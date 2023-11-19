Falcons going back to Ridder at starting quarterback

The Falcons will restore Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback upon the return from their bye week on Monday, the team confirmed on Sunday.

Ridder was benched midway through the 28-23 loss at Tennessee Oct. 29. Taylor Heinicke started the next two games, losses to the Vikings and Cardinals.

Ridder will start the team’s next game - a key divisional matchup against the Saints Nov. 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He played in the fourth quarter of the 25-23 loss to the Cardinals Nov. 12, leading the team on a touchdown drive after Heinicke exited the game with a hamstring injury.