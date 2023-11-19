BreakingNews
Falcons going back to Ridder at starting quarterback

Falcons going back to Ridder at starting quarterback

The Falcons will restore Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback upon the return from their bye week on Monday, the team confirmed on Sunday.

Ridder was benched midway through the 28-23 loss at Tennessee Oct. 29. Taylor Heinicke started the next two games, losses to the Vikings and Cardinals.

Ridder will start the team’s next game - a key divisional matchup against the Saints Nov. 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He played in the fourth quarter of the 25-23 loss to the Cardinals Nov. 12, leading the team on a touchdown drive after Heinicke exited the game with a hamstring injury.

Coach Arthur Smith said he thought Ridder’s play against the Cardinals was a good ‘reset’ for the second-year player who started the first eight games of the season.

“What you saw with Des was very encouraging,” Smith said. “That’s tough for anybody. As a young player in his career, he had success. It wasn’t like he went out there and it was over. But we needed to get to terms on control and some other things going on.”

