former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy after letting Sam Darnold leave in free agency. The Vikings went 14-3 in the regular season and lost in the wild-card round to the Rams. Series record: Vikings lead, 9-5.

> Week 3 – Sunday, Sept. 21, at Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

The skinny: The Panthers are hopeful Bryce Young had a breakthrough last season and will develop into a franchise quarterback. They have attempted to rebuild the offensive line and added wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the NFL draft. The Panthers’ defense will receive a boost from the return of defensive tackle Derrick Brown (knee). The Panthers finished 5-12 last season. Series record: Falcons lead, 37-23.

> Week 4 – Sunday, Sept. 28, vs. Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS

The skinny: Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn led a revival of the franchise last season. Quarterback Jayden Daniels will seek to follow up his spectacular rookie season. The Commanders beat the Falcons in overtime last season in essentially a knockout game in Week 17 of the season. The Commanders went 12-5 last season and lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. Series record: Commanders lead, 18-10-1.

> Week 5 – Bye Week

> Week 6 – Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Bills, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

The skinny: Quarterback Josh Allen was named the league’s MVP last season after tossing 28 TD passes and rushing for 12 TDs. Former Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes was drafted in the fifth round. The Bills went 13-4 last season and lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Series record: Falcons lead, 7-6.

> Week 7 – Sunday, Oct. 19, at 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

The skinny: General manager John Lynch is retooling after the injury-marred 6-11 season. Quarterback Brock Purdy is back to lead the offense for coach Kyle Shanahan. The team traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington. Series record: 49ers lead, 47-32-1.

> Week 8 – Sunday, Oct. 26, vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

The skinny: The Dolphins are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins signed Zach Wilson as quarterback insurance after going 8-9 last season. Series record: Dolphins, lead 9-5.

> Week 9 – Sunday, Nov. 2, at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

The skinny: Former Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, a three-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker for New England, was hired to return the franchise to the “Patriot Way.” Quarterback Drake Maye showed some promise last season as a rookie. The Patriots drafted former LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the fourth-overall pick. The Patriots went 4-13 last season. Series record: Patriots lead, 9-6.

> Week 10 – Sunday, Nov. 9, at Colts in Berlin, 9:30 a.m., NFLN.

The skinny: This game will be played in Berlin. Quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will battle for the starting position. The Colts were 8-9 last season. Series record: Colts lead, 15-3.

> Week 11 – Sunday, Nov. 16, vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

The second meeting of the season between the NFC South foes.

> Week 12 – Sunday, Nov. 23, at Saints, 4:25 p.m., Fox

The skinny: Kellen Moore was named to replace Dennis Allen as head coach. Also, quarterback Derek Carr retired. The Saints drafted quarterback Tyler Shough and have Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. The Saints finished 5-12 last season. Series record: Saints lead, 56-55.

> Week 13 – Sunday, Nov. 30, at Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

The skinny: New coach Aaron Glenn was hired, and the Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields, the former Georgia and Ohio State standout, in free agency. The Jets went 5-12 last season. Series record: Falcons lead, 9-5.

> Week 14 – Sunday, Dec. 7, vs. Seahawks, 1 p.m., Fox

The skinny: The Seahawks signed quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency and acquired wide receiver Cooper Kupp after he was released by the Rams. The duo will attempt to replace Geno Smith (traded to the Raiders) and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (traded to the Steelers). Also, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was drafted in the third round and will contribute to the attack. The Seahawks went 10-7 last season. Series record: Seahawks lead, 13-7.

> Week 15 – Thursday, Dec. 11, vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Amazon Prime

Second meeting of the season. Could be key battle for division title.

> Week 16 – Sunday, Dec. 21, at Cardinals 4:05 p.m., Fox

The skinny: The pairing of quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. didn’t pay immediate dividends for the Cardinals. The Cardinals used six of their seven draft picks on defensive players. The Cardinals finished 8-9. Series record: Cardinals lead, 17-16.

> Week 17 – Monday, Dec. 29, vs. Rams, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

The skinny: Behind the passing of Georgia great Matthew Stafford, the Rams still are Super Bowl contenders. The Rams added former Falcons linebacker Nate Landman in free agency. The Rams finished 10-7 last season and beat the Vikings in the wild-card round before losing to the Eagles in the divisional round. Series record: Rams lead, 49-28-2.

> Week 18 – TBD, vs. Saints

The second meeting of the season between the NFC South foes.